A New Law Could Finally Put a Stop to Those Trying to Obstruct Police Officers From Doing Their Job

More often than not, we see people who try to get in the way of police officers doing their job. They could be protestors who try to stop them from entering a building during a crucial moment of stopping a criminal act, or, for that matter, bystanders who believe the person being arrested or detained shouldn’t be in handcuffs.

This poses a greater danger than you might think. Not only does it give the suspect an opportunity to possibly escape or cause further harm, but it also creates a hazard for police officers who have already been pushed to the limit over the past year, especially with government types trying to create new rules to curb their actions.

But, thankfully, a new federal law could make their job much easier – or provide them reason to punish these bystanders for thinking they’re above the law.

Sen. Ashley Moody has announced a new Halo Act that she hopes to swear into federal law. This would potentially do away with violence and harassment against police officers trying to do their job — or, at the very least, give them the chance to punish those trying to interfere with their job.

Moody noted, “As the wife of a law enforcement officer, former Attorney General, and now United States Senator, I have always supported and fought for the selfless individuals who protect and serve our nation. I am appalled at the news reports of people harassing and targeting federal officers while they are simply trying to do their jobs, and this must end.”

With the Halo Act, officers could “enact criminal penalties for those that threaten or impede these federal officers while they are faithfully executing their duties.”

Hear, hear. I see too many stories where would-be TikTok users or those who consider themselves vigilantes get in the way of ICE agents and police officers who are performing their duties in the name of peace.

The exact terms of the bill are as follows:

With the Halo Act in place:

It would make it illegal for anyone — after being told to stay back — to knowingly come within 25 feet of a federal immigration officer who is doing their job if their intent is to:

Get in the way or interfere with the officer’s work

Threaten the officer with physical harm, or

Harass the officer.

The end result, if the Halo Act is sworn into law, is for these harassers to face a fine, up to five years in prison, or both.

Moody is bringing this to the table after passing a similar Act in Florida last year — one that has taken great effect after ICE protestors attempted to get in the way of officers doing their duty. And, might I add, getting arrested as a result.

Of course, I bet some Democrats will get in the way of this Act being sworn into law, believing these people have the right to use their First Amendment to speak their mind. But there’s a difference — a very large difference — between voicing your opinion and getting in the way of the duty of police officers. Honestly, they should just step aside on this one and allow the Halo Act to be put into place.

Police officers have been absolutely through it this past year, between fatal ambushes, government types preventing them from working alongside ICE to detain illegal immigrants, and budget cutbacks that have forced them to either retire or simply walk away altogether. 2026 needs to be a year of change where they’re given better options, or, at the very least, the opportunity to do their jobs with far less strain. That said, I’m not confident some will follow through – like with what Zohran Mamdani has planned for New York.

I have high hopes that the Halo Act will be passed and can give police the ability to do their job without some hothead getting in the way screaming that they’re wrong. And I hope it’s the next step in allowing them to return to what they do best – returning this country to prosperity. Here’s to 2026!

