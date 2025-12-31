Former Chicago Mayor to Border Patrol Chief: 'Your Day of Reckoning is Coming'

U.S. Border Patrol Commander-at-Large Gregory Bovino and former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot engaged in verbal fisticuffs on social media this week. The fireworks started when Lightfoot took exception to a post on X from Bovino that featured the 1990s hit “Mama Said Knock You Out” by LL Cool J—which, by the way, is a heck of a great song to train for martial arts to if you happen to be into that sort of thing. Which I am.

Advertisement

Lightfoot fired back at the post by warning the federal official that “his day of reckoning is fast approaching,” offering no details about what that message meant and leaving it ambiguously ominous. You’d think that after the assassination of Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk in September, liberals would learn to tone down this kind of rhetoric. Apparently, they don’t care whether the words they use in public battles spur more acts of violence.

Glory hound Greg Bovino cannot resist acting a fool in the third largest media market. The actions of the CBP militia under his command have been unconstitional and shameful.

Hey, Greg, your day of reckoning is fast approaching. https://t.co/fah14WTR6C — Lori Lightfoot (@LoriLightfoot) December 30, 2025

Bovino’s post featured a montage of Border Patrol agents doing their jobs to secure the United States and deport dangerous illegal aliens, all set to one of LL Cool J’s most legendary songs. The caption read, “If you think we’re done in Chicago, you’d better check yourself before you wreck yourself,” and promised that “we’re going to be here for years.” Bovino appears to have learned how to troll leftists effectively by borrowing tactics straight from President Donald Trump. The message landed—and it landed hard.

Advertisement

Lightfoot clearly took offense, replying, “Glory hound Greg Bovino cannot resist acting a fool in the third largest media market. The actions of the CBP militia under his command have been unconstitional [sic] and shameful. Hey, Greg, your day of reckoning is fast approaching.”

Bovino has never shied away from showing his disdain for public officials, expressing himself openly and honestly in numerous television interviews and, more often, in music-backed posts on X. He understands the language of modern culture and knows how to use it effectively. Nothing drives liberals crazier than a man on the right who turns their own tools against them.

According to Breitbart News:

The day before Christmas Eve, Bovino took on Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (D) with yet another musical score, posting, “Don’t worry, Chicago, we will be here for YEARS! Despite calls for violence against our agents, the brave men and women of the United States Border Patrol have come together and developed serious plans to help Chicago rid its streets of criminal illegal aliens. We work for YOU.” Chicago now appears to serve as ground zero for creative one-upmanship on X as officials battle over President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration. These dustups have risen to the level of pure infotainment. On Tuesday, current Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) even endorsed the idea of slapping the message “Abolish ICE” on a city snowplow.

Advertisement

Bovino is not the kind of guy who fears a scrap, as anyone who has watched videos of him working the streets and rounding up illegal aliens already knows. The left hates this reality because Bovino refuses to be intimidated—and therefore controlled. Remember: if you can’t be controlled, and if you can’t be shamed into joining the hive mind, you threaten its very existence.

We need more Bovinos.

Help us continue to reveal the truth about the Trump administration's fight against illegal immigration. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership. You can also click MERRY74 to buy a membership to gift to a friend or loved one.