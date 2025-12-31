The Morning Briefing: Happy New Year, I Hope Everyone's Ball Dropped Where It Needed To

Top O' the Briefing
Happy New Year, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends! (The Sine Qua Non Sequitur will be on hiatus for the month of January while launching a hot wings and drum circle initiative.)
I know I wrote yesterday that we'd be doing a "Best Of" thing today but I thought I'd throw some links at you.
You guys are the best.
Everything Isn't Awful
This horse loves her chickies 😭🥹 pic.twitter.com/kU1Cf1uhzY— Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) December 31, 2025
PJ Media
Me. Trump 47 Team Landed One Body Blow After Another on Corrupt and Hostile Media in '25
My Top Podcast Recommendations From 2025
The Only Canine Coast Guard NCO and His WWII Deeds of Daring
In Defense of Steak: Listen to Your Body, not the Bug People
2025’s Non-Carlsons: Prominent Non-Jews Who Stand With Jews and Israel
The Trick With Artificial Intelligence Is Having Real Intelligence Yourself
Morgan Stanley Expert Optimistic for Businesses in 2026
Rapaport Launches Mayoral Bid, Declares War on ‘Zohran the Moron’
Townhall Mothership
Weird, huh? After Fraud Allegations Surface, Minneapolis Daycare Claims Mysterious Break-In
Also: weird, huh? With Islam on the Rise, Gay European Voters Shift to the Right
#TrueStory. The Second Amendment Needs to Go International
Can We Now Talk About Voter Fraud, Or Is That Still Forbidden?
Former TSA Agent Exposes Somali Fraud in Real Time at Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport
Minnesota Childcare Director Goes a Little Off-Script: 'There Is Fraud'
VIP
VodkaPundit. A Very VodkaPundit Look Back at 2025
Whiskey Wednesday: My Bourbon Advent Calendar, Part 4
St. Stephen in the Age of Social Media: Choosing Forgiveness Over Digital Revenge
Where No Man Has Gone Before: Voyager 1 Keeps on Truckin'
A Two-Faced Roman God and the History of New Year's Resolutions
Around the Interwebz
Is Charlie Brooker’s AI Vision For Movie Theaters Just The Ticket To Save Cinema?
25 years ago Sega finally figured out the internet with Phantasy Star Online
The 10 Most Googled People in the World in 2025, Ranked
The Kruiser Kabana
Kabana Gallery
Charleston Doorway - 1929 #artbots #hopper pic.twitter.com/pDniJPwR7q— Edward Hopper (@artisthopper) December 31, 2025
Kabana Comedy/Tunes
What better way to kick off the new year than with a few minutes of vintage Jennifer Connelly and a great '80s tune?
POTUS Press Today
