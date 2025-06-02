The Morning Briefing: Remember When Domestic Terrorism Was Supposedly a 'White Guys in MAGA Hats' Thing?

Dear Kruisaders,

Our beloved Morning Briefmaster is alive and well. I suspect he will be back tomorrow or Tuesday at the latest, and, might I say, if he doesn't immediately start selling "Kruisader" shot glasses, he is leaving a fortune on the table.

My political predictions always go one of two ways, I have either the precision accuracy of a WWII Soviet sniper or I miss the bullseye more than Miss Cleo.

I posited on my radio show last summer that if Trump were to win back the White House, the summer of 2025 would make the 2020 "Summer of Love" look like a traveling road show of "Escape from New York, the Musical."

FACT-O-RAMA! You can listen to The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show — public enemy #1 to the New World Order — anywhere in the galaxy (with wi-fi )by going to LINEWSRADIO.com, Mon-Fri, 9:00-11:00 am EST. Listen today, send me a text to the studio line at 631.451.1039, tell me you read today's Morning Briefing, and I'll give you a PJ Media patriot shoutout!

You'll recall the Democrats have been screeching for years about how "domestic terrorists," ie. peckerwoods in MAGA caps, were responsible for more terrorism than the religion of pieces, aka Islam, and what appears to be their "bottomless mimosas" of lickspittles willing to detonate themselves in public places on the apocryphal belief that killing Westerners, even kids, will somehow snag them the admiration of 72 virgins. But time after time, most of the domestic terrorists we see prefer keffiyehs to t-shirts that read, "I Voted for the Felon."

Biden's FBI decided that various historically patriotic images, many of which are popular with the MAGA crowd, were signs of "domestic extremism." Why would they do this? To spy on you and perhaps eventually lock you up if you didn't bend your knee and throw out your Gadsden "Don't Tread on Me" cap.

Here's the fun part: Even though it was the Democrats, leftists, and Marxists who spent half of 2020 and several months of 2021 fighting cops and burning America's big blue commode towns, in what is one of the most egregious and ongoing displays of domestic terror, BLM flags and Antifa t-shirts are not mentioned as signs of "domestic extremism." It was all a ruse to punish those of us who care enough to preserve the Constitution.

FACT-O-RAMA! Biden also asked banks to "flag" purchases of MAGA swag and even Bibles. That's when I switched to Old Glory Bank.

In one of the darkest days of one of the darkest presidencies in American history, Biden, knowing full well who was torching American cities, went on TV to declare war on MAGA.

FJB chants erupt in Philly as Joe Biden delivers fascist speech targeting conservative Americans.



pic.twitter.com/UusAVBkOte — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 2, 2022

Yet, it isn't the MAGA meemaws, who menacingly fly Betsy Ross flags on their porches, who are causing chaos. It's the Left. It's almost always the Left.

A Jew-hating animal allegedly tried to burn Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and his family to death as they slept.

Weak, easily controlled mollycoddles have shot up and burned Tesla dealerships as well as individual vehicles.

One of these toilet people also shot up the New Mexico GOP headquarters.

A young couple was gunned down in Washington, D.C., by a stool sample who pulled out a keffiyeh after he murdered them and began yelling "Free Palestine."

Some ignored and largely unknown Democrat representatives attacked ICE officers in New Jersey.

Then there are the various attempts to assassinate Trump.

Despite Biden screeching that MAGA was a dangerous "threat to democracy," there is one thing that hasn't been found at any of these crime scenes: a MAGA hat.

As our own Sarah Anderson reported yesterday, a domestic terrorist set people on fire at a rally for the people still being held captive by Hamas.

Check out this shirtless bundle of diversity:

BOULDER, COLORADO - Apparent video shows the suspect in the targeted terror attack holding Molotov cocktails. pic.twitter.com/3LgCGji7tq — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) June 1, 2025

I do feel there is a shift happening. People are sick of the violence from the Left while being told how "dangerous" we MAGA types are. Let's call it "Democrat fatigue." Expect to see more of it—so much more that the Democratic Party should be crippled for the foreseeable future.

I know many historians consider James Buchanan to be the worst president in history, but I suspect once the dust has settled and honest people begin to poke around, we will learn how Joe Biden did more to end democracy and gut our nation than any other president in history.

Ok, let's start the week on a happier note.

I have been trying to befriend crows lately, to little avail. As of now, I am, at best, a dope having his peanuts stolen by squirrels.

Crows are incredibly smart creatures so if you’re nice to them they’ll remember pic.twitter.com/9ZjFX5KVIW — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) May 19, 2025

FACT-O-RAMA! A group of crows is called a "murder." Once I have amassed my army of these birds, I shall call them the "crows of murder."

