The LGBTs Need to Do Something About Their PEDOs, ASAP

I'm one of those wacky-doodles who abhor all pedophiles. Whether they wear a priest's collar or fake eyelashes and glitter matters not. Lock them up.

FACT-O-RAMA! Whereas this article focuses on the pedophiles in the LGBT crowd, let's not forget that roughly 350 teachers were arrested in 2023 for child sex crimes, 75% with their students. Many teachers are seething leftists, but that's for another article.

Factions of the LGBT crowd are at odds with one another. The more extreme members of the rainbow crew openly defend pedophiles, even going so far as to refer to them as "MAPs" or "YAPs" (minor-attracted person/youth-attracted person).

FACT-O-RAMA! Cultural Marxists know that the first step to normalizing pedophilia is to soften the language. The word "pedophile" has a stigma to it, as it should, so the far left has come up with less odious terms for animals who sexually assault children.

Not every member of the gay community supports normalizing pedophilia, but those who do are creating conflict, both within the LGBT klatch and the rest of society.

The inconvenient truth is that there are more pedophiles in the LGBT crowd than they want to admit, and some of them are the most vocal, Christian-phobic, attention-starved people in the galaxy — drag queens:

BREAKING: Anti-Catholic Drag Queen Adam Westbrook was arrested and is facing four counts of possession of child p*rn and four counts of sexual exploitation of a child.



Adam was also the human resources director for Outagamie County, WI and is pictured in drag with the Mayor of… pic.twitter.com/XauXfKwc14 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 18, 2024

Liberal, virtue-semaphoring mommies excitedly deliver their kids to drag queen story hours nationwide despite the meteoric rise of men in dresses getting busted for child porn and assault.

Houston: a registered child sex offender and drag queen was hired to read to kids.

This "drag mom" mentored an 11-year-old "drag child" and was busted for kiddie porn.

Loleta, Calif.: another "Sister of Perpetual Indulgence" drag nutter was arrested for "jackin' the beanstalk" at a public beach.

This drag beast was hired as an elementary school principal despite having a child porn conviction on his rap sheet.

Drag artist @AidaHDeeDrag was due to perform Drag Storytime in Swansea yesterday. Concerned citizens turned up to protest. Here's Ms Dee filming an ad for her books.



"Hello kids, would you like to be gay?" & "would you like your kids to be gay"?



They are coming for your kids.… pic.twitter.com/SFZlMvMcgR — David Atherton (@DaveAtherton20) February 18, 2024

Another glittering gorgon and child counselor, who is known as a "community organizer" and advocates for "black queer pride, activism and representation in central Pa.," was busted on 25 child pornography charges.

This judge, AKA "DomMasterBB" who was active in drag queen story hours, was arrested for downloading child porn on a friend's wifi.

A W.Va. drag queen and teacher, who looks creepily like Three's Company character "Mrs. Roper," was busted for child exploitation.

A drag queen in Utah was arrested for sending and receiving CSAM. The details are absolutely horrific:



“Campbell is also said to have received at least 10 images of child sexual abuse that were called “egregious” because of the age of the victims and the pain they endured.” pic.twitter.com/tB1eH1qI5E — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 15, 2023

Drag queens aren't the only pedos running to the LGBT umbrella for cover. The trans community has some explaining to do as well:

This Philly trans activist was arrested for raping kids.

This Ky. trans-pedo was arrested for touching toddlers but, thanks to trans privilege, somehow dodged prison.

A Calif. trans pedo blamed her testosterone doses for what she did to kids at a daycare where she worked.

I can continue to scroll the long list of transgender people caught sexually assaulting kids or you can click this link below after reading this article.

FACT-O-RAMA! The Christian-hating left has spent decades pointing their fingers at the monstrous behavior of gay pedophile priests, somehow forgetting that the predators were gay men.

The apparatchiks in the Pravda press are reluctant to cover stories of LBGT pedophiles, even after seven men gang-raped young boys in a shopping mall restroom and videotaped the horror.

From a biological standpoint, it's no different than being gay. A small mutation in the genome that determines our sexual preferences. Depending on what area of the world you were born and what time, it also may have been a perfectly acceptable thing to act on those urges. —Actor Simu Liu

The Communist News Network (CNN) couldn't find the time to cover the story of two married, gay men who adopted and viciously raped two brothers, and videotaped their atrocities for their friends to watch. Others were invited to join the gang rapes.

