As Long as We're Talking About Trans Killers, a Word About Portland's Anti-ICE Trantifa Thugs

As long as we're on the subject of yet another identity-confused, mentally ill, demonic, "trans" young person who has opted for a public display of child sacrifice to salve their own childhood feelings of unworthiness, let's have some real talk, as the kids like to say. Violent and irrational behavior by deranged souls has been on full display in Portland since journalist Andy Ngo began tracking the Summer of Love rioters and found their ranks to be full of what he coined "Trantifa." It has been on display anew every single night at the violent attacks on the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Portland.

It turns out, being fundamentally riven with confusion over God-given sexual identity isn't something that can change with surgeries, drug cocktails, mega doses of hormones, or a lace teddy and a thong. If only the killer's parents had stood firm instead of signing papers to turn their son into a eunuch at 17, he and those babies might still be alive.

If it's real gender dysphoria and not a social contagion, as so many cases are, it's a mental illness that needs to be treated, not a mental illness to be "affirmed." Combine drug cocktails, hormones, gender confusion, leftist wokeism, and anti-social behavior with mental illness and a "cause," and you get theater kids with shivs and 9 millimeters. Ask the people getting beaten up by these crackpots on a weekly basis outside ICE.

Talk therapy treatment has been derided as "conversion therapy" and outlawed by many woke states, but those same states think nothing of conversion surgery to align children with their political belief system.

On the day of the Minneapolis Catholic school murders, California Attorney General Rob Bonta posted publicly on X that he and the entire state [aka its tax dollars] joined the bandwagon of woke states that believe talk therapy for people genuinely confused about their sexuality is a no-no, but he's on board with cutting kids' penises off and playing dress up.

The guy who hopes to "they-them" himself to higher office on Gavin Newsom's coattails is so proud of his lunacy.

I’m proud to join a multistate coalition in supporting Colorado’s law that bans conversion therapy on minors.



The case is currently before the U.S. Supreme Court.



Conversion therapy doesn’t work, it’s harmful to our youth, and it’s fundamentally wrong. — Rob Bonta (@AGRobBonta) August 27, 2025

Kids who are that confused about the sexual identity they were born with and then witness ghoulish adults trying to play God by "giving" them an "identity" 180º from what they are and calling it "affirming" their sexuality is a demonic semantical joke. In fact, if we were trying to stop these kids from committing suicide, which we're always told is the downside of not cutting off their penis or removing their breasts, this is the wrong way to go about it.

Years after all the woke university hospitals started cutting off penises and breasts and sentencing young, impressionable humans to a lifetime devoid of God-given sexual pleasure to go along with their drug cocktails, hormones, and 'roids, it turns out that trying to change a confused person's sexual identity results in a higher rate of suicide.

Andy Ngo reported that the Minneapolis trans shooter said he "has a page expressing some regret about transitioning (he was a minor), but that it was too late for him, and he was going to kill and die."

He was 23 when he killed himself and two children.





This is literally what the Minneapolis mass sh—ter of church children believed. In his manifesto, he has a page expressing some regret about transitioning (he was a minor), but that it was too late for him, and he was going to kill and die.



Death before detransition. https://t.co/euRYOI7kxy — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) August 28, 2025

We wonder how long it will be before one of these mentally ill souls can be enticed to strap on a suicide vest.

In Portland, Katie Daviscourt of the Post Millennial found out, when looking at court documents and mug shots and visiting ICE headquarters routinely, "that nearly all of the individuals who have been arrested on federal charges at the Portland ICE facility occupation identify as transgender or nonbinary. About 99 percent of arrests. Found this to be an interesting statistic as trans people make up just a slight percentage of the population —But make up nearly all of the arrests."

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob "The Kneeler" Frey and the Portland drum circle elitist and socialist city council side with Trantifa and call for their future victims to be defenseless.

This trans far-left extremist is mocking the children in Minneapolis who were shot and killed during Mass by a trans gunman: pic.twitter.com/ejGAE6hOpR — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) August 28, 2025

Former CIA counterterrorism officer-turned radio host Buck Sexton has a label for this killer: "He is a left-wing trans terrorist." Exactly right.

Naturally, the left is trying to change the subject. It's the guns' fault, they assert.

Let's call their bluff and challenge them to call for a ban on mentally ill Trantifa types from getting guns, and watch them squirm.





