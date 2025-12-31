The Morning Briefing: Happy New Year, I Hope Everyone's Ball Dropped Where It Needed To

Top O' the Briefing

Happy New Year, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends! (The Sine Qua Non Sequitur will be on hiatus for the month of January while launching a hot wings and drum circle initiative.)

I know I wrote yesterday that we'd be doing a "Best Of" thing today but I thought I'd throw some links at you.

You guys are the best.

Everything Isn't Awful

This horse loves her chickies 😭🥹 pic.twitter.com/kU1Cf1uhzY — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) December 31, 2025

PJ Media

Me. Trump 47 Team Landed One Body Blow After Another on Corrupt and Hostile Media in '25

My Top Podcast Recommendations From 2025

The Only Canine Coast Guard NCO and His WWII Deeds of Daring

In Defense of Steak: Listen to Your Body, not the Bug People

2025’s Non-Carlsons: Prominent Non-Jews Who Stand With Jews and Israel

The Trick With Artificial Intelligence Is Having Real Intelligence Yourself

Morgan Stanley Expert Optimistic for Businesses in 2026

Rapaport Launches Mayoral Bid, Declares War on ‘Zohran the Moron’

Townhall Mothership

Weird, huh? After Fraud Allegations Surface, Minneapolis Daycare Claims Mysterious Break-In

Also: weird, huh? With Islam on the Rise, Gay European Voters Shift to the Right

#TrueStory. The Second Amendment Needs to Go International

Can We Now Talk About Voter Fraud, Or Is That Still Forbidden?

Former TSA Agent Exposes Somali Fraud in Real Time at Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport

Minnesota Childcare Director Goes a Little Off-Script: 'There Is Fraud'

VIP

VodkaPundit. A Very VodkaPundit Look Back at 2025

Whiskey Wednesday: My Bourbon Advent Calendar, Part 4

St. Stephen in the Age of Social Media: Choosing Forgiveness Over Digital Revenge

Where No Man Has Gone Before: Voyager 1 Keeps on Truckin'

A Two-Faced Roman God and the History of New Year's Resolutions

Around the Interwebz

Is Charlie Brooker’s AI Vision For Movie Theaters Just The Ticket To Save Cinema?

25 years ago Sega finally figured out the internet with Phantasy Star Online

The 10 Most Googled People in the World in 2025, Ranked

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

What better way to kick off the new year than with a few minutes of vintage Jennifer Connelly and a great '80s tune?

POTUS Press Today

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE

FOR WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 31, 2025 - THURSDAY, JANUARY 1, 2026

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 31



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: CNN

Secondary TV Corr: NewsNation

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Washington Post

Secondary Print: Wall Street Journal, Daily Mail

Radio: NPR



EST :

11:00 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



7:30 PM THE PRESIDENT attends a New Year's Eve Party

Palm Beach, Florida

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

THURSDAY, JANUARY 1



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: CNN

Secondary TV Corr: NewsNation

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Washington Post

Secondary Print: Reuters, Daily Mail

Radio: NPR



EST :

8:00 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



THE PRESIDENT has no public events scheduled

