EXCLUSIVE: DHS Investigating 'Laughing' Tow Truck Driver Who Illegally Towed ICE Vehicle in L.A.

After weeks of speculation about whether Los Angeles area tow truck drivers are intentionally—and illegally—carting off federally owned ICE vehicles during raids, and after alleged "fact checks" ruled such claims are fiction, PJ Media can exclusively report that at least one of the reports is quite real. Indeed, the driver and whoever sent him are now under investigation by the Department of Homeland Security.

Here's the way it looked when the federal vehicle was parked, lights flashing, in a private driveway area that extended into the public street, and mere feet away while officers were distracted while making an arrest. It was in our story "ICE Doxxer Is Busted While Livestreaming ... and Suddenly a Tow Truck Shows Up."

The arrest was of the woman we've told you about—a TikTok influencer we call TikTok Tatiana whose raison d'etre, since she illegally broke into the country under Joe Biden's open border, is explaining to her nearly 40,000 viewers where ICE busts are happening and doxxing agents.

The purpose is quite clear: get a crowd to distract and intimidate agents making legitimate arrests of people—usually criminal aliens—in the country illegally.

Hey @ICEgov Is This The Same Towing Company That Just Stole Your Vehicle While Detaining Illegal Alien and TikTok influencer Tatiana Martinez??



Airport Towing (Oxnard, CA) Owned by:

Dan McLaren - Listed as CEO/President in historical records; he's been associated with the… https://t.co/LerI2P8uj6 pic.twitter.com/ydN9YpvDlg — Project Constitution (@ProjectConstitu) August 16, 2025

When ICE agents came on the scene, TikTok Tatiana was livestreaming from her new Tesla in the parking garage of her apartment complex.

Though many news agencies have declared the tow truck thefts to be fiction in their "fact" checks, the latest bust in L.A. was so obviously connected to the bust of TikTok Tatiana that I had to ask the Department of Homeland Security. And not only did Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin confirm via email that this latest incident was real and intentional, she assured me they're going after the driver "who mocked and videotaped ICE officers chasing after him" and whoever sent him.

On August 15, ICE arrested Leidy Tatiana Mafla-Martinez, a criminal illegal alien from Colombia who was convicted for driving under the influence in Los Angeles. This criminal illegal alien entered the country in 2022 and was RELEASED by the Biden administration. During her arrest, Martinez claimed to experience shortness of breath. She was given proper medical treatment and will be held in ICE custody pending removal proceedings. During the arrest, an individual unlawfully towed a government police vehicle. He mocked and videotaped ICE officers chasing after him. Secretary Noem has been clear: Anyone who seeks to impede law enforcement will be found and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Somewhere out there is video taken by this driver, laughing and mocking the ICE agents as they ran after the tow truck that was 'unlawfully towing' their federal vehicle, which was obviously there on official business. Imagine, if you will, a case in which a state patrol officer at the scene of an accident has his car towed because someone hates the state patrol. Imagine a police officer who has been called out to direct traffic due to a traffic light outage. He parks his car with lights flashing to warn oncoming vehicles of a hazard… and a tow truck driver tows the patrol vehicle away. Imagine Antifa stealing the riot van.

This has happened before since Trump turned on the heat in California. It seems obvious that was the case during an incident at an Oxnard hospital parking lot, in which a tow truck removed an unmarked federal vehicle belonging to a federal agent making another federal arrest.

Read about the "fact checkers" who said this wasn't true in my other story.

This isn't a coincidence. Let us know what you think in the comments.

Sometimes, one must get into the weeds and nitpick the little things that make the entire picture come into focus. That's this story. It's also one of the reasons why you read PJ Media.

