Marriott Fires Employee Who Doxxed ICE Officers

Catherine Salgado | 9:20 PM on January 08, 2026
AP Photo/Steve Helber, File

A hotel employee who llegally endangered Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers quickly had to face the consequences.

A Marriott hotel’s management didn’t want the same PR nightmare Hilton Hotels had this week when one of its affiliated hotels canceled ICE reservations and lied about restoring them. An independently owned Marriott hotel — Residence Inn — in Bloomington tracked down the identity of their employee who was doxxing ICE officers on Reddit for the purpose of helping activists find them.

The employee shared not only names and emails for the federal officers, according to Fox News’ Bill Melugin, but also surveillance footage stills of them. “The privacy and safety of our guests is of the utmost importance to us,” the hotel declared. “Upon learning of this situation last evening, we immediately investigated the matter and identified the person responsible for capturing the images in the post. This individual is not longer an employee of our organization.” 

Marriott corporate simply referred Melugin to the hotel management statement. It appears that the hotel management therefore deserves the credit for addressing the problem.

Hilton to Remove Hotel That Canceled ICE Reservations

ICE released an official statement on X responding to the doxxing and aftermath. “We're glad @Marriott took immediate action and fired the employee responsible for doxing our officers,” the agency said.

It added, “Doxing ICE officers and agents puts them and their families at enormous risk — especially now as they face a 1,300% increase in assaults, a 3,200% increase in car attacks and an 8,000% increase in death threats.” That includes the vehicular assault in Minneapolis yesterday and the vehicular assault in Portland today, both of which resulted in officers having to shoot assailants to save their own lives.

The likelihood is that Marriott was galvanized to action by the Hilton debacle. A Hilton-affiliated hotel in Minneapolis canceled DHS reservations and told officers it was because of their immigration work. Hilton corporate scrambled to apologize, including in a statement to PJ Media: “We have been in direct contact with the hotel, and they have apologized for the actions of their team, which was not in keeping with their policies. They have taken immediate action to resolve this matter and are contacting impacted guests to ensure they are accommodated.”

But independent journalist Nick Sortor exposed the fact the hotel had not in fact corrected their cancellations. Hilton then finally cut its ties with the hotel.

18 U.S. Code § 111 penalizes one who “forcibly assaults, resists, opposes, impedes, intimidates, or interferes with" immigration officers. The Hilton employees possibly, and the Marriott employee almost certainly, broke this law.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of immigration enforcement and other key news in this new year. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

