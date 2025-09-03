School Girls Told They Can Escape Boys in Their Locker Rooms if They Admit to Being Mentally Ill

Nothing says "women's equality" quite like requiring girls to admit they're crazy or religious zealots to escape the indignity of boys in their locker rooms and bathrooms. That, however, is the choice junior high and high school girls in Temecula, Calif., face this school year just to get a little privacy from boys who think they're girls.

Temecula was once an agrarian burg in Riverside County that produced some of the finest wine grapes in the world. Starting in the 1990s, it morphed into a pressure-relief community for those who couldn't afford San Diego or Orange County prices. Teachers, cops, nurses, and other professionals once sought respite in the affordable town to escape big city problems and to bring up their well-adjusted little leaguers and ponytailed fast pitch prodigies.

No more.

Now the city boasts a population of 112,000 residents and is as woke as the rest of the state. To keep their daughters from being the peep show objects of gender confused boys, parents soon will be required to sign a form declaring their girls to be either hysterical females or getting fitted for their junior-sized Taliban-approved burqas.

The school board voted four to one to give girls this Hobson's choice as a way around California's law requiring girls to share bathrooms and locker rooms with boys.

It triggered protests on Tuesday.

Student at @TVUSD at protest following news that the district wanted girls to declare they have a mental illness if they don’t want boys invading their bathrooms:



“Nobody is doing anything about it, so I guess we have to fight for it!”



👏👏👏pic.twitter.com/Ira8GNKmlu — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 2, 2025

Obviously, this being California and all, there is no requirement for the gender confused boy to sign a waiver declaring him to be mentally ill and therefore a danger to well-adjusted girls with a low tolerance for cooties.

The board approved the form at a meeting last week. Final approval will come later.

Here's what it says:

I am requesting a mental health accommodation on behalf of my child. This request is made in accordance with federal and state laws, including Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act, the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), and California Education Codes. Please describe the mental health condition and the nature of the accommodation being requested (e.g., diagnosed anxiety, PTSD, etc.): If available, please attach supporting documentation (e.g., medical diagnosis, 504 Plan, counseling records, etc.) I understand that my child may be eligible for accommodations through a 504 Plan or other support services, and that the school will collaborate with me to identify appropriate options to support my child’s well-being.

Medical diagnosis from a doctor? This is the same state on the brink of passing a law that allows a complete stranger to pick up any kid from school, take them to a doctor for any medical procedure, or re-enroll a child in another school without parental permission. It's meant to "protect" children in the country illegally. Boy, that's some "protection." Read about it in Pastor Warns Parents: If Democrats Pass AB 495, 'This Is It. Pack Up, Grab Your Kids, Leave California.'

This is the same state that took this school board to court when it passed a rule requiring school personnel to tell parents when their kid identifies as another gender. The district lost to the teachers union and the state, by the way.

UNREAL. Emil Barham, board member for the Temecula Valley Unified School District (@TVUSD) in CA, SMILES as he gets BLASTED for promoting a policy that forces young girls to get a "mental health exemption" if they don't want boys invading their private spaces at school.



The… pic.twitter.com/pYwwztEEmU — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 25, 2025

I'll give the Temecula School Board some credit. They've been fighting the woke mind virus for the past few years, although that guy in the video above is pretty creepy. The District was sued by the state and the teachers' union for banning the teaching of critical race theory. The ban was ruled "too vague" by a woke judge.

And now this.

The problem is that the mental illness diagnosis may not stop at high school graduation. It may present itself later in life as a reason to, for example, deny a person a security clearance or a gun permit.

The upshot: To escape the state's outrageous rules, kids have to pretend they're out of their right minds.

That's nothing short of disgusting.

Imagine having to admit you're nuts when the people who came up with this idiocy should be the ones in the confessional.

