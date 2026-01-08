The Continuing Saga of Cea Weaver, Mamdani's Director of the Office to Protect Tenants

Antoin "Tony" Rezko, a prominent Chicago real estate developer and fundraiser who was a longtime friend and political supporter of Barack Obama, became a political liability for Obama when it was revealed on recordings targeting disgraced (now pardoned) Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, that Tony was involved in a "pay to play" scheme involving kickbacks for a hospital construction project.

Rezko had been a fundraiser for Obama’s early campaigns in Illinois and famously participated in a 2005 real estate deal where Rezko’s wife purchased a lot next to Obama’s new home worth nearly a million dollars. The real estate deal substantially increased the value of Obama's home.

Obama was inexperienced in handling a political crisis, but he realized immediately that Rezko had to go. Whenever he was asked about Rezko, he always downplayed the relationship (despite having many dinners with the "fixer") and claimed he barely knew him. Eventually, the media moved on to other matters.

New York City's new mayor, Zohran Mamdani, is 34 years old, and his only political experience prior to being elected was as a one-term state assemblyman. The very first week in office has been marred by a political crisis that didn't need to happen. His new Director of the Office to Protect Tenants, a long-time radical housing activist named Cea Weaver, has been exposed as a fringe radical, opposed to private property, claiming that home ownership is a "weapon of white supremacy" and has a goal to shrink the value of New York real estate in the name of equity.

Any pol with half a brain would have cut Weaver loose. She's a toxic stew of radical left chic and will almost certainly say something equally incendiary whenever a reporter sticks a microphone in her face.

But hizzoner is standing by his fellow Democratic Socialist Party comrade.

“We made the decision to have Cea Weaver serve as our executive director for the mayor’s office to protect tenants, to build on the work that she has done to protect tenants across the city, and we were already seeing the results of that work,” Mamdani told reporters following an unrelated news conference.

On Wednesday, Weaver was confronted outside her Crown Heights home by a reporter. His question sent her running back into the house in tears.

Cea Weaver is NYC Mayor Mamdani's advocate for tenants. She says private homeownership is "white supremacy," and "the people" should "seize private property," especially from whites.



This was her face when a reporter asked if that included her mother's $1.4 million mansion.

Weaver's mother, Celia Applegate, lives in Nashville in a house worth $1.4 million. The Daily Mail reports that Applegate is "a professor of German Studies at Vanderbilt University, and her partner David Blackbourn, a professor of history." Applegate bought the house for $814,000 in 2012.

Since then, the home's value has increased by $600,000, which should infuriate the daughter, who has made it clear that she dislikes wealth-building through property ownership.

The Daily Mail reporter asked her about her mother's "weapon of white supremacy," and the radical feminist burst into tears.

Spoiled little woke Communist mobster Cea Weaver doesn't like it when people confront her about her racist propaganda and her plans to confiscate private property in NYC.

How do you walk back the unwalkable? Weaver composed herself long enough to state the obvious.

Now that the backlash has ignited over her blatant hypocrisy, Cea Weaver now says of her insane "home ownership is a weapon of white supremacy" comments:



"Some of those things are certainly not how I would say things today."



These commies, LOL

In other words, I still believe what I believe, but I would have spun the answer differently.

Jesus, I hate radicals.

