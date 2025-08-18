Muslim Assaulted Dying, Unconscious Tennessee Woman

A man named Mohamed Mohamed now faces charges in Tennessee for repeatedly sexually assaulting a woman who was dying in front of a church. The media deceptively identified him as “a Tennessee man.”

People Magazine reported on the disturbing story on August 15, admitting the criminal was named Mohamed Mohamed but also referred to him just as a “Tennessee man,” as if he were a random American whose motive was entirely shrouded in mystery. In Islamic sacred texts, rape is not only condoned, it is in some circumstances actively encouraged — including against non-Muslims.

The victim had not been identified as of the time People published its story, since she did not have an ID on her at the time of her unfortunate death. The outlet noted that the woman displayed irregular behavior before stopping in front of a “house of worship” on Nolensville Pike in Nashville, based on surveillance footage reviewed by police. Mohamed approaches the woman on the steps and begins touching her.

The woman tried to ward Mohamed off but ultimately lost consciousness. Mohamed then repeatedly sexually assaulted her and is charged with four counts of rape.

A Fire Department crew was driving past the church building when they saw Mohamed engaged in raping the woman.

The woman was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she died soon after arriving. She did not carry any identification on her; an autopsy is pending and authorities are attempting to identify her using her fingerprints. Mohamed was detained by the fire crew as they waited for police, who took him to police headquarters. Police say he refused to be interviewed, and a judicial commissioner set his bond at $300,000.

The woman’s identity had yet to be confirmed, as stated above.

Also, as I noted above, the “Tennessee man”, Mohamed Mohamed, was acting in accord with Islamic teaching in his sick crime.

Quran 70:22-30 and 23:5,6 — among other verses — refer to the fact that Muslim men are allowed to have sex not only with their wives but also with their slaves. The verses praise men “who restrain their carnal desire (save with their wives and their slave girls, for these are lawful to them”).

Furthermore, Quran 4:24 approved having relations with slave girls (often referred to in Islam as “captives of the right hand”) even if the slaves were already married before capture: “And all married women are forbidden unto you save those captives whom your right hand possess. It is a decree of Allah for you.” This is why rape and sexual assault usually skyrocket in cities where a large influx of Muslims moves in.

It appears that neither the media nor the police revealed whether Mohamed is an American citizen or a migrant. And considering how often leftist media lies about immigration status, being assured he is a “Tennessee man” means nothing.

In any case, what happened is a horrible tragedy, and hopefully, Mohamed will receive justice rather than being let off by some woke judge.

