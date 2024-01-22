Elite Media Propagandist Cries at Davos: ‘We Owned the News’

One might expect a savvy propagandist at an outlet as esteemed as the Wall Street Journal to be a bit more discreet.

But this lady, Editor in Chief of the Wall Street Journal, came right out and lamented the loss of narrative control she and her colleagues have suffered to independent media.

Advertisement

Related: John Kerry Goes Full Davos Totalitarian: No Politician Can Reverse Climate Change Policy

"We owned the news. We were the gatekeepers, and we very much owned the facts as well."



Speaking at the WEF's annual Davos meeting, editor-in-chief of the Wall Street Journal, Emma Tucker, laments the death of public trust in the MSM.



"If it said it in the Wall Street Journal… pic.twitter.com/JR6GIB9hf4 — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) January 20, 2024

Via Reclaim the Net (emphasis added):

In a year marked by dwindling public trust in key institutions and heralded by the theme “Rebuilding Trust” at the World Economic Forum’s annual Davos assembly, Emma Tucker, the Wall Street Journal’s Editor in Chief, has called for a reevaluation of how traditional media operates. Recalling a point when the mainstream press was the chief adjudicator of information and facts, she highlighted its demise that came with the rise of alternative media platforms. Tucker, during a Davos panel supposedly dedicated to the preservation of truth, offered a lament for the era when the press held exclusive dominance over news and facts. “If you go back not that long ago, We owned the news. We were the gatekeepers, and we very much owned the facts as well,” Tucker said. “If it said it in the Wall Street Journal or the New York Times, then that was a fact. Nowadays, people can go to all sorts of different sources for the news, and they’re much more questioning about what we’re saying.”… “So it’s no longer good enough for us to say this is what happened, or this is the news. We almost have to explain our working. So readers expect to understand how we source stories, they want to know how we go about getting stories,” she continued.

Advertisement

They have to explain how they source stories now! How terrible!

(Spoiler alert: their sources are, more often than not, Deep State spooks whispering in their uncritical ears — the most dubious of all sources. So it’s unsurprising she would prefer not to disclose them.)

Of course, she paints all of these new platforms, and the options they offer news consumers, in a negative light because they compete with her business model.

But that’s called the free market of ideas. Unfortunately for the Wall Street Journal lady, the days of their “ownership” over the news are over.

If you appreciate the independent journalism we offer at PJ media, free or corporate slant of state censorship, consider lending financial support to our heavily censored operation. Use the code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your annual membership. Click here to sign up.