West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Federal Officers Bust Operator of Antifa Safe House in Portland

Portland Antifa militants got a personal message from federal officers about how this whole designated-terrorist-organization thing is going to work. On Thursday night of this week, federal protective officers paid a visit to an Antifa safe house in the West Coast, Messed Coast™ city of Portland, Ore. This feel-good story leads this week's West Coast, Messed Coast™ report.

Also inside: California Gov. Gavin Newsom holds presser to announce his plan to save young men, while his party simultaneously tries to destroy California families.

And a reporter in desperate need of hate crimes to write about took matters into his own hands.

Lots to talk about.

Knock, knock

Since at least July, Antifa has been using an apartment across from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) headquarters in Portland, Ore., as a bathroom, refreshment stand, and place of respite. The apartment has also been used as a dressing room for Antifa to don their uniforms before picking up their placards and signs to disturb the peace and launch their fireworks and other weapons against the ICE facility. In other words, this is a safe house for criminals.

On Thursday night, outside the ICE facility, the feds arrested the man who provided the safe house.

Federal police officers arrested Chandler Patey outside the Portland ICE facility last night.Patey has been using his apartment unit near the ICE facility as an Antifa safehouse, providing agitators with restrooms and amenities so they can continue the occupation.

Katie Daviscourt, an investigative reporter with The Post Millennial, was there to watch when the feds arrested the person who leased the apartment, which looks like a storefront and which he freely lent to his comrades.

JUST IN: Federal police officers arrested Chandler Patey outside the Portland ICE facility last night.



Patey has been using his apartment unit near the ICE facility as an Antifa safehouse, providing agitators with restrooms and amenities so they can continue the occupation. https://t.co/g4v7r229br pic.twitter.com/GDX7QdSzq6 — Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) September 18, 2025

It's unclear at this point what the charges are.

When Antifa officially becomes a designated terrorist organization, one can imagine a charge of material support to a terrorist organization.

Katie also reports that an employee for a local newspaper, the Pulitzer prize-winning Willamette Week, is an Antifa militant who is at the Portland ICE HQ on a regular basis.

Land use excuse

Portland's mayor has announced the city's intention to try to get the ICE facility to shut down based on land use violations. This is the same city that, just weeks ago, argued in court it would not enforce noise ordinances on behalf of apartment dwellers sick and tired of Antifa militants screeching all night.

Is it an organization or an idea?

As I pointed out in my excellent report (if I do say so myself), "Trump to Antifa: IT'S GOING DOWN" on what going after Antifa would look like and has looked like in the past, I noted:

Antifa wears uniforms, black bloc. They have oaths and chants. They have a canon. They have a handbook. And they've held meetings. They may be decentralized, but they're organized. And they're dangerous.

To that, I'd add that they have membership protocols, according to reporter Andy Ngo.

Here’s Portland’s Rose City Antifa admitting on their own website that they are an organization that recruits and vets prospective members. Those who fail vetting, i.e., for not being violent and extreme enough, are kicked out. pic.twitter.com/HP1dvlXRAH — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) September 19, 2025

In a country where freedom of association and free speech are protected, designating a group a terror outfit may be at odds with the Constitution. With Antifa, however, there's nothing stopping the feds from going after their conspiracy to commit violent acts, which I explain in my story.

Antifa security services

For years now, Antifa has held itself out as an "ally" security team for Black Lives Matter. Now, according to independent reporter, Jonathan Choe, Antifa is providing the security for a Seattle mayoral candidate.

This also brings into focus her alleged connection to Antifa. At a recent rally, the militants ran security for her and prevented me from asking questions about a story. https://t.co/dxOR7Og9WX — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) September 19, 2025

Choe reports that candidate Katie Wilson has been surrounded by Antifa "security" to keep reporters from asking her questions.

Wilson's website is begging for supporters to give her campaign the free candidate donation money the City of Seattle provides called "Democracy Vouchers." Good grief.

