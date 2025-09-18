Trump to Antifa: IT'S GOING DOWN

President Trump announced on TruthSocial on Constitution Day that he is officially designating Antifa a domestic terrorist organization. To commemorate the occasion, I've used one of Antifa's own hype quotes from its posters, websites, and signs to announce: Antifa: It's Going Down.

Advertisement

It'll take some work, but at least some of the people in this destructive, antisocial organization will likely get rolled up in the Trump Administration's efforts to treat Antifa like the terror organization it has proven itself to be. Trump 45 gave oxygen to the idea of treating Antifa like a terrorist organization, but it's possible that the very organizations he needed to carry out his order — the FBI and DOJ — were too busy trying to destroy his presidency. Political treachery carries a cost. And Portland has carried much of that cost.

Despite Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's endorsement of Antifa in that feature photo above, Antifa has been a scourge on the American political landscape for more than a decade. You saw their work in Portland, starting in 2015 when they made their presence known by running “security” as “allies” of the Black Lives Matter movement. There were swarming assaults on independent journalists such as Mike Strickland and Andy Ngo before and after Donald Trump's election, and, most notoriously, you, like most of the nation, were horrified by the "Summer of Love" in 2020.

Those riots were so calamitous that Portland hasn't yet recovered from the untold hundreds of millions of dollars in damage and the ongoing public relations disaster that cost the city and local businesses millions more. The recent sale of a downtown high-rise for pennies on the dollar shows the disrepute in which Portland — and the security of its citizens — is held.

Seattle's autonomous zone, Atlanta, Minneapolis, Kenosha, and Antifa in San Diego were all involved in what looks like a conspiracy to foment violence. Professional protesters started hundreds or thousands of riots with impunity. Those few who were arrested were freed by woke George Soros district attorneys.

Advertisement

The damage done by this group is unquantifiable.

It certainly was for Aaron Danielson's family. He's the man who was assassinated on the streets of Portland in 2020 during Antifa's "Summer of Love."

Danielson was part of the group Patriot Prayer. That group would hold free speech rallies, and when Antifa invariably showed up to start the violence, the Patriot Prayer guys would make sure the Anti-First Amendment collection of trans, soy boys, and strapped and trained Antifa members regretted it.

Patriot Prayer was eventually and unofficially PNG'd from Portland by city and county officials.

That's right: Portland eventually kicked out the only people doing anything about Antifa. That happened after an Antifa shoot-out on Portland streets.

We digress, however.

Danielson was walking with his buddy in downtown Portland during the riots and was shot at point-blank range by a "100% Antifa" assassin.

I wrote about it in this story, "Police Say Suspected Antifa Hit-Man Stalked Pro-Trump Victim Before Portland Murder."

Oh, Antifa has much to answer for.

If you think designating them as a terrorist organization is impossible because of our First Amendment laws, however, you may have a point. But there is hope of finally bringing these bastards to court.

In 2021, God bless San Diego County for charging a violent sect of Antifa, some of them on loan from L.A., under state law. I wrote about it then in this story, "Violent Antifa Terrorists Are Finally Prosecuted for Attacking Conservatives," and in 2023, a swath of this group was found guilty.

Advertisement

Three years later, I wrote about their sentencing in my West Coast, Messed Coast™ report, in which one of the defendants apologized at his sentencing, saying, "I want to apologize to the victims and the city of San Diego. No one should be attacked for their political views." I wrote at the time, "…another blaring advertisement for requiring civics to be taught in schools."

Defendants were brought up on a variety of charges. But they were also charged with a conspiracy to commit riot.

Antifa cell is tossed into cell. https://t.co/mYx8fox7dd — Victoria Taft, The Adult in the Room, FITF Squad (@VictoriaTaft) July 6, 2024

The Antifa of their day were members of the Earth Liberation Front (ELF) and Animal Liberation Front (ALF).

A federal prosecution that few remember occurred in Oregon — if you can believe it — and was against ELF and ALF, which the feds dubbed "The Family."

These were the same losers that, over a period of years from mid-1990s until someone set that Vail ski lodge on fire, incinerated a lab and 20 years of research at the University of Washington Horticulture Center, burned a "street of dreams" multi-million dollar home in Seattle, torched a San Diego condo complex under construction, and firebombed SUV dealerships, attacked furriers, torched an excavator in Mexico, and conspired to do it all in their commune in Eugene, Ore.

It was a case that no one thought would ever come to fruition, and the members of those domestic terrorist groups were rolled up by the feds in Operation Backfire in 2006.

Advertisement

The last person was sentenced in 2009.

Please RT.



They took Charlie Kirk from us.



Now we take their tax-exempt statuses from them.



If you create pro-violence hatred, then you're responsible for violent hatred.https://t.co/hCzDtvLU9A — Ryan Mauro (@ryanmauro) September 18, 2025

On Wednesday, Ryan Mauro of the Capital Research Center released his report about the tentacles of the George Soros empire in the violent movements on college campuses and America's streets. It's quite enlightening. You should read it. The most salient part of his research concerns the funding of Antifa's violent takeover of what they called "Cop City" in Atlanta.

Antifa expert, independent reporter Andy Ngo, said he thinks there might be some problem going after Antifa as a terrorist organization because, under current U.S. law, there must be an international touchstone.

Mauro's report may indeed be the international touchstone connecting Antifa in America. On page 60 of his 95-page report, Mauro discovered that the Grassroots Global Justice Alliance, which has ties to Hamas and the Union of Palestinian Women's Committees, helped support the Antifa group in their "Stop Cop City" reign of terror.

The Alliance has also come to the defense of the aforementioned Stop Cop City/Defend the Atlanta Forest terrorists. ...In 2020, the Alliance endorsed violence against law enforcement, posting a graphic showing weapons and criminal tactics used by protestors, such as blockading roads in order to impede police cars and encouraging demonstrators not to provide information about each other’s crimes. Over 40 of the anarchists are being prosecuted on domestic terrorism charges as of February 2024 and over 60 were indicted in August 2023 on racketeering charges. Among those accused of being terrorists is Thomas Jurgens, one of the Southern Poverty Law Center’s attorneys.

Advertisement

That's the same Southern Poverty Law Center that designated Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA a hate group.

Exclusively for our VIPs: Trump's Blue City Strategy Is Brilliant

The Department of Justice and the FBI may actually be put into the service of all law-abiding people everywhere and finally put the screws to Antifa.

Antifa wears uniforms, black bloc. They have oaths and chants. They have a canon. They have a handbook. And they've held meetings.

They may be decentralized, but they're organized. And they're dangerous.

It can be done. Do it.