Stop and Smell the Commie: The Normie's Guide to Recognizing Marxism Before it Kills Us All

The Trump economy continues to improve, and crime is falling. Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin met to begin the process of winding down the war between Russia and Ukraine. Trump has also begun turning Washington back into a peaceful city where residents can walk to the Dairy Queen without fear of stray lead perforation.

FACT-O-RAMA! Washington, D.C., is so violent (how violent is it?!) Abe Pollin, the owner of the Washington Bullets basketball team, changed the team's name to the Wizards. I guess it was easier than arresting the gun-toting yobbos who were perforating people for decades.

The entire nation should be, like me, enjoying a daytime cocktail (a Manhattan with orange bitters, risque!), and enjoying life, oui? Not quite.

Sure, your typical flag-waving, liberty-loving Americans are having a hoot, but the more successful Trump — and America — become, the louder those meat-dodging, septum-pierced, blue-haired apparatchiks seem to screech. Why is that? Because they are filthy communist prags who want to bring down the greatest nation in the history of mankind, which happens to be the United States of America.

You are probably already doing what you can to preserve our republic, but we are going to need more of our normie neighbors and family to join our crusade. But many of them wouldn't know a Marxist if they/them put on a drag show for their five-year-old. That's where I come in.

I am writing this article so we can get our politically sleepy friends into the biffo that I firmly believe will decide whether or not our kids will spend their future weekends enjoying BBQed steaks or state-sanctioned cricketloaf.

The first thing to know is this: communists and Islam hate Western civilization. The two have combined to establish a one-government, New World Order. A major part of this plan involves gavaging billions of invaders into the West. If you think I'm being a tinfoil whackadoodle, check out what the World Economic Forum (WEF) "predicts" for 2030:

Just in case anyone forgot...



World Economic Forum, "8 predictions for the world in 2030"



1. "You'll own nothing and you'll be happy"

2. "The US won't be the world's leading superpower"

4. "You'll eat much less meat"

8. Western values will have been tested to the breaking point pic.twitter.com/51SLLsrLjq — Phil Gibson (@Philip_A_Gibson) November 16, 2021

The commies' weapons of choice are:

Climate change: Anything the globalists want to get rid of will be deemed "bad for the climate." The prairie fairies now declare that the cows' barking spiders are bad for the clouds. In truth, they want us to consume less protein. Weak people fight less. They will use the myth of climate change to take our cars to keep us in one place, and thus, easier to watch.

Anything the globalists want to get rid of will be deemed "bad for the climate." The prairie fairies now declare that the cows' barking spiders are bad for the clouds. In truth, they want us to consume less protein. Weak people fight less. They will use the myth of climate change to take our cars to keep us in one place, and thus, easier to watch. "Racism/bigotry" The commies will screech "racism" for any institution they want to discard (voter ID). They also use the threat of being called a "racist" to keep people from complaining about the current rape epidemic in Europe. Pointing out the onslaught of sexual assaults — and who is committing them — has been deemed "offensive." Discussing the wildly out-of-proportion of black-on-white crime in the U.S. is also verboten.

The commies will screech "racism" for any institution they want to discard (voter ID). They also use the threat of being called a "racist" to keep people from complaining about the current rape epidemic in Europe. Pointing out the onslaught of sexual assaults — and who is committing them — has been deemed "offensive." Discussing the wildly out-of-proportion of black-on-white crime in the U.S. is also verboten. The commies demonize their political adversaries (Donald Trump, MAGA) as "racist" to paint them as the enemy of polite society. If you oppose a man in a wig shaking his waxed and thonged bahookie in your kid's face, you're "homophobic." If you don't approve of Muslims raping Westerners, you're "Islamophobic. You can lose your job if you speak out. If you oppose your kid's new pronounces, you're homophobic, and yes, the liberals will take your children away from you.

QBZ-95: These will be used against us in the final battle for freedom.

FACT-O-RAMA! Marxists use various excuses for their behavior, but always remember, the issue is never the issue; the issue is always the "revolution." Please click that link for a full understanding of what we are up against.

Identifying Marxists 101

The first reason to suspect someone may be a grimy Mao-mao is their appearance.

The usual characteristics include (but are not limited to):

Clownish hair

Unsightly tattoos

Armpit hair (females only)

Birth control-level ugliness

These are mugshots of Portland ANTIFA arrestees...and future members of the Democrat Congressional Caucus. pic.twitter.com/WtjwwMzSUn — Joe Tornabene (@JoeT_2) June 18, 2020

One can usually find these animals throwing rocks at cops and federal officers,

That said, Marxists are sometimes adorned in a more traditional tonsorial manner.

Adam Schiff and Letitia James could face 30 years in federal prison.



Would you support this? pic.twitter.com/A9stJdaLJs — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) August 14, 2025

Identifying Marxism 101

The best indication that an idea or measure came from a communist is that it is extremely stupid or morally repugnant.

