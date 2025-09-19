No, Political Violence Is Not Coming From "Both Sides"

Feel free to show this article to your genderless, green-haired slugabed-in-law who keeps squawking that there is political violence from "both sides."

FACT-O-RAMA! When debating political violence, expect your Bolshie friend to chunder out the "January 6 was an insurrection" myth. They use this fabrication as "proof" that both sides are committing political violence and to justify their own savagery. The myth is so hackneyed that some leftists are dropping the talking point from their dismal arsenal.

But the truth is this: I have yet to see a MAGA hat at an actual riot or at a political assassination. We MAGA types haven't burned down Tesla dealerships. MAGA wasn't invited to the 2020-2021 "mostly peaceful" riots that injured more than 2,000 cops, killed 25 people, and caused well over $1 billion in damage.

Here are some of the talking points you'll hear when debating Facebook fascists about political violence in the U.S.:

"A conservative shot those Democrats in Minnesota."

In 2016, Vance Boelter, the man who allegedly shot Minnesota Democrats in a one-night crime spree, was appointed to the Minnesota Governor’s Workforce Development Board by then-Gov. Mark Dayton, a Democrat, who noted Boelter's "integrity, judgment, and ability." He was re-appointed to the same position in 2019 by Governor Tim Walz.

The leftoids claim Boelter is a conservative because some of the victims on his hit list were abortion providers and noted pro-choice advocates, as though there are no such things as pro-life Democrats. There is also the very real possibility that Boelter is nuttier than circus elephant whoopsy.

"Gov. Josh Shapiro's arsonist is MAGA."

The animal who tried to burn Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and his family to death, Cody Balmer, is a Jew-hating socialist.

This Muslim, antisemitic, illegal immigrant who set fire to Jewish people doesn't look MAGA to me:

BOULDER, COLORADO - Apparent video shows the suspect in the targeted terror attack holding Molotov cocktails. pic.twitter.com/3LgCGji7tq — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) June 1, 2025

I am not suggesting that everyone committing redrum over politics is a leftist.

Austin Combs allegedly shot his neighbor because he thought he was a Democrat. A judge sent him to a mental hospital, where he is expected to remain forever.

That said, most of the political violence appears to target right-wingers. This includes the assassination of Charlie Kirk and the two assassination attempts against President Donald Trump.

FACT-O-RAMA! People frequently forget that another man from Bulter, Penn threatened to kill Trump. Nikita Casap, 17, slaughtered his parents to fund an assassination attempt on Trump.

A big problem regarding the "both sides" argument is the lying, lefty media.

Joe Scarborough, of MSNBC's Morning Joe, and Don Lemon of... nothing, both claimed that the animal who torched the Shapiro mansion was a right-wing Trump supporter.

CNN was quick to play the "both sides" card as well. The remnants of MSNBC attacked Vice President JD Vance's declaration that the violence is largely from the tolerant Democrats.

Vance: "While our side of the aisle certainly has its crazies, it is a statistical fact that most of the lunatics in American politics today are proud members of the far-Left." pic.twitter.com/EmNTQ9o0nD — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) September 15, 2025

55% of Left: "at least somewhat" justify murder of Pres Trump

45% of Left: "at least somewhat" justify murder of Musk 40% at least somewhat acceptable to destroy Tesla dealership in protest.



Keep this in mind when debating certain people.https://t.co/7opWJKFsen — tom byrer (@tombyrer) April 10, 2025

For an exhaustive list of attacks against MAGA, please check out Twitter's Attacks on Trump Supporters.

An old man in Hancock, Michigan is in critical condition with a brain bleed after a suspect on an ATV attacked him while the elderly man was putting up a Trump sign in his yard. Police say this was a “politically motivated” attack.



The suspect used an ATV to run over the man.… pic.twitter.com/zODkhkBFR4 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 23, 2024

INCONVENIENT TRUTH-O-RAMA! There is no indication that the 2011 shooting of Rep. Gabby Gifford (D-Ariz.) was political. The shooter was crazy. Paul Pelosi's hammer-wielding attacker was an illegal immigrant from Canada who supported BLM.

Here are some details about the 2020 BLM riots and how they compare to January 6, compliments of Real Clear Politics (click the link for an infuriating comparison regarding federal charges):

The summer 2020 riots resulted in some 15 times more injured police officers, 19 times as many arrests, and estimated damages in dollar terms up to 740 times more costly than those of the Capitol riot.

Authorities have pursued the largely Trump-supporting Capitol rioters with substantially more vigor than suspected wrongdoers in the earlier two cases, and prosecutors and judges alike have weighed Capitol riot defendants’ political views in adjudicating their cases.

Dozens of accused Capitol rioters have been held in pretrial detention for months, where they have allegedly been mistreated.

In the summer 2020 riots, the vast majority of charges were dismissed, as they were in the Inauguration 2017 unrest.

Okay, enough violence. Let's kick the weekend off with a bucket of laughs

Watch our friends at Jokes and a Point as they mock the Marxists who are trying to twist Charlie Kirk's murder every way they can, including a hilarious, well-deserved clown slapping of the bootlicking stain known as Jimmy Kimmel. Please click the "like" and "follow" buttons.

If the assassination of one of our generals, Charlie Kirk, doesn't get you into the fight, I don't know what will.

The violence will continue, bank on it. Fight back!

