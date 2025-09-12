West Coast, Messed Coast™—Where Are the Riots?

Good day, West Coast, Messed Coast™ readers. Even in my state of rage and prayer over Charlie Kirk's assassination and the attendant victim-blaming, I calmly sift through the news to find out where all the avenging violence is happening on the West Coast, Messed Coast™—the center of riot culture in America.

Where are the riots?

Surely, there must be riots and violence in reaction to the most consequential act of political violence in a generation—or at least since July 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania?

But there were no #DayOfRage posters stapled to any telephone poles. There were no businesses boarded up in expectation of violence, if you don't count the ones still boarded up in Portland, L.A., and Seattle since 2020. No one cowered in a corner. No schools were closed to avoid the violence. No safe spaces were created. No Teslas were firebombed or keyed to make a statement against the evil ones cheering on this despicable act.

No one was assassinated in retaliation.

After Kirk's assassination in Utah, I was expecting all of those January 6 rioters (a few of whom live on the West Coast, Messed Coast™), who are used as every Democrat's only and unjustified exemplar of moral equivalence, to come out of the woodwork to avenge the murder. Certainly, violent, rage-filled No Justice, No Peace rioters would emerge, lit torches in hand, to firebomb buildings and scream at the sky for silencing of one of the most consequential young conservatives and Christian leaders in a generation—someone his adversaries feared would become president someday.

That's worth a Molotov cocktail or two, right?

These are not the riots you were looking for

Let's go down the West Coast, Messed Coast™ in search of the riots.

Huntington Beach:

Huntington Beach, California showed up for Charlie Kirk 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/ACQnCM3sTM — TONY™ (@TONYxTWO) September 11, 2025

Downtown LA:





Sacramento:

NOW: A small group has gathered outside the CA State Capitol in Sacramento to hold a prayer vigil in memory of the late Charlie Kirk. pic.twitter.com/phsBAfUEKR — Eytan Wallace (@EytanWallace) September 11, 2025

And many others are planned for Friday and through the weekend in Stanislaus County, CA; Tualatin, Ore.; and every city in between. .

We're all Charlie now

My friend, reporter Jonathan Choe, was in Seattle looking for the riots too.

He found evil, but no riots.

HAPPENING NOW: Some whack-job just spray painted “KILL ALL CHARLIE KIRKS” on the Seattle Central College sign. This is obviously a threat. But what the far-left doesn’t realize is that this madness is actually catalyzing reasonable Americans to now say, “WE ARE ALL CHARLIE KIRK.”… pic.twitter.com/0654FLqZ70 — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) September 11, 2025

He wrote:

Some whack-job just spray painted “KILL ALL CHARLIE KIRKS” on the Seattle Central College sign. This is obviously a threat. But what the far-left doesn’t realize is that this madness is actually catalyzing reasonable Americans to now say, “WE ARE ALL CHARLIE KIRK.” Courage is contagious and the movement will continue.

And, of course, he's right.





And it's growing.

Evil won't win. But I do plan to hang on to my rage for a little while longer, thank you very much. Keep your head on a swivel and never forget.





They haven't ruined everything—yet





Amazing Grace Sung for a Hero!

Candlelight Vigil

Seattle isn't all liberals and it takes courage to stand in the face of Communist-controlled government.



Be Vocal. Have Courage. Love God



RIP Charlie Kirk pic.twitter.com/lj3iiqHF5q — John M. Cameron (@johnrockshomes) September 11, 2025

