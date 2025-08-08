Are You Ready for Yet Another Gavin Newsom Scandal?

It’s no secret that Gov. Gavin Newsom is going to run for president in 2028, and he’s not been doing himself any favors. Between his various scandals and incompetent governing, a lot is working against him, and if there’s anyone who doesn’t need another scandal on his plate, it’s Newsom. But according to a bombshell report circulating on social media, he’s got one — and it’s hitting uncomfortably close to home.

The allegations, first laid out by activist Denise Aguilar on X, center on a taxpayer-funded pipeline benefiting the California governor’s wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom. Aguilar and others are accusing Newsom of “funneling taxpayer dollars” through his wife’s nonprofit to her for-profit business, personally enriching the family by millions.

At the heart of the controversy is The Representation Project, the 501(c)(3) nonprofit Jennifer Siebel Newsom founded in 2011 and still runs as CEO. The organization’s mission is to promote “gender justice” through educational films and curriculum — often licensed to public schools across California. According to the group’s IRS filings, it has received millions from the State of California over the years.

Jennifer Newsom also owns Girls Club Entertainment, LLC, a for-profit film production company that produces and licenses the very films The Representation Project uses in its programs. IRS Form 990 disclosures show that since 2012, The Representation Project has paid Girls Club Entertainment roughly $1.64 million for production and licensing rights, including a $150,000 annual contracting fee since 2018. These are listed as “related-party transactions” because Jennifer Siebel Newsom controls both entities.

In addition to those payments, she earns about $150,000 per year in salary from The Representation Project. Aguilar alleges that between the nonprofit salary and the for-profit licensing payments, the Newsom family has personally benefited to the tune of about $3.2 million—$1.5 million from her salary and another $1.7 million from film sales and licenses.

The revenue stream is largely fueled by public education dollars. IRS data shows The Representation Project has earned approximately $1.48 million in licensing fees from public schools since 2012. California school districts typically pay about $270 per license for films and curriculua — materials used in gender equity and mental health programs. More than 5,000 schools have licensed the content.

NGO run by Gavin Newoms' wife gets millions in taxpayer dollars which is then sent to her 'for profit' organization - giving the Newsom family a benefit of ~$1.5 million from nonprofit salary + ~$1.7 million from film sales/licenses. The Representation Project (Jennifer Newsom's… pic.twitter.com/FgFcB6UKdH — Denise Aguilar (@InformedMama209) August 7, 2025

Critics say this setup creates an obvious conflict of interest. The nonprofit, heavily funded by the state, pays Jennifer Newsom both directly and indirectly, while her for-profit business profits from selling films to the nonprofit in the first place. Aguilar is among those now calling for a federal investigation into what she describes as “self-dealing” with taxpayer money.

If true, this wouldn’t just be a bad look; it would be a direct financial benefit to the Newsoms through a taxpayer-funded loop. And for Gavin Newsom, who’s already dogged by a long list of controversies, it’s yet another scandal that threatens to undermine his carefully cultivated national profile and derail his not-so-secret presidential ambitions. As Aguilar’s report spreads online, the calls for a federal investigation are growing louder, with critics demanding full transparency over his wife’s dual role as both the head of a taxpayer-funded nonprofit and the owner of the for-profit company cashing its checks.

