The Morning Briefing: Happy New Year, I Hope Everyone's Ball Dropped Where It Needed To

Stephen Kruiser | 12:01 PM on December 31, 2025
AP Photo/Craig Ruttle

Top O' the Briefing

Happy New Year, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends! (The Sine Qua Non Sequitur will be on hiatus for the month of January while launching a hot wings and drum circle initiative.)

Advertisement

I know I wrote yesterday that we'd be doing a "Best Of" thing today but I thought I'd throw some links at you.

You guys are the best.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media!  

Everything Isn't Awful

PJ Media

Me. Trump 47 Team Landed One Body Blow After Another on Corrupt and Hostile Media in '25

My Top Podcast Recommendations From 2025

The Only Canine Coast Guard NCO and His WWII Deeds of Daring

In Defense of Steak: Listen to Your Body, not the Bug People

2025’s Non-Carlsons: Prominent Non-Jews Who Stand With Jews and Israel

The Trick With Artificial Intelligence Is Having Real Intelligence Yourself

Morgan Stanley Expert Optimistic for Businesses in 2026

Rapaport Launches Mayoral Bid, Declares War on ‘Zohran the Moron’

Townhall Mothership

Weird, huh? After Fraud Allegations Surface, Minneapolis Daycare Claims Mysterious Break-In

Also: weird, huh? With Islam on the Rise, Gay European Voters Shift to the Right

#TrueStory. The Second Amendment Needs to Go International

Advertisement

Can We Now Talk About Voter Fraud, Or Is That Still Forbidden?

Former TSA Agent Exposes Somali Fraud in Real Time at Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport

Minnesota Childcare Director Goes a Little Off-Script: 'There Is Fraud'

VIP

VodkaPundit. A Very VodkaPundit Look Back at 2025

Whiskey Wednesday: My Bourbon Advent Calendar, Part 4

St. Stephen in the Age of Social Media: Choosing Forgiveness Over Digital Revenge

Where No Man Has Gone Before: Voyager 1 Keeps on Truckin'

A Two-Faced Roman God and the History of New Year's Resolutions

Around the Interwebz

Is Charlie Brooker’s AI Vision For Movie Theaters Just The Ticket To Save Cinema?

25 years ago Sega finally figured out the internet with Phantasy Star Online

The 10 Most Googled People in the World in 2025, Ranked

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

What better way to kick off the new year than with a few minutes of vintage Jennifer Connelly and a great '80s tune?

POTUS Press Today

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE
FOR WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 31, 2025 - THURSDAY, JANUARY 1, 2026

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 31

Out-of-Town Travel Pool
TV Crew: CNN
Secondary TV Corr: NewsNation
Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty
Print: Washington Post
Secondary Print: Wall Street Journal, Daily Mail
Radio: NPR

EST:
11:00 AM                                                    Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time

7:30 PM                                                      THE PRESIDENT attends a New Year's Eve Party 
Palm Beach, Florida
Out-of-Town Travel Pool

 

Advertisement

THURSDAY, JANUARY 1

Out-of-Town Travel Pool
TV Crew: CNN
Secondary TV Corr: NewsNation
Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty
Print: Washington Post
Secondary Print: Reuters, Daily Mail
Radio: NPR

EST:
8:00 AM                                                     Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time

THE PRESIDENT has no public events scheduled

New Year, New You, Less Nonsense
Start 2026 with clarity, commentary, and common sense—not more media spin. Join PJ Media VIP and get exclusive access to all my columns, podcasts, and videos, where the truth comes with a side of sarcasm.

Use promo code MERRY to get 74% off during our New Year’s Sale.
New year, same fight—but with better content.

👉 Join now and kick off 2026 with the right kind of noise.

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. 

Read more by Stephen Kruiser

Categories:

NEWS & POLITICS MORNING BRIEFING

Recommended

Did God Send Islam to PUNISH Mankind? Raymond Ibrahim
The Massive Fraud Scandal No One Is Talking About Matt Margolis
Rapaport Launches Mayoral Bid, Declares War on ‘Zohran the Moron’ Michael Cantrell
Can We Pause a Moment and Appreciate How Moronic Jessica Tarlov Is? Matt Margolis
Former Chicago Mayor to Border Patrol Chief: 'Your Day of Reckoning Is Coming' Michael Cantrell
You’ll Be Shocked — Shocked! — at How the New York Times Covered Iran's Islamic Revolution Robert Spencer

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

A Very VodkaPundit Look Back at 2025
Whiskey Wednesday: My Bourbon Advent Calendar, Part 4
Mr. President, Tear Down This Fraud
Advertisement