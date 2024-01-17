John Kerry Goes Full Davos Totalitarian: No Politician Can Reverse Climate Change Policy

As Lincoln Brown reported for PJ Media yesterday, John Kerry massively expanded his carbon footprint to journey to Davos for a luxury getaway in order to lecture the peasants, as Avi Yemeni puts it, on their own carbon footprint.

At a Davos speaking engagement, Kerry had the following to say regarding the intersection of democracy and Climate Change™:

If you wound up with a different President who was opposed to climate crisis, I got news for you. No one politician anywhere in the world can undo what is happening now...The only issue for all of us is not whether or not we can get or will get to a low carbon, no carbon economy globally. We will. The only question is, will we get there in time to meet the challenge of the scientists in order to avoid the worst consequences of this crisis. That is what is at stake.

NEW - John Kerry Says Not One Democratically Elected Politician Can Stop the Climate Agenda



Surely, because they’re honest and forthright about their dedication to Democracy™, cable news actors and New York Times columnists across the nation will be up in arms about these clear refutations of democratic control over governance. Let’s hold our breath.

If the duly elected president’s directives don’t matter at all regarding Climate Change™ policy, who or what does? And whence does that entity justifiably derive its authority?

WEF acolyte and Harvard professor Naomi Oreskes at Davos issued similar fatwas against anyone standing in the way of the forced de-industrialization of society for the sake of, allegedly, the Earth.

Via TIME (emphasis added):

It will be crucial to build on the framework established in the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act to accelerate the transition to renewable energy. This will include opposing infrastructure that will lock in fossil-fuel energy for decades to come and carbon capture and storage projects that are adjuncts to fossil-fuel production. It will also be crucial not to allow new forms of denial to take hold. We are already seeing examples, such as the false claim that off-shore wind kills whales and that restrictions on gas stoves are the latest excuse by liberals to control our lives and deny our freedom. Scientists will have to work with climate activists to block the spread of such misleading narratives.

“Scientists” and “climate activists” are euphemisms here for unelected government bureaucrats leaning on and threatening social media companies like X to get them to censor whatever counter-narratives the rabble offers up to Climate Change™.