Demand for hate crimes exceeds supply

A Portland-based independent reporter has been caught, prosecuted, and sentenced for a series of hate crimes committed against Jewish organizations that he hoped to frame as right-wing extremism. The court found that he "spray-painted a Nazi-evoking death threat and broke windows at a synagogue; that he attempted to set fire to the Muslim Community Center in North Portland while people were inside the building; and that he broke windows at another synagogue and a Black-owned restaurant."

Crazed leftists were so desperate to report on "right wing extremism" they had to literally commit the hate crimes themselves so they could have something to report on to try to blame it on Trump supporters. @LarsLarsonShow @VictoriaTaft @MrAndyNgo https://t.co/oK79XP83nF — Laughing At Liberals (@LaughAtLibs) September 19, 2025

I interviewed this reporter, Mike Bivins, some years ago for my series of reports on Antifa and its attack on the free speech of reporter Mike Strickland for my Adult in the Room Podcast and found him to be helpful and resourceful.

The judge said during sentencing that Bivins needs psychiatric help when he gets out of prison because he's "lost his grip on reality."

I'm very sad about this twisted end for him.

Beta calls men

California Gov. Gavin Newsom knew Charlie Kirk a bit and had him on his podcast, and his kids admired the young conservative rock star for free speech.

This week, less than a week after Charlie was assassinated, Newsom made a big show of starting an entirely new plan to save California's boys and young men. He held a presser to announce it and surrounded himself with boys and young men of color to announce the new and exciting mentoring program.

Newsom encouraged those who want to mentor young men to go to a new website. The "new" website forwards viewers to the pre-existing California Volunteers webpage, which encourages mentors to lend their services to already established groups such as the social justice group California Mentor, YMCA, Big Brothers of California, etc. You get the picture. Newsom was trading on the Charlie Kirk assassination to look like he was doing something while simultaneously calling Republicans Hitler and accusing President Trump of stifling free speech because his friend Jimmy Kimmel was suspended or fired from his unfunny, late-night comedy show.

Worse than this dog-and-pony show, however, is what's behind the scenes of this political theater.

There's an all-out assault on the California family — the place where boys should be mentored — by this same governor.

The California Family Council, which was not invited to the presser, lists 12 anti-family bills active right now that Newsom is likely to sign into law. I told you about AB 495, which I wrote about in this story, "Pastor Warns Parents: If Democrats Pass AB 495, 'This Is It. Pack Up, Grab Your Kids, Leave California'." This bill would allow strangers to remove your child from school without parental permission. Another bill, AB 45, would surveil pro-life pickets around abortion clinics by using geofencing protocols. AB 1084 allows minors to change their sex on their birth certificate over parental objection. AB 84 would have threatened the freedom of charter schools. The bill is dead for this session, but it will come back. And the list goes on.

Indeed, far from fortifying the laws that empower the best mentors in a child's life, his/her parents, California has gone out of its way to undermine those relationships.

The need for mentors is great for boys without a decent dad in the house. Instead of trying to destroy the family in the systematic fashion Newsom's Democrat Party has been doing for years, however, he paid lip service to it.

Vienna political sausage

The socialist members of the Portland City Commission took a junket to Vienna to find out about affordable and government housing. They spent about $50,000 on the vacation.

When I think of affordable housing, my first thought is Vienna, Austria.

That's it. That's the story.

Ya gotta laugh





They haven't ruined everything—yet

Not our usual fare, but I found this interesting.

Virgil Earp, Wyatt's brother, was buried in Portland, Ore., after his daughter requested his body be brought to Portland to be closer to her and her family. He died in Nevada in 1905.

His plot is in River View Cemetery.

Val Kilmer got me to thinking about Tombstone and Virgil Earp. For those who may not know, Virgil is buried in Portland, Oregon, at the River View Cemetery. pic.twitter.com/0EIOEb94Zw — Jessie Hikes 🇺🇸 🌲 (@TrailTimeJessie) April 2, 2025

