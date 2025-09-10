An Assassination That Unleashed an Army of Charlie Kirks

We don't need to wait to find out "what motivated" the sniper who assassinated Charlie Kirk in Utah on Wednesday, as Barack Obama claimed within hours of the Turning Point USA founder's murder. We already know what the motive was. We know Charlie was shot to death by a nihilistic sniper from the rooftop of a Utah Valley University campus building because he was an effective messenger for turning hearts and minds away from the left and toward home, family, God, and life. Away from chaos and toward order. Away from evil and toward the good.

And he was good at it.

There's your motive.

Charlie Kirk is credited with turning millions of young voters toward the GOP in recent elections. That anodyne sentence doesn't do Kirk's impact justice, however. Indeed, Charlie Kirk is believed to have delivered a crucial tranche of college-age voters that helped catapult Donald Trump—both as the 45th and, later, 47th President—to the White House.

He was successful.

There's another motive if you need one, Barack.

BS. We know the motive.



Charlie Kirk was an effective voice for this shooter’s political opponent.



That puts the shooter in your camp.



Denounce the political violence, speech, riots, and paid protests that foment this political violence you pretend to decry.



Denounce it… https://t.co/0R9eS9HC62 — Victoria Taft, The Adult in the Room, FITF Squad (@VictoriaTaft) September 10, 2025

Shooting Republicans is an established pattern.

Senator Rand Paul has been put in the hospital—twice—by leftists for his political views.

Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated by a supporter of George Wallace, a Southern segregationist Democrat who later created his own political party.

Two Israel Embassy workers were mowed down outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., in May.

Antifa has put hits on people who tell the story of what they are doing in the nation's weakest cities.

Donald Trump was the target of at least two, and likely more, assassination attempts, and was nearly ended by a nihilistic leftist who had ties to Ukraine.

The left's crazed impulses are responsible for going after Democrats also. Democrat Robert F. Kennedy was murdered by a leftist jihadi/pro-Palestinian hit man. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro was nearly assassinated by an Israel hater. Democrat John F. Kennedy was assassinated by a leftist commie.

And for every one of those examples there are many others.

Charlie Kirk has been called "one of one" by none other than Congressman Steve Scalise (R-La.), who was himself nearly ended sniper's bullet shot by a Bernie Sanders Bro as Republican lawmakers and friends practiced for the congressional baseball game in 2017. Many others were shot that day for the crime of being Republican.

But take heart.

Charlie Kirk grew up in a house where Rush Limbaugh was played on the radio on a daily basis. He learned.

When Rush died, he deputized an army of followers to honestly follow his path. They changed a nation.

Rush left us way too soon, but we have him to thank for another conservative icon. Andrew Breitbart spent hours in L.A. traffic on his delivery job listening to Rush Limbaugh. He was taken too soon, but Breitbart left an army of change agents.

You don't think there's an army of people out there willing and able to take Charlie Kirk's message forward?

Fox News's resident wordsmith, Greg Gutfeld, declared that the assassin had more impact than he realizes: "You woke us the f**k up."

When the assassin's bullet took out a man who possibly could have been president someday, do you think the truth of Charlie Kirk's message was snuffed out?

Hardly. It unleashed an army of followers.

And they are legion.