Here are three Marxist beliefs that no rational *human would believe:

Cow flatulence will end humanity

Teachers should discuss "gender" with their students

Women have penises

*-O-RAMA! Communists aren't human. They are vile, anti-human animals who want to enslave the human race into a one-world government. They also want to reduce the population to 500 million people worldwide. More on that later.

It's important to remember that there are two types of communists. You have your high-ranking communists who know Marxism is garbage but simply want to rule the world. Then you have your insane, street-level pinko stinkos who actually believe men can give birth, climate change is real, and pedophiles are people too. These stains may look like the freak shows I post above, or perhaps the crusty, old hippies who "protested" Tesla when they were told to do so but seem to have mysteriously stopped. I guess Elon is no longer a "Nazi."

The Marxist in your midst may be your annoying sister-in-law who put one of those hilarious, "In the house we believe..." signs on her lawn to show the world how unimpeachably moral she thinks she is.

I believe I am a good person, yet I don't need a sign to bat-signal my virtue to my neighbors.

Identifying Marxism 201

Now that we know what the fellow travellers look like and think, let's take this lesson to the next level.

Meet Yuri Bezmenov, the Soviet defector who, in 1984 (ironic!), told us the Rooskies' plan to topple the United States from within.

This video may be the most important 6:50 you spend in your life. This is an excerpt from a longer video, which I recommend watching when you have time. Actually, watch all of his videos if you want a PhD in fighting communism.

Bezmenov told us that the Russians had a four-point plan to tear down our nation:

Demoralize: Convince Americans that our country sucks. This is why your sister-in-law thinks our nation "sucks," is built on racism and "white supremacy," and needs to be destroyed and rebuilt from the bottom.

Destabilize: The best way to destabilize a nation is with rampant crime. This is why our nation's big, blue toilet towns are dangerous. Shoplifting up to $950 is fine. Democrats have run these cities for decades, if not a full century. Throw in some Democrat-sponsored riots to speed up the process. Add a struggling economy (thank you, Joe Biden), and voilá! You have the makings of a truly Marxist revolt on your hands. This is the stage where we are now in Bezmonov's plan. A rape pandemic, like we are seeing in Western Europe, will come to the U.S. during this phase, and liberal politicians will turn a blind eye. For a peek at the future of this phase, read these:

Related: Elon Musk Calls for Long-Overdue National Inquiry in UK on Rape Gang Scandal

Related: Can We Talk About This Islamic Invasion Problem Before More Westerners Get Raped and Killed?

We are beyond the time when you can say "I had no idea what the globalists were up to."



Get on board.



Listen to the Kevin Downey Jr show every Mon-Fri, 8-11 am ESThttps://t.co/Jq7MuuZq5V



Click on the pic to see how long various big, blue toilet towns have had Dem mayors! pic.twitter.com/o6gNXkxOxT — The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show Mon- Fri. 9-11 am EST! (@KDJRadioShow) March 9, 2025

Crisis: The crisis era is the violent, weeks-long stage where there will likely be an armed struggle in the streets. Thank the Founding Fathers for the Second Amendment.

Normalcy: This is when the crisis battles are over and the communists establish their "new normal." MAGA types will be hauled off to gulags, free speech will be a ghost, and the Islamo-communists will establish Sharia law.

Identifying Marxism 301

In order to truly recognize the omnipotent Marxism that has insidiously invaded every institution in America, it's important to have an understanding of the 45 Goals of Communism for the United States, as entered into the Congressional record in 1963.

PINKO-RAMA! Hitler wrote "Mein Kampf," a book that detailed his plans to conquer the world and eradicate Jewry, and no one did a thing. In 1958, some vile, anit-human communist named Willard Cleon Skousen wrote the 45 goals of communism for the United States. If nothing else, these animals were kind enough to give us their playbooks. Let's pay attention this time.

If you keep these goals in mind, every Marxist onslaught will make sense. Some of them are antiquated. Let's go through some of the rest of the goals.

15: Capture one or both of the political parties in the United States. The Marxists have clearly snagged the Democratic Party, and a few Republicans, too (looking at you, Mitch McConnell).

16: Use technical decisions of the courts to weaken basic American institutions by claiming their activities violate civil rights. Have you SEEN how many Marxist judges have thrown roadblocks in front of Trump since he won back the White House?

17: Get control of the schools. Use them as transmission belts for socialism and current Communist propaganda. Soften the curriculum. Get control of teachers’ associations. Put the party line in textbooks. This is why and how teachers are discussing gender with seven-year-olds, why they are teaching kids that socialism "rocks," and why they are pushing them to pledge allegiance to the "pride" flag.

THERE IS ONLY ONE AMERICAN FLAG. Only ONE allegiance.



Pete Buttigieg's husband, Chasten was seen INSTRUCTING children to pledge allegiance to the pride flag.



