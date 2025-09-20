Does This Prove Hunter Biden Orchestrated His Own Pardon?

The pieces of this puzzle are starting to come together, and what emerges is a picture that makes perfect sense when viewed through the lens of raw self-interest. Hunter Biden, a man who has spent decades leveraging his father's position for personal gain, may have personally engineered his own presidential pardon.

Why do I think this may have been the case? Well, Biden’s former chief of staff, Jeff Zients, revealed during his House Oversight Committee testimony this week that Hunter Biden wasn't just sitting on the sidelines during those crucial final weeks of his father's presidency—he was actively participating in pardon discussions, attending multiple meetings with White House aides.

This is extraordinary, when considering that Hunter held no official position in the administration, and had no legitimate reason to be influencing such weighty executive decisions. Yet there he was, the convicted felon son weighing in on clemency matters while his own legal troubles still hung over his head.

The timing tells us everything we need to know.

Joe Biden had repeatedly and categorically denied that he would pardon Hunter, making those assurances to the American people on multiple occasions throughout his presidency. Then, less than two months before leaving office, Biden suddenly executed a complete reversal, granting Hunter a "full and unconditional" pardon that covered nearly eleven years of potential criminal activity.

This wasn't just any pardon—it was uniquely comprehensive, stretching from Jan. 2014 through Dec. 2024, essentially providing blanket immunity for anything Hunter might have done during his most lucrative influence-peddling years.

Here's where the story gets truly fascinating.

While Joe Biden was using an autopen machine to sign nearly twenty-five hundred commutations and pardons for various family members and political allies in his final days, Hunter's pardon received special treatment. It was the only pardon that Joe Biden himself hand-signed. This wasn't an oversight or a sentimental gesture—it was calculated legal insurance.

The investigation that James Comer has led has uncovered a troubling pattern of potential unauthorized decision-making during Biden's mental decline, with questions swirling about whether the president was fully aware of all the executive actions taken in his name. Yet Hunter's hand-signed pardon stands apart from this controversy. Why?

Well, we know that the Biden White House knew that autopen pardons were treading in a legal gray zone.

Back in Feb. 2021, White House staff secretary Jess Hertz issued guidance making it clear that clemency actions needed Biden’s personal review and signature. But by Feb. 2024, things had clearly gone off the rails. A memo from Biden’s own White House Counsel’s office admitted that the process had eroded so much that Biden wasn’t even directly involved anymore—his approval was effectively reduced to whatever Kamala Harris signed off on.

So not only did the White House know that Biden should have personally reviewed and signed clemency actions, but Biden had already largely checked himself out of the process during his final year in office.

And yet Hunter was the only person who got a bona fide, hand-signed pardon. Are we supposed to believe that’s a coincidence?

Clearly, Hunter was aware that autopen-signed pardons were legally dubious, and wasn't taking any chances. By attending those pardon meetings, he positioned himself to influence not just the scope of his clemency, but also its execution method. While his uncle James Biden, aunt Valerie Biden Owens, and other family members received autopen pardons, Hunter ensured his father personally signed his pardon—a pardon that Joe Biden said repeatedly he was not gonna grant. This action eliminated any potential legal challenge regarding the signature method, guaranteeing Hunter a legally ironclad pardon.

Consider the broader context of Hunter's legal jeopardy. He faced federal firearms charges and tax evasion charges that could have resulted in significant prison time. More troubling for the Biden family, ongoing investigations into Hunter's business dealings with foreign entities, particularly in Ukraine and China, threatened to expose the full extent of the family's influence-peddling operation. Hunter's pardon doesn't just cover his known crimes—it preemptively shields him from prosecution for any federal offense he may have committed during those crucial eleven years.

So was this really a father's last-minute act of mercy, or a carefully orchestrated insurance policy that the beneficiary himself, Hunter Biden, negotiated?

By inserting himself into pardon discussions and ensuring his clemency was hand-signed while others received potentially vulnerable autopen treatment, it sure looks as if Hunter essentially wrote himself the perfect get-out-of-jail-free card.

Hunter Biden played puppet master with his own get-out-of-jail-free card, and the evidence is damning.