Not every member of the gay community is a child predator — far from it, but according to this study, the number of pedophiles in the LGBT crew is greater in proportion to that of straight people:

Using phallometric test sensitivities to calculate the proportion of true pedophiles among various groups of sex offenders against children, and taking into consideration previously reported mean numbers of victims per offender group, the ratio of heterosexual to homosexual pedophiles was calculated to be approximately 11:1. This suggests that the resulting proportion of true pedophiles among persons with a homosexual erotic development is greater than that in persons who develop heterosexually.

Several other studies also state that pedophilia is far more prominent in the gay community than among straight people.

No gay group has done more to fight child predation in the LGBT masses than "Gays Against Groomers."

How we feel looking at the map of how many states have now banned or restricted “gender affirming care” for minors.



When we launched our organization in June of 2022 the number was 4. It is now 23.



WE’RE WINNING. pic.twitter.com/zClDK05Wy4 — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) February 4, 2024

Gays Against Groomers is a nonprofit group fighting the extreme left's attempt to sexualize kids under the guise of the LGBT movement.

Our community that once preached love and acceptance of others has been hijacked by radical activists who are now pushing extreme concepts onto society, specifically targeting children in recent years. The overwhelming majority of gay people are against what the community has transformed into, and we do not accept the political movement pushing their agenda in our name. Gays Against Groomers directly opposes the sexualization and indoctrination of children. This includes drag queen story hours, drag shows involving children, the transitioning and medicalization of minors, and gender theory being taught in the classroom. The activists, backed by school boards, government, woke media, and corporations, have been speaking on our behalf for too long. When fighting for equality, our goal was to successfully integrate ourselves into society, but now these radicals aim to restructure it entirely in order to accommodate a fringe minority, as well as seek to indoctrinate children into their ideology. We’re saying NO.

Gays Against Groomers has chapters in 22 states and Washington, D.C. Needless to say, they aren't popular with the Marxists looking to brainwash your son into donning a dress and cutting off his penis.

DID YOU KNOW? Joe Biden, who "allegedly" showered with his young daughter Ashley, supports kids attempting to medically "transition" to the opposite sex?

If you don't believe that radical groomers are after your kids, watch this:

People are going to say this is sarcasm. They're going to say it's satire. Right. Just like parents really felt the 'sarcasm' when these same people were chanting "We're coming for your children!" with their d!cks out in front of their kids. They are not quiet about this anymore pic.twitter.com/XbZsglRTel — K_CLeigh (@The_audacity100) February 11, 2024

Gays Against Groomers understands and vocalizes that many gay people realize that pedophiles, groomers, and trans ghouls who feast on kids are an ugly look for a group of people who banded together to fight for the right to not get beaten up for being gay. The trans crowd seems to have invited themselves into the LGB and now T crowd and have hijacked the entire movement.

SHAM-O-RAMA! Houston, I knew we had a problem when the National Institute of Health started using the phrase "minor-attracted person" instead of "pedophile."

Pedophiles, once the most reviled subhumans of society, see a ray of hope by running to the gay community for cover. The vast majority of the gay community rejects them, but vile fringe activists continue to target children, frequently on social media.

Here, a school dean brags about the local LGBT health center coming to his school and passing out "b*tt plugs and d*ldos" to kids as young as 14 years old.

The agenda is clear. They openly chant “We’re coming for your children.” Anyone who has yet to comprehend what is happening within the public school system doesn’t WANT to see. pic.twitter.com/Ew9P4Q1dQl — Staci Bryant (@StaciBryant133) February 17, 2024

Allyn Walker, a transgender official at Johns Hopkins University, penned a book called "A Long, Dark Shadow: Minor-Attracted People and Their Pursuit of Dignity," in which the author defends "non-offending" pedophiles.

A celebration of pedophilia on the streets of Spain. pic.twitter.com/9OhVzKZt1s — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) February 13, 2024

Like a poisonous barnacle, the trans crew has glommed onto and abducted the gay movement, and, if the above-mentioned book is a harbinger, is making plans to bring pedophiles aboard as well.

DID YOU KNOW? Pedophiles now have their own flag? It looks like a cross between the gay "pride" flag and the transgender flag. Tell me again that pedos aren't trying to squeeze a "P" onto the LGBT alphabet.

Speaking of grooming, check out this "tongue-in-cheek" video of a gay men's chorus claiming that it's after your kids, "to make them tolerant." This too is a bad look for the gay community, even though these guys are making a "joke."

I want to state again that a vast majority of gay people are not child predators, nor do they harbor sympathy for them. That said, the LGBT community has a serious problem with "minor-attracted deviants" that they need to deal with, lest their entire movement crumble under the weight of shielding child molesters.