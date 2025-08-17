NGOs Decrying Israel Employed Jihadis, Didn’t Apply for Approval

Don’t be stunned — anti-Israel aid groups were making false accusations about why they were not allowed into the Gaza strip by Israel.

Never before in history has a nation been expected to feed and clothe the people with whom it is at war, especially when the enemy is the original aggressor. Yet for some reason, the world seems to expect this of Israel. And Israel generously tries to live up to the unreasonable expectation, facilitating massive amounts of aid, over 80% of which is often looted by jihadis. But of course it’s never enough for the Jew-haters who don’t want Israel to be treated fairly, but rather to pretend that everything Israel does is evil; and therefore, as usual, the claims being made by the anti-Israel aid groups are pure balderdash.

Advertisement

Strange how these aid groups never seem to care about the Israeli hostages who actually are starving, either. It’s almost as if they’re all about antisemitism rather than humanity.

The state of Israel posted on X August 17, “Of the 104 NGOs accusing Israel of “blocking aid” to Gaza, 84 never even submitted an application. MSF, one that did apply, employed a member of Palestinian Islamic Jihad active in the rocket network.”

Read Also: Film Festival Restores Exposé of Oct. 7 Massacre After Backlash

And that one likely isn’t the only NGO to employ a jihadi, considering the following information: “Most organizations that apply also refuse to provide employee lists for security screening. Israel will not approve aid groups that shield terrorist operatives. Transparency is required - it’s that simple,” Israel added.

Facing a series of Western nations rewarding Hamas by recognizing a “state of Palestine” and still ongoing terrorist attacks on Israeli soldiers, Israel has to take action. And it’s trying its hardest to penetrate the willful ignorance of those prejudiced against it.

After Palestinian Hamas withdrew from negotiations for both a cease-fire and the release of the hostages, Israel has no choice.



Videos released by the Hamas terrorists show the hostages being starved and tortured every second. Israel cannot wait when human lives are at stake,… pic.twitter.com/UX6ZKyNnAN — Israel ישראל (@Israel) August 17, 2025

Advertisement

It’s insane that Israel has to explain fifty times why it is trying to defeat genocidal terrorists, but they do.

“After Palestinian Hamas withdrew from negotiations for both a cease-fire and the release of the hostages, Israel has no choice,” the nation’s X account stated. “Videos released by the Hamas terrorists show the hostages being starved and tortured every second. Israel cannot wait when human lives are at stake, ISRAEL MUST ACT to dismantle Hamas.”

For Our VIPs: Complicity in Terrorism: Hamas Praises Australia for Recognizing ‘Palestine’

The world is so busy decrying the situation in Gaza based on Hamas-issued propaganda and lies from biased aid groups that it seems to have forgotten the Israeli hostages. As for the massacres of Druze and Christians in Syria, Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Iran, and elsewhere, absolutely no empathy is spent on those victims.

50 hostages.



Palestinian Hamas terrorists tore them from their beds, from a music festival, from their homes - on October 7, 2023.



For more than 680 days they have been starved and tortured in Gaza’s terror tunnels - without light, air, or freedom.



LET THEM GO NOW! 🎗️ pic.twitter.com/pZvaRaRlQA — Israel ישראל (@Israel) August 17, 2025

Advertisement





This isn’t about “stopping genocide,” it’s about vilifying the only Jewish nation on earth.

Do you enjoy PJ Media’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!