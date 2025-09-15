President Trump Says He'll Consider Designating Antifa a Terrorist Organization. What Took Him So Long?

President Donald Trump said he would consider designating Antifa a terrorist organization after the radicalization of Charlie Kirk's assassin, who had references to "Bella Ciao," transgender identity, and "furry" culture written on his ammo. He made the comment in response to a reporter's question in the Oval Office on Monday evening.

Advertisement

If the millions of young adults who have followed Kirk and his Turning Point USA efforts weren't transformed by his message before, they were positively red-pilled when they learned that Kirk's assassin was well-versed in the Antifa canon—a mix of Marxist, nihilist, and cultural deconstructionist godless anarchism.

President Trump, who has watched Antifa's antics since 2016, said in response to a question about designating Antifa a terrorist organization, "Well, yeah, it's something I would do. If I have support from the people back here [his cabinet] — I think we'd start with Pam, I think. ...But I would do that 100%." Trump meant Pam Bondi, the attorney general, who would determine if there was legal predicate to go after Antifa.

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump SUPPORTS designating Antifa as a domestic terror organization



"I would do that 100%. Antifa is terrible. We have radical groups that got away with MURDER!"



Trump also says he has been talking to AG Bondi about bringing RICO CHARGES against leftists… pic.twitter.com/P38mIINxuq — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 15, 2025

Oh, yeah, there's legal predicate in the court of public opinion, anyway.

Anyone who's spent any time looking into Antifa knows that the involvement of the trans communit and the reference to "Bella Ciao" are nods to Trantifa, Antifa, and communist adherents at large.

Related: West Coast, Messed Coast™—Where Are the Riots?

Advertisement

I've seen lots of chat by the left and bots online — now that China, Russia, and whatever other malefactors have entered the chat — that the 1930s Italian communist song is somehow an homage to the political right. I'll need to take a break to laugh before I starting writing again.

The last time we saw "Bella Ciao" mentioned in public by Antifa was by one of the Pacific Northwest Antifa OGs, Willem van Spronsen, who invoked the song in the last Antifa operation of his life in 2019. He tried to bomb the Tacoma, Wash. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) headquarters. Security personnel at the facility responded with gunfire since even they didn't want their staff and inmates awaiting deportation to be evaporated into flames by van Spronsen's bomb.

Van Spronsen wrote in his suicide wrote he left to his "comrades":

I regret that I will miss the rest of the revolution. Thank you for the honor of having me in your midst. Giving me space to be useful, to feel that I was fulfilling my ideals, has been the spiritual pinnacle of my life. Doing what I can to help defend my precious and wondrous people is an experience too rich to describe. My trans comrades have transformed me, solidifying my conviction that we will be guided to a dreamed-of future by those most marginalized among us today. I have dreamed it so clearly that I have no regret for not seeing how it turns out. Thank you for bringing me so far along. I am antifa. I stand with comrades around the world who act from the love of life in every permutation. Comrades who understand that freedom means real freedom for all and a life worth living. Keep the faith! All power to the people! Bella ciao.

Advertisement

This isn't hard, folks.

There's been an acceleration of violence by the left since at least 2014 in Ferguson, which was supercharged by the Benjamin Crump and Reverend Al response to the 2012 self-defense death of Trayvon Martin.

The Black Lives Matter corporation, breathed into life in 2012, was given additional oxygen in 2014, when Michael Brown's partner-in-crime, Dorian Johnson, lied about his friend's death at the hands of police officer Darren Wilson.

After the "hands up, don't shoot" libel flame was lit, the organized left was flown in to to train and equip rioters, and Ferguson, Missouri, was torched.

Related: So, Who Was the Guy Asking Charlie Kirk About Shootings at the Very Moment He Was Shot?

Lisa Fithian doesn't work for free, you know. You've seen her work across the country—from Occupy and Ferguson to Portland, and especially during the torching of the President's Church in Washington, D.C. That was the three-day siege of the White House. You remember that one: President Trump and his family was forced into the White House bomb shelter in case Antifa and friends sacked the White House.

She was on the planning call before the January 6, 2021 "insurrection." It takes a village to create a riot. The movie "Capitol Punishment" features undercover video of Fithian involved on a secret call about prepping for January 6.

Advertisement

After the rally, Searcy and Burgard began to see footage of police admitting rally-goers and protesters into the Capitol Building, video of Antifa provocateurs changing clothes between black bloc and MAGA clothes, and video of a notorious Leftist militant who trains activists in violent tactics and who worked with government workers to take over D.C. buildings beginning on Election Day. In the documentary, Searcy shows an organizing Zoom call in which professional protest provocateur, Lisa Fithian, urges her co-conspirators during a Zoom call to shut down the Capitol. She told them, “we are going to be in crisis but we want it to be one that we’re creating. Whoever’s got the guns can win. Let’s take over the buildings.” Her tactics look an awful lot like what happened on Jan. 6.

Before this, in 2016, my friend Michael Strickland, a citizen journalist who was consistently harassed by Antifa at the protest marches and events he covered, was rushed by a group of Antifa provocateurs in Portland. It was their second attempt to rush him on that July day at a BLM-related protest march. He pulled a gun to back them off, never firing a shot, but his defensive move spared him from physical harm.

Later, he would be jailed for pulling his legal and licensed concealed carry gun.

In 2019, Andy Ngo, a citizen journalist, was attacked in Portland by Antifa thugs who sent him to the hospital with brain damage.

Advertisement

In 2020, Aaron Danielson, a part of the Portland area group "Patriot Prayer," a group that often held free speech events to draw out Antifa to prove they were totalitarian bigots (Mission Accomplished), was assassinated on the streets of Portland during Antifa's "Summer of Love."

Related: An Assassination That Unleashed an Army of Charlie Kirks

Read that again: assassinated on the streets of Portland.

And now another assassination—Charlie Kirk's— in the name of Antifa.

Oh, yes, Antifa violence has increased.

No one should be surprised.

And Antifa shouldn't be surprised when we want them destroyed.