RADICAL WOKENESS IS COMING FOR OUR CHILDRN pic.twitter.com/wgw091726K — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) March 11, 2024

19: Use student riots to foment public protests against programs or organizations which are under Communist attack. You mean like at Columbia University, Yale, Harvard, and elsewhere?

20: Infiltrate the press. Get control of book-review assignments, editorial writing, and policymaking positions. #CNN #NBC #ABC #MSNBC #NewYorkTimes #WashingtonPost #etc.

21: Gain control of key positions in radio, TV, and motion pictures. I stopped watching "Superstore" when they started pushing COVID codswallop, and I turned off "The Boys" when they went after Trump. Check these out too, including "The Handmaid's Tale." What better way to brainwash America than going after our TV shows?

22: Continue discrediting American culture by degrading all forms of artistic expression. An American Communist cell was told to “eliminate all good sculpture from parks and buildings, substitute shapeless, awkward and meaningless forms.” "Sydney Sweeney is a WHITE SUPREMACIST! Let's embrace fat chicks!"

TRAGIC FACT-O-RAMA! As a travelling comedian, I may have "embraced" a salad-dodger or two three in my life.

24: Break down cultural standards of morality by promoting pornography and obscenity in books, magazines, motion pictures, radio, and TV. THIS is why the libs are fighting tooth and nail to keep dirty books in school libraries.

26: Present homosexuality, degeneracy, and promiscuity as “normal, natural, healthy.” What began as a campaign to allow gay folks to get married, which passed in 2015, has, in ten years, become, "We want men in the ladies room," "You better cut off your son's penis if he says so," and "If you don't have sex with a transamabob, youre TRANSPHOBIC!"

Related: Why Is the Left Pushing Straight Men to Date Trans Dudes?

Related: The LGBTs Need to Do Something About Their PEDOs, ASAP

Related: Stand Up, Ladies: The Left Is Out to Replace You With Men. This is YOUR Fight

27: Infiltrate the churches and replace revealed religion with “social” religion. Discredit the Bible and emphasize the need for intellectual maturity, which does not need a “religious crutch.” Christianity is the enemy of communism and Islam. The Left has been demonizing Christians for years, as Islam rapes its way across Western Europe and slaughters its way throughout Africa. It's coming here. Don't be naive.

28: Eliminate prayer or any phase of religious expression in the schools on the grounds that it violates the principle of “separation of church and state.” See my response to #27.

29: Discredit the American Constitution by calling it inadequate, old-fashioned, out of step with modern needs, a hindrance to cooperation between nations on a worldwide basis. You will now see a "harmful language alert" on the Constitution, Declaration of Independence, and the Bill of Rights.

30: Discredit the American Founding Fathers. Present them as selfish aristocrats who had no concern for the “common man.” The commies have long been saying that our Founding Fathers, who risked everything to create a free nation, were "racist," and thus we should burn down the nation, or something stupid like that.

35: Discredit and eventually dismantle the FBI. I agree.

37: Infiltrate and gain control of big business. Between 200 and 300 companies donated more than $90 million to the Marxist organization called Black Lives Matter. Many more invited DEI officers into their businesses to make sure "woke" took over.

40: Discredit the family as an institution. Encourage promiscuity and easy divorce. I mentioned that Christianity is a firewall against communism. So is the nuclear family. Communists draft malcontents into their legions. A happy homelife stands in the way. Which leads us to...

41: Emphasize the need to raise children away from the negative influence of parents. Attribute prejudices, mental blocks, and retarding of children to the suppressive influence of parents. There is no better way to brainwash kids than to get them away from their parents. This is why schools are helping your girls get abortions and push young people to become a transamabob. You may also recall the link above where I pointed out the "authorities" will take your kids if you don't use your confused kids' "pronouns."

44: Internationalize the Panama Canal. Thank you, Jimmy Carter!

What Have We Learned?

We now know how to identify some Marxists by their toxic coloring and abhorrent facial piercings. Others dress like your harpie-in-law. Many Marxists are teachers, journalists, and Democrats.

We understand how they use "climate change" and the threat of being called a "bigot" to control and even cancel people.

We know they are on Phase Two of their four-phase plan to take over America.

We have listened to Yuri Bezmenov and discussed some of the 45 Goals of Communism to take over America.

Continued learning is essential. Check out my obnoxiously patriotic, deliciously anti-commie radio program, The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show, every Monday-Friday, 9-11 a.m. Eastern for a daily reminder of how the apparatchik animals are trying to conquer and enslave us.

Related: Use These Five Easy Tricks to Identify the Marxist in the Room

Ok, that was heavy. Let's kick off the week with some good old American humor.

No one takes on the lefty loony bin like our friends at Jokes and a Point. Check out their latest video and mock the Marxists. Laughing in their pierced, tattooed faces is a big reason we are winning and will be triumphant against the blue-haired gorgons.

