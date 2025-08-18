BREAKING: Zelensky and European Leaders Arrive at the White House

Sarah Anderson | 1:50 PM on August 18, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived at the White House for his meeting with Donald Trump. Let's get the important stuff out of the way first: He's wearing a black jacket and a collared shirt of some sort. Both the press and the president complimented his outfit. 

President Trump greeted Zelensky as he arrived, and the two stood outside the White House for a quick photo op before going inside. 

Trump and Zelensky both made general statements before speaking to the press. Both men emphasized a desire for "long-term" peace in the Russian-Ukrainian War, not just a temporary ceasefire. As a matter of fact, Trump said he doesn't think there will be a ceasefire and pointed out that he "didn't do any ceasefires" in the previous peace deals he brokered this year. 

Both Zelensky and members of the media brought up first lady Melania Trump's letter to Vladimir Putin, which Trump said was well-received. He said the first lady wants an end to this. He pointed out how much she loves children and how much it pains her to see children living through war. Zelensky also brought Mrs. Trump a letter from his own wife, Olena Zelenska.   


Trump vowed to protect Ukraine and offer security assistance, but said Europeans will be primarily responsible. Ultimately, Trump made it clear that he wants this war to end sooner rather than later. 

Now, Trump and Zelensky will meet with the numerous European leaders — including French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte — who are also in Washington, D.C., today.

Trump said he will speak to Putin again after the meeting with European leaders. He's hoping that all of this will lead to a trilateral meeting between Putin, Zelensky, and himself. He says if that happens, we have a reasonable chance of ending the war.  

This is a developing story.

This is a developing story.

Sarah Anderson

Sarah Anderson is a freelance writer and journalist. When she's not writing, you can find her hanging out on her small farm, swimming, traveling, yelling at a football game, or watching State Department briefings for fun.  

