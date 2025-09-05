West Coast, Messed Coast™ States Create Vax Cartel and There's a Major Fire Storm Lawsuit

We finally get some solid answers, by way of federal lawsuits filed, about the cause and aftermath of the Altadena fire that wiped out thousands of homes last January. That's the lead of your West Coast, Messed Coast™ report this week, but there's much, much more.

As the political base moves away from making imperial vaccine pronouncements and instilling gender confusion in school children, the West Coast, Messed Coast™ doubles down in the opposite direction.

Sit back, grab a beverage, and we'll take a traipse along the West Coast, Messed Coast's™ walk of shame in this week's report.

Let's get going!

FIRE!

There's still plenty to sort out from the aftermath of the January 2025 California wildfires. The FireAid scam, the possible underground cause of the Pacific Palisades fire, the land grabs, and all the broken promises by Mayor Karen Bass and Governor Gavin Newsom about making it easier to rebuild take a back seat for the moment, however, to news from federal prosecutors about the ignition points of two of the biggest fires.

One of the worst-hit areas in last winter's wildfires in Southern California was Altadena. The Eaton Fire, as that fire was called, was responsible for 18 deaths and the destruction of thousands of homes and buildings. Many of the people who live there are black.

Federal prosecutors in the Central California division of the U.S. Attorney's Office have now filed lawsuits for $40 million in damages incurred by the federal government against Southern California Edison for starting the Eaton and Fairview fires, which killed 21 people in all. This is not a criminal filing, but it stands as a huge data point for other lawsuits to follow.

Race-baiting attorney Benjamin Crump, who usually is suing police, is among the lawyers involved in potential lawsuits on behalf of burned-out homeowners. Also, a familiar name from O. J. Simpson's defense team, Carl Douglas, represents at least one victim of the Altadena fire.

The official cause of the Altadena fire is still being investigated, but Acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said in a statement that the federal government filing pointing the finger at Southern California Edison alleges "a troubling pattern of negligence resulting in death, destruction, and tens of millions of federal taxpayer dollars spent to clean up one utility company’s mistakes."

"We hope that today’s filings are the first step in causing the beginnings of a culture change at Southern California Edison, one that will make it a responsible, conscientious company that helps – not harms – our community," Essayli said. "Hardworking Californians should not pick up the tab for Edison’s negligence."

Video shows the fire starting right under SCE transmission lines.

I hope you’re sitting down, but another one of Gavin Newsom’s campaign donors burned down another California community, as new photos show SoCal Edison transmission lines start the Eaton Fire in Altadena. pic.twitter.com/6uUA7GTx1T — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) September 4, 2025

Crump told ABC7 in L.A. that rebuilding Altadena has been too slow. "Over 2,000 people have requested permits and only 248 have been given out," he said. "What will become of Altadena?"

The Feds also filed a lawsuit against Southern California Edison for starting a fire in Hemet in 2022 in which two people were killed.

Vax Cartel

Washington, Oregon, and California often pack up in cartel-like activities, depriving their own citizens of a voice in how their own states are run. We've seen this in multiple states, where they are packing together to follow California's car emissions standards (which President Donald Trump has started to dismantle).

Enter the vaccine cartel.

A short time after Florida announced it would withdraw its vaccine mandates for children, the West Coast, Messed Coast™ states, along with Hawaii, announced their own "West Coast Health Alliance to provide immunization recommendations to their residents amid concerns of federal politicization of science."

These states would be experts, of course, on politicizing "science." Indeed, they assure us that the politicization will continue as they come up with their own “trusted scientists, clinicians, and other public health leaders" to advise them on vaccines.

The Center Square reports that the governors contend the firings of people like the guy who thinks men can get pregnant and others at the CDC are a “blatant politicization of the agency” and a "direct assault on the health and safety of the American people."

We'll be watching.





So, who's the mentally ill one again?

Earlier, I reported on the situation in the Temecula School District wherein girls were expected to share private spaces with boys who swear they're girls. Read about it in this story: "School Girls Told They Can Escape Boys in Their Locker Rooms if They Admit to Being Mentally Ill."

