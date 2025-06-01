VIDEO: John Bolton Vows to Resurrect USAID Post-Trump

As a committed interventionist, John Bolton is, you’ll be shocked to learn, not on board with eliminating the Deep State’s cash cow that is USAID.

In voicing his dissatisfaction with the work of DOGE vis-à-vis USAID, he also pledged to bring back Voice of America, the U.S. government’s global propaganda machine. (For the last decade and longer, prior to its dismantling by the Trump administration, Voice of America had also illegally distributed its content domestically, explicitly targeted at a domestic audience, illegally.)

Advertisement

Related: WATCH: Alleged CIA Agent Brags About Persecuting Alex Jones, Tucker Carlson

I speak as an alumnus of AID in the Reagan administration back when we were trying to reform it… This idea of using economic assistance to influence events in other countries is an old, old phenomenon… After eight years of Obama and then four more years of Biden, there were plenty of things to reform in USAID… I’m entirely on board with the idea that change was needed. But what they did was like the briefing officer in Vietnam who said ‘we had to destroy that village in order to save it.’ You know, it’s not the most persuasive thing to do… We’re going to build these capabilities back, I’ll guarantee, in some future administration. The total cost of destroying them and then building them back may well be higher than if we just tried to reform them internally… But that’s part of the cost of the Trump administration.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Whatever play he might get on the #Resistance RINO media circuit, Bolton’s brand of neo-con interventionism isn’t likely to seduce GOP voters anytime soon.

On the Republican ticket in 2028, we’re likely to get J.D. Vance or Ron DeSantis in the next administration, neither of which seems likely to enthusiastically pursue the USAID resurrection scheme. The GOP House is even less enthusiastic about empowering the endless war machine and the Deep State.

Advertisement

Which means what Bolton is probably holding out hope for is an empty Democrat vessel who will do whatever the Blob insists upon, such as a Kamala Harris who dutifully paraded around Liz Cheney as a signal to the Deep State that she’s willing to co-sign anything the military-industrial complex desires.

Related: Columbia U Video Promotes Hillary Clinton's New Foreign Policy Course

Via USA Today, September 2024 (emphasis added):

Vice President Kamala Harris is taking a page out of Nikki Haley's playbook and hitting former President Donald Trump as weak on foreign policy in her latest attempt to win over disaffected Republicans and GOP-leaning independents. Harris’ campaign released an ad that showcased former members of Trump’s national security team criticizing the ex-president, characterizing him a “danger to our troops and our democracy” and casting him as unfit for office… The foreign policy-focused outreach is part of a concerted effort by the Harris campaign to win over voters who cast a ballot for Haley, a former United Nations ambassador who made foreign policy the centerpiece of her campaign, in the Republican presidential primary earlier this year.

Advertisement

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Nikki Haley, despite having an extremely well-financed and publicized campaign in the legacy media, got absolutely trounced in her primary fight with Trump. Liz Cheney got run out office on a rail for her naked and craven subservience to the permanent ruling class.

All that to say: Best of luck, John.

As we’ve painstakingly documented here, Google's censorship of PJ Media is out of control. This article is likely to be flagged as “misinformation” — or hate speech, or whatever alleged violation of constantly changing policy — and demonetized by Google. If you appreciate the independent journalism we offer, free of corporate slant or state censorship, consider lending financial support to our heavily censored operation.

Get your monster 60% discount on your new VIP membership with promo code FIGHT.