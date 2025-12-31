My Top Podcast Recommendations From 2025

I love podcasts.

Ever since I discovered them in 2017, I’ve been captivated. The best ones are like an old-fashioned radio drama, complete with production values: music intros, sound effects, the works.

I ended up bingeing on the first podcast I discovered. I was three or four episodes into S-Town before I realized that this story was NOT, in fact, fictional. I felt dirty listening to the story of a man falling apart.

There’s something for everyone. I love comedy podcasts; I don’t care for true crime. (Quite a few people disagree with me; true crime is one of the biggest categories, capturing over 42% of the US population.) I listen to history, fiction, political analysis, and even the occasional JFK conspiracy podcast. You can listen to them anywhere: in the car, doing chores, or taking a walk.

The only problem with loving podcasts is that there are so many from which to choose. According to Podcast Index, there are currently 4,574,896 podcasts available. (They define a podcast as one with three episodes, one of them at least three minutes long.) More are released every month. So how do you find one that suits you? Simple: recommendations from friends and articles presenting an author’s quirky picks, like this one.

My Favorites from The Past Year

Some are older gems; others premiered just this year. You’ll notice that the top podcast across Spotify, YouTube, and Apple for 2025 – The Joe Rogan Experience – didn’t make my list. I don’t have the patience to listen to three hours of talk.

News

It’s All Politics with Chloe Trapanotto. This new podcast from Townhall Media launched in August 2025. Chloe is easy to listen to as she breaks down the news of the day and gives you the background, along with conservative commentary, on today’s stories.

Bearing Arms’ Cam & Co. I recently added this one to my playlist. Bearing Arms Editor Cam Edwards covers Second Amendment issues daily, providing his own conservative commentary. Cam’s reputation allows him to snag interviews with experts like Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon on Dec. 23, when they discussed the DOJ’s lawsuit against the Metropolitan Police Department’s ban on “assault weapons.”

Society & Culture

Coffee and a Mike. Michael Farris interviews people as varied as financial analysts, special operations soldiers and SEALs, and professors of organic chemistry. Across all the topics, he covers deeper trends in society than the daily news. You’ll learn about foreign affairs and finance from a conservative/libertarian perspective.

Comedy

Wooden Overcoats. I hope you’ve already discovered this award-winning podcast; if not, change that immediately! This British comedy focuses on the hilarity of the Funn funeral parlor on a Channel Island, where “they get the body in the coffin in the ground on time.” By the end of the four seasons, you’ve fallen in love with everyone in the village.

The Jen Fulwiler Show. Jennifer Fulwiler is a Catholic, a mom of six, a writer of several best-selling books, and a stand-up comedian. YouTube describes her podcast as “if someone gave a TED talk after three mimosas.” She calls it the podcast “where you learn the art of the village hustle; that is, being a hot-girl girl boss OR a hot-boy boy boss who knows that love and family and community are the foundations of all true success.”

Religion

Faith All Over the Place. Protestant Chris Queen and Catholic Stephen Kruiser, both PJ Media favorites, compare their traditions as they cover topics from pro-life to “carrying for Christ.” Think of it as an ecumenical whiskey tasting with an IPA beer back.

Celeb Culture and Some Gossip

Be honest; who doesn’t love a good bit of gossip?

Spot On with Link Lauren. Just launched this year by the MK Media network, Spot On features a young man who went viral on TikTok with his conservative takes on the culture. Link is a dapper blond twentysomething who has the funniest Jasmine Crockett impersonation around. He’s always warning listeners from his grandmother’s Bible study before he says something shocking.

The Nerve with Maureen Callahan. You may have read Maureen in the New York Post or the UK’s Daily Mail. This year, Megyn Kelly added Maureen to the MK Media empire with her own podcast. Maureen gives New York attitude with the smarts to go with it. She’s a “cultural prosecutor” who figuratively banishes celeb offenders into the woodshed.

Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered. If you love the British royals and can’t get enough of the Princess of Wales (the lady formerly known as Kate Middleton), this is the show for you. Kinsey hosts this podcast five days a week. Yes, there is that much to say about them.

Room for More

As many as I have on my list, I'm always looking for more. What's your favorite listen?

