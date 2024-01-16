WEF Propagates ‘Disease X’ Narrative, Alleges 20 Times Deadlier Than COVID

Ben Bartee | 6:27 PM on January 16, 2024
Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP, File

The World Technocracy Anti-Human Forum (WTAF) has convened in Davos for its public-facing annual production. Accordingly, the United States has dispatched its most senior so-called statesmen to deliver platitude-laden speeches about Climate Change™ and similar such nonsense.

A new pandemic is on the agenda.

Via World Economic Forum:

With fresh warnings from the World Health Organization that an unknown “Disease X” could result in 20 times more fatalities than the coronavirus pandemic, what novel efforts are needed to prepare healthcare systems for the multiple challenges ahead?

Let’s note that no naturally occurring communicable disease in world history, as far as has ever been documented, has been 20 times deadlier than COVID and as transmissible as COVID. To achieve that, you need gain-of-function.

Via The Economic Times:

The mysterious 'Disease X' made it onto the agenda of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, with WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus joining other health officials to discuss it, reported Bloomberg.

Reportedly, a meeting titled 'Preparing for Disease X' was spotted by the observers in the WEF agenda. Experts believe that the mysterious Disease X could cause 20 times more deaths than a coronavirus pandemic.

The cause of mysterious Disease X is currently unknown, yet it is considered a serious microbial threat. The World Health Organization added Disease X in 2017 to a short list of pathogens deemed a top priority for research, alongside known killers like Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Ebola.

As per WHO, it is to enable early cross-cutting R&D preparedness that is also relevant for an unknown disease.

The humanitarian crisis sparked by the 2014–2016 Ebola epidemic in West Africa was a wake-up call. Despite decades of research, there were no products ready to deploy in time to save more than 11,000 lives. In response, the WHO created an R&D Blueprint to accelerate the development of a range of tools for “priority diseases.”

Make no mistake: whatever “Disease X” turns out to be, it’s virtually guaranteed to have come from a shady offshore biolab in some Third World country, probably funded by U.S. taxpayers’ money funneled through a “nonprofit” like EcoHealth Alliance, just like COVID-19.

The practical applications of cultivating and releasing new viral pathogens into the wild are many:

  • Generate profit for the pharmaceutical industry
  • Increase the social control granted to multinational technocratic organizations like the World Health Organization
  • Terrorize and atomize the population, rendering them easier to control
  • Backdoor the social credit score system under the auspices of “vaccine passports” for Public Health™
  • Ultimately, depopulate, sucking all of the capital and means/will to resist out of the rabble as possible in the process
Ben Bartee

Ben Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile, is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: COVD-19

