L.A. Fire Victim Warns NYC Voters: 'Don't Make Our Mistake' and Elect a Communist Dummy for Mayor

A Pacific Palisades fire victim is warning her old hometown of New York City not to make the same mistake as Los Angeles and vote for an inexperienced and untested person for mayor. She makes her appeal in a viral video, but her message extends beyond what she says in the video. Indeed, there's quite a backstory at play here.

Advertisement

"Don't make our mistake," Samantha Ettus implores the people of New York City. "Mayors matter," she says.

Los Angeles residents know only too well how impotent leadership can leave vulnerable to a mayor's stupidity and ineptitude. Thousands of burned-down homes prove the point.

In a viral Instagram post, Ettus, who's an author and branding expert, speaks of moving her family 13 years ago from New York City to Pacific Palisades, a town she calls "the most idyllic town in America." But now, she says, her adopted home "looks like Pompeii."

She takes viewers on a tour of her neighborhood in the aftermath of the January 7th fire.

"The only reasons these houses burned down is mayoral incompetence," Ettus says as she directs the viewers, Vanna White-like, to the wreckage of the charred building where her daughter used to attend art class. Ettus doesn't mention Mayor Karen Bass by name or her communist roots, but we know the truth.

Ettus continues her tour.

"This is where I used to get Starbucks every day," she says. In another frame, she's in front of a flattened lot and says, "This is where my kids went to elementary school." Burned-out lots are where "I used to take my kids to get yogurt" and "where our supermarket used to be."

Then there's a photo of a charred mass: "This was our car." Ettus then shows the rubble behind the car and calmly points out, "This was our home." Indeed, they lost every possession they owned in the fire.

Advertisement

"There was no water in the fire hydrants," she states. "Why? No water in the reservoir."

Standing in front of a pile of rubble that once was a building, Ettus concludes, "This is the result of mayoral incompetence."

And her message to New Yorkers is: Don't hire an inexperienced person who shows all the signs of being incompetent through their their dumb ideas. She's nicer than that, however.

"[Zohran] Mamdani has less than three months of work experience, and he wants to run the most important city in America," she says. "We don't want this to happen to the city we love."

"Don't make our mistake," she entreats New York City voters.

Here's her video. But Samantha Ettus's story is just beginning.





<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>





Ettus's attention was drawn away from women's empowerment, brand-building, and her business-building empire after October 7, 2023. It was then that she became an outspoken "Jewish activist," as the publication Shoutout LA called her.

"I was focused on women’s empowerment and financial independence right up until October 7th, at which point the Jewish world was rocked and I became an accidental activist," she told the publication. Ever since then, she's been "working to combat antisemitism and curate and provide accurate updates on social media amid a sea of misinformation."

She's since popped up on Fox News every now and again and made the pages of the New York Post after the Palisades fire when Islamic activists, Hamas supporters, and anti-Semites laughed when she announced her home was burned down.

Advertisement

As she shared her heartbreaking story on social media about her home being “burned to the ground with all of our possessions,” a firestorm of hate poured in. “Can’t tell you how happy I am that you have lost your home!!!,” read one comment, festooned with hearts and laughing emojis. “Glad you lost your home. Next time hope you’re in it,” read another.

Mamdani's inexperience is the focus of her message to New Yorkers because it's true. Though Ettus doesn't mention it in her video, there's also the fact that Mamdani is a died-in-the-wool Islamist Jew hater, whose bigotry could put the well-being of Jewish people at risk. He has still not recanted his cheerleading for "globalizing the intifada"—shorthand for "kill all the Jews."

Ettus hopes that, at the very least, New Yorkers will be persuaded by her argument that Mamdani, the social media-savvy, inexperienced man-child, is incompetent to lead and vote accordingly.

After being called "LITERALLY HITLER!" for so many years, people in the conservative movement can't help but notice that it's guys like Mamdani who are the problem. Unlike the ciphers at the mainstream media, we at PJ Media are unafraid to call it out. Support our brand of opinion journalism. Please become a VIP Member. To thank you for becoming a VIP Member, please use this link and use the promo code FIGHT for 60% off your VIP Membership. Thank you!