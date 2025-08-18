BREAKING: Zelensky and European Leaders Arrive at the White House

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived at the White House for his meeting with Donald Trump. Let's get the important stuff out of the way first: He's wearing a black jacket and a collared shirt of some sort. Both the press and the president complimented his outfit.

Advertisement

REPORTER: "You look fabulous in that suit!"@POTUS: "I said the same thing!"



🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/aRQLIOYJJC — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 18, 2025

President Trump greeted Zelensky as he arrived, and the two stood outside the White House for a quick photo op before going inside.

President Donald J. Trump welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the White House 🇺🇸🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/tqbdBCZyg2 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 18, 2025

Trump and Zelensky both made general statements before speaking to the press. Both men emphasized a desire for "long-term" peace in the Russian-Ukrainian War, not just a temporary ceasefire. As a matter of fact, Trump said he doesn't think there will be a ceasefire and pointed out that he "didn't do any ceasefires" in the previous peace deals he brokered this year.

.@POTUS: "We're going to work with Ukraine, we're going to work with everybody, and we're going to make sure that if there's peace, that peace is going to stay long-term... We're not talking about a 2-year peace and then we end up in this mess again." pic.twitter.com/9X4I8I78do — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 18, 2025

Advertisement

Both Zelensky and members of the media brought up first lady Melania Trump's letter to Vladimir Putin, which Trump said was well-received. He said the first lady wants an end to this. He pointed out how much she loves children and how much it pains her to see children living through war. Zelensky also brought Mrs. Trump a letter from his own wife, Olena Zelenska.

NOW — Pres. Zelenskyy presents his wife's letter to Melania Trump, thanking her for standing up for the children. ❤️



"Thank you very much for your efforts to stop the killing and stop this war...Thank you to our partners...for supporting us...thank you to them, and thank you." pic.twitter.com/MEZCybpsCM — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 18, 2025





Trump vowed to protect Ukraine and offer security assistance, but said Europeans will be primarily responsible. Ultimately, Trump made it clear that he wants this war to end sooner rather than later.

.@POTUS: "I love the Ukrainian people, but I love all people. I love the Russian people. I love 'em all. I want to get the war stopped." pic.twitter.com/tE4RgXAoDS — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 18, 2025

Advertisement

Now, Trump and Zelensky will meet with the numerous European leaders — including French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte — who are also in Washington, D.C., today.

Trump said he will speak to Putin again after the meeting with European leaders. He's hoping that all of this will lead to a trilateral meeting between Putin, Zelensky, and himself. He says if that happens, we have a reasonable chance of ending the war.

This is a developing story.

Things are heating up as President Trump attempts to bring peace to Europe, and we'll be here to cover it every step of the way. Please join us!

Become a PJ Media VIP member and gain access to all of our content, plus other perks, like an ad-free experience and the chance to interact with our writers and other readers in the comments sections. Just click this link to sign up. Use the code word FIGHT to get a 60% off discount — that's less than $20 for the entire year!