Can You Guess How Many PJ Media Articles Google Has Demonetized?

A little definitional housekeeping: by “demonetized,” we mean that any article smeared by the fickle Google gods with this black mark of shame is no longer eligible to host Google ads, which means it cannot generate any ad revenue for the company.

Many readers might be generally aware of the demonetization warfare tactic designed to suppress dissident media but may not be aware of just how many PJ Media articles are demonetized on a regular basis, which has the intended effect of crippling revenue and, ultimately, putting us out of business forever.

So, just how many PJ Media articles has Google demonetized?

One? Two? A dozen?

Oh, you sweet summer child!

The answer is 109.

Google currently has attached “demonetized” flags to 109 PJ Media articles.

Here we have the complete list of demonetized PJ Media articles:

The long and short of it is that any article that touches, even tangentially, on any of these pet projects of the corporate state gets the automatic demonetization hammer:

Transgenderism

Climate Change™

“Election integrity”

COVID-19 and the pharmaceutical industry broadly

Any esoteric Current Thing™ (a colloquialism for a popular narrative being foisted on the public via astroturfed, controlled media)

We would be lying if we claimed that this demonetization assault didn’t take its toll on PJ Media's fiscal health.