Girls were told that the way out of being forced to be naked with boys in locker rooms and bathrooms was for girls to sign a religious waiver or get a doctor's note stating they were mentally ill.

That diagnosis could follow the girls in their professional lives, I noted, which could include the ability to get security clearances or gun permits.

Speaking of which, the Trump Administration is looking into whether to pursue rules to deny gun permits to maladjusted trans people. It may seem like a good idea, but red flag laws suck.

On the topic of the Minneapolis trans murderer, he stated that his rage stemmed from breaking up with his girlfriend who identifies as a cat furry.

A B C T R A N S 1 2 3

Washington and Oregon schools are busily starting the new school year by continuing their gender queer indoctrination programs, which are meant to sow seeds of doubt and confusion in the minds of students as young as kindergartners about their God-given sex.

The so-called "Gender Jamboree" curriculum begins in kindergarten and has been on the books for years.

Fox News reports that, in addition to Seattle schools fully embracing the idea that boys can be girls and girls can be boys, parents kicked up a fuss about it anew in the Edmonds School District.

The standards sparked a backlash last month after first-graders in the Edmonds School District were reportedly given materials about gender pronouns that taught gender can be broken down into three categories: a "girl," a "boy," and "neither or both." The district defended the assignment, saying it "is required to teach state standards." Meanwhile, in Oregon, the state board of education adopted health education standards, also in 2016, requiring kindergartners and first-graders to "recognize that there are many ways to express gender" and to "provide examples of how friends and family influence how people think they should act on the basis of their gender." Last month, the group Oregon Moms Union protested against administrators in the North Clackamas School District, claiming fifth-grade children were given a worksheet for "The Genderbread Person" asking them to describe their gender identity and sexual orientation, Newsweek reported March 31. The district later defended the assignment. [Emphasis added]

It's blackmail to school time!

Teachers unions and other unions are on strike or planning strikes to blackmail taxpayers again. Give us the money or the kids get it strikes are happening in the Evergreen School District in SW Washington, San Francisco, and Fresno. Portland teachers are also in the process of taking strike votes.

Parents: Get your kids out of these indoctrination factories.

FAFO

Behold the case of the Cal State University professor who is accused of attacking Border Patrol agents as they tried to make an arrest at that Ventura County pot farm earlier this summer.

"On or about July 10, 2025, in Ventura County, within the Central District of California, defendant JONATHAN CARAVELLO, intentionally and forcibly assaulted, resisted, opposed, impeded, intimidated, and interfered with employees of United States Customs and Border Protection, while the employees were engaged in, and on account of,the performance of their official duties, and in doing so, used a deadly and dangerous weapon, namely, a tear gas canister."

He could get 20 years in prison.

Here's what it looked like.

California State University professor Jonathan Caravello has been indicted by a federal grand jury for throwing a tear gas canister at federal agents during an immigration enforcement operation at a marijuana farm earlier this year. The violence broke out at Glass House Farms in… pic.twitter.com/II1fDUjqnq — Patriot4Life (@Patriot4Life72) September 4, 2025

Also notable is that he is still employed by Cal State Channel Islands, where he lectures on philosophy. His social justice buddies at the university call his arrest an "abduction."

TikTok Tow

Remember the story of the tow truck driver who stole away with an ICE vehicle while they were busting TikTok Tatiana? I wrote about it in these stories:

And now, here's the update: "FAFO: He Towed an ICE Vehicle During an Immigration Bust; Now He's a Defendant in Federal Court."

The Feds finally caught up with the man seen trying to interfere with their arrest of TikTok Tatiana, who was livestreaming during the bust. The woman used her TikTok influence to doxx ICE agents and urge people to come and protest.

In an indictment, the U.S. Attorney's office claims 33-year-old Bobby Nuñez told the officers that he was going to do something and then left to get his tow truck.

The vehicle was found later, two blocks away. ICE agents had left the keys and a weapon in the vehicle, which had its police lights flashing while they made the arrest of the illegal alien TikTok influencer.

He's been charged with stealing government property and could get ten years in federal prison if found guilty.

They haven't ruined everything—yet

Troy, Oregon, looks like a painting.

