CNN's Response to the Schiff Investigation Is Pretty On-Brand

If you want a real-time case study in media hypocrisy, look no further than CNN’s latest hand-wringing over the Justice Department reportedly probing Adam Schiff. Suddenly, the network that spent years telling us “no one is above the law” when it came to Donald Trump and his supporters has discovered nuance, discretion, and “political motivation” in federal investigations. How convenient.

CNN wants us to believe that after years of Schiff running around D.C. waving around his baseless Russia “smoking gun” and leaking like a broken faucet, it would be outrageous — outrageous! — to think that he might actually face legal scrutiny. Compare that to how CNN cheered on every subpoena, indictment, and raid involving Trump like it was the Super Bowl. The difference is as glaring as it is embarrassing.

Here’s how CNN framed Schiff’s situation:

In the first Trump administration, then-Rep. Adam Schiff led the House’s investigations into Donald Trump, first as the top Democrat on the intelligence committee’s probe into Russian election interference and then as the lead investigator of the withholding of Ukraine aid that led to the president’s first impeachment. When Trump was out of office, Schiff was a member of the House committee that investigated his attempts to overturn the 2020 election and the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol. Now, with Trump back in the White House and Schiff in the Senate, the president is using the full force of the federal government to try to turn the tables on his longtime nemesis.

CNN makes its bias unmistakable. Schiff, facing accusations of mortgage fraud and more, dodges accountability not because “no one is above the law” but because the media treats him as the target of a vengeful government. Meanwhile, reporters spent years chasing Trump, writing every story as if indictments were inevitable and prison jumpsuits were already measured. They don’t treat Schiff like an ordinary American under the law; they coddle him like he’s the target of a weaponized justice system. Give me a break.

And remember, it was Schiff himself who spent years blanketing the airwaves, insisting he had overwhelming evidence that Trump colluded with Russia, a claim he never produced. He sat atop the House Intelligence Committee and turned it into his own partisan playground, leaking, spinning, and gaslighting at every turn. Yet CNN pretends it’s outrageous that the DOJ might be taking a look under the hood.

The attacks on Schiff are the latest example of how Trump and his government have carried out a campaign of retribution against a wide swath of the president’s perceived political enemies, ranging from former Trump officials to members of Congress to the prosecutors who brought cases against Trump while he was out of office.

So when Trump points out the politically driven investigations into him, CNN waves it off as nothing more than a deflection. But when Democrats like Schiff or New York Attorney General Letitia James spin false narratives to try to throw Trump in prison, the media hails it as some kind of noble pursuit of justice.

CNN unwittingly exposes the real problem: Schiff and James aren’t above the law, but the media thinks they should be. For years, they've told us that questioning the DOJ's motives when it goes after Trump is tantamount to attacking democracy itself because “no one is above the law.” But when the same people who unfairly targeted Trump are under the microscope for actual crimes, those same journalists are clutching pearls about politicization and the “optics” of accountability.

Sorry, but if “no one is above the law,” then that includes Schiff, James, and anyone who abused power to go after Trump. If CNN can’t say it with the same glee it used when Trump’s name was on the court docket, it should sit this one out.

