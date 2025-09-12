West Coast, Messed Coast™—Where Are the Riots?

Victoria Taft | 1:04 PM on September 12, 2025
Photo courtesy of Jonathan Choe, used with permission

Good day, West Coast, Messed Coast™ readers. Even in my state of rage and prayer over Charlie Kirk's assassination and the attendant victim-blaming, I calmly sift through the news to find out where all the avenging violence is happening  on the West Coast, Messed Coast™—the center of riot culture in America. 

Advertisement

Where are the riots?

Surely, there must be riots and violence in reaction to the most consequential act of political violence in a generation—or at least since July 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania? 

But there were no #DayOfRage posters stapled to any telephone poles. There were no businesses boarded up in expectation of violence, if you don't count the ones still boarded up in Portland, L.A., and Seattle since 2020. No one cowered in a corner. No schools were closed to avoid the violence. No safe spaces were created. No Teslas were firebombed or keyed to make a statement against the evil ones cheering on this despicable act. 

No one was assassinated in retaliation. 

After Kirk's assassination in Utah, I was expecting all of those January 6 rioters (a few of whom live on the West Coast, Messed Coast™), who are used as every Democrat's only and unjustified exemplar of moral equivalence, to come out of the woodwork to avenge the murder. Certainly, violent, rage-filled No Justice, No Peace rioters would emerge, lit torches in hand, to firebomb buildings and scream at the sky for silencing of one of the most consequential young conservatives and Christian leaders in a generation—someone his adversaries feared would become president someday. 

That's worth a Molotov cocktail or two, right?

     Related: An Assassination That Unleashed an Army of Charlie Kirks

Advertisement

These are not the riots you were looking for

Let's go down the West Coast, Messed Coast™ in search of the riots. 

Huntington Beach:

Downtown LA:


Sacramento:

And many others are planned for Friday and through the weekend in Stanislaus County, CA; Tualatin, Ore.; and every city in between. . 

We're all Charlie now

My friend, reporter Jonathan Choe, was in Seattle looking for the riots too. 

He found evil, but no riots. 

He wrote:

Some whack-job just spray painted “KILL ALL CHARLIE KIRKS” on the Seattle Central College sign. This is obviously a threat. But what the far-left doesn’t realize is that this madness is actually catalyzing reasonable Americans to now say, “WE ARE ALL CHARLIE KIRK.” Courage is contagious and the movement will continue. 

Advertisement
And, of course, he's right. 


     Related: So, Who Was the Guy Asking Charlie Kirk About Shootings at the Very Moment He Was Shot?

And it's growing. 

Evil won't win. But I do plan to hang on to my rage for a little while longer, thank you very much. Keep your head on a swivel and never forget. 


They haven't ruined everything—yet


Speaking the truth has a cost. Support the people and publications that do this. Please consider a PJ Media VIP Membership. This membership gets you our insider and exclusive VIP content at 60% off. Click this link and use the promo code FIGHT to get your 60% off deal. Thank you. 

Victoria Taft

Victoria Taft is an award-winning journalist, radio talk host, and host of the “Adult in the Room Podcast.[email protected]

Read more by Victoria Taft

Category:

COLUMNS

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK PRO-LIFE RIOTS

Recommended

Thank God Charlie Kirk’s Assassin Was Captured ALIVE Scott Pinsker
LGBTQ Influencer Gives a Stunning Rebuke to Anti-Kirk Haters Catherine Salgado
Dehumanization: How the Left Justifies Killing Conservatives Tim O'Brien
FBI, Utah Gov Hold Presser: How Charlie Kirk's Killer Was Caught Matt Margolis
Trump Administration Aborts UN's Cultural Colonialism From U.S. Foreign Policy Greg Byrnes
The Morning Briefing: This Is a Good Time to Let the Haters Rot In Their Miserable Lives Stephen Kruiser

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

FRIDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Ashley McCully - Replay
Charlie Kirk, Single Combat Warrior, Practiced Politics the Right Way
The American Left Has a Mental and Moral Sickness
Advertisement