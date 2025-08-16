Film Festival Restores Exposé of Oct. 7 Massacre After Backlash

A Toronto film festival had axed a film that was set to expose to audiences how horrific the Hamas massacre of Israelis was on Oct. 7, 2023. After a wave of furious criticism, the festival restored the film and apologized.

Advertisement

In increasingly antisemitic Canada, where the government will soon reward Hamas by recognizing a “Palestinian state,” the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) reportedly announced it wouldn’t allow screening of “The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue” because — wait for it — the film includes clips filmed by Hamas terrorists who didn’t give the filmmakers permission to use those clips. Apparently, TIFF wanted the filmmakers to have permission from genocidal jihadis before screening the video. Fortunately, TIFF received so much deserved criticism that it reversed its decision.

The festival’s CEO Cameron Bailey originally tried to defend the preposterous decision while backtracking slightly to say negotiations were underway, “[I] want to be clear: Claims that the film was rejected due to censorship are unequivocally false. I remain committed to working with the filmmaker to meet TIFF’s screening requirements to allow the film to be screened at this year’s festival. have asked our legal team to work with the filmmaker on considering all options available.”

Read Also: Complicity in Terrorism: Hamas Praises Australia for Recognizing ‘Palestine’

Of course, Bailey also displayed distinct bias in referring to the Oct. 7 massacre as merely “events.” His letter as available online stated:

Advertisement

The events of October 7, 2023 and the ongoing suffering in Gaza weigh heavily upon us, underscoring in the urgent need for compassion amid rising antisemitism and Islamophobia. While we are not a political organization, TIFF will always strive to present our programming in a safe, inclusive environment. I ask for your patience and understanding as we navigate this complex landscape.

By the way, a dozen or more Israeli soldiers have been killed recently by Hamas, and there are still 50 Israeli hostages in Gaza, but Bailey didn’t bother to mention them, only the jihad-loving Gazans. Also, there is no epidemic of violent Islamophobia, but there is a global epidemic of violent antisemitism. Bailey was pushing an equivalency that doesn’t exist.

Apparently the objection to showing clips of attempted genocide without the permission of the guilty terrorists has been dropped, however. In a statement obtained by Israel’s Foreign Affairs Minister Gideon Sa’ar, TIFF declared, “We are pleased to share that The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue will be an official TIFF selection at the festival this year, where we believe it will contribute to the vital conversations that film is meant to inspire.”

Justice has prevailed.

I welcome the Toronto Film Festival’s reversal and its decision to allow the screening of the film "The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue" about the Oct. 7th massacre.

This correction comes after the festival’s miserable initial decision to prevent the… pic.twitter.com/Tb4cOOIlVM — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) August 15, 2025

Advertisement

TIFF’s Bailey even provided an apology, adding: “In this case, TIFF’s communication around its requirements did not clearly articulate the concerns and roadblocks that arose and for that, we are sorry.”

It’s important that the film will be screened, although it would’ve been more satisfying had TIFF admitted its original decision was thoroughly prejudiced and silly. Hopefully the film will help bring many Canadians face to face with the horrific reality of Hamas jihad, and how Israel truly is fighting a righteous war against an existential threat.

Do you enjoy PJ Media’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!