An Assassination That Unleashed an Army of Charlie Kirks

Victoria Taft | 5:14 PM on September 10, 2025
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

We don't need to wait to find out "what motivated" the sniper who assassinated Charlie Kirk in Utah on Wednesday, as Barack Obama claimed within hours of the Turning Point USA founder's murder.  We already know what the motive was. We know Charlie was shot to death by a nihilistic sniper from the rooftop of a Utah Valley University campus building because he was an effective messenger for turning hearts and minds away from the left and toward home, family, God, and life. Away from chaos and toward order. Away from evil and toward the good. 

Advertisement



And he was good at it. 

There's your motive. 

Charlie Kirk is credited with turning millions of young voters toward the GOP in recent elections. That anodyne sentence doesn't do Kirk's impact justice, however. Indeed, Charlie Kirk is believed to have delivered a crucial tranche of college-age voters that helped catapult Donald Trump—both as the 45th and, later, 47th President—to the White House.

He was successful. 

There's another motive if you need one, Barack. 

Shooting Republicans is an established pattern.

Senator Rand Paul has been put in the hospital—twice—by leftists for his political views.

Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated by a supporter of George Wallace, a Southern segregationist Democrat who later created his own political party. 

Two Israel Embassy workers were mowed down outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., in May.

Advertisement

Antifa has put hits on people who tell the story of what they are doing in the nation's weakest cities. 

Donald Trump was the target of at least two, and likely more, assassination attempts, and was nearly ended by a nihilistic leftist who had ties to Ukraine. 

The left's crazed impulses are responsible for going after Democrats also. Democrat Robert F. Kennedy was murdered by a leftist jihadi/pro-Palestinian hit man. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro was nearly assassinated by an Israel hater. Democrat John F. Kennedy was assassinated by a leftist commie.

And for every one of those examples there are many others.

Charlie Kirk has been called "one of one" by none other than Congressman Steve Scalise (R-La.), who was himself nearly ended sniper's bullet shot by a Bernie Sanders Bro as Republican lawmakers and friends practiced for the congressional baseball game in 2017. Many others were shot that day for the crime of being Republican. 

But take heart. 

Charlie Kirk grew up in a house where Rush Limbaugh was played on  the radio on a daily basis. He learned. 

When Rush died, he deputized an army of followers to honestly follow his path. They changed a nation. 

Rush left us way too soon, but we have him to thank for another conservative icon. Andrew Breitbart spent hours in L.A. traffic on his delivery job listening to Rush Limbaugh. He was taken too soon, but Breitbart left an army of change agents.

Advertisement

You don't think there's an army of people out there willing and able to take Charlie Kirk's message forward?

Fox News's resident wordsmith, Greg Gutfeld, declared that the assassin had more impact than he realizes: "You woke us the f**k up."

When the assassin's bullet took out a man who possibly could have been president someday, do you think the truth of Charlie Kirk's message was snuffed out?  

Hardly. It unleashed an army of followers. 

And they are legion. 

Speaking the truth has a cost. Support the people and publications that do this. Please consider a PJ Media VIP Membership. This membership gets you our insider and exclusive VIP content at 60% off. Click this link and use the promo code FIGHT to get your 60% off deal. Thank you. 

Victoria Taft

Victoria Taft is an award-winning journalist, radio talk host, and host of the “Adult in the Room Podcast.[email protected]

Read more by Victoria Taft

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK CONSERVATISM DOMESTIC TERRORISM GUN RIGHTS TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Recommended

Gutfeld Drops F-Bomb After Charlie Kirk's Murder, Issues Warning to the Left Matt Margolis
Charlie Kirk, the Wickedness of the Left, and Rage Lincoln Brown
'You Are the Hate': Anna Paulina Luna Rips Dems After Kirk’s Assassination Catherine Salgado
President Trump Honors Charlie Kirk in Oval Office Address, Calls Out Radical Left Violence Matt Margolis
Matthew Dowd Is Human Garbage for What He Said About Charlie Kirk Matt Margolis
Unfinished Business: The Martyrdom of Charlie Kirk Tim O'Brien

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Is the Culture War a Distraction From Issues That Matter More?
Reading Nostalgia and Chasing the High of the Scholastic Book Fair
Texas A&M: Gender Ideology Should Be in Children's Literature
Advertisement