CNN Admits That Americans 'Vastly Prefer' Trump's Approach to Crime

You know who likes crime? No one.

Well, no one except for the criminals committing and benefiting from the crimes. And maybe Democrat politicians, but perhaps I'm being redundant.

My point is that most people prefer to avoid exposure to crime. We want to go for a walk without fear that someone will mug us. We want to go to work and school without worrying that someone might break into our homes while they're empty. We want to go to bed at night without fearing what's lurking in the dark outside, and we don't want to live in cities where violent crimes, like rape and murder, are on the rise.

Most people want leaders who crack down on crime so that we can live our lives as freely as possible. It's why a leader like Nayib Bukele is so popular among his constituents in El Salvador and has a 90%-ish approval rating. And it's something many people in the United States love about Donald Trump. This time around, he doesn't just say he's going to put an end to it; he does it.

As it turns out, people across the country love it. Why shouldn't they? It's common sense. On Thursday, in the wake of the White House announcing that there would be a "significantly higher" National Guard presence in Washington, D.C., CNN — probably reluctantly — reported that Americans "vastly prefer" the way Trump handles crime compared to Joe Biden by a whopping 27 points. As you can see, the info babe doesn't look too excited about this news.

🚨CNN: Americans OVERWHELMINGLY prefer President Trump's approach to crime over Biden's pic.twitter.com/dEa1SprUG1 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 14, 2025

The polling data also showed that Trump's approval of handling crime is far more favorable now than it was in the past when people reflected on his first term. The Republican Party as a whole has also gained ground in recent years. The polling shows that Americans see the party even more favorably than they did in 2023 when it comes to being tough on crime.

CNN's Harry Enten said that "Democrats have to get it around their heads that Americans are far more hawkish on crime than they think they are."

While I think he has a point, I don't know that I'd use the word "hawkish" to describe these results. As I said, wanting to live in a place that is safe and secure is pure common sense. Believing that people who harm others and their property should be punished is also common sense.

Heck, it's not just common sense; it's human nature. According to Psychology Today, the need to feel safe "is a core driver of human behavior." When we don't, it does actual physical harm to our bodies.

I realize that Democrats would rather fly to foreign countries and have margaritas with criminals or let criminals riot and harass people and tear down small businesses on the streets of major cities than actually keep their constituents safe, but it sounds like the overwhelming majority of people in the United States don't want that anymore. I'd be willing to guess that most never did. And I imagine the few who supported that nonsense are the ones who are all for defunding the police until they become the victims of crimes themselves.

Then again, the older I get, the more I realize that the Democrat Party and human nature and common sense do not go hand-in-hand.

With any luck, the party of donkeys will keep up their pro-crime agenda through 2026, 2028, and beyond. If they think they can use it to stick it to the president, they probably will. We've reached peak TDS. Donald Trump could literally step out into the streets of D.C. and stop the murder of a pregnant woman with his bare hands, and some Democrat congressperson would try to impeach him for injuring the murderer.

But if this polling is any indication, those gaslighting tactics don't work. The American people can actually see what Trump is doing for safety in our country and within their communities, and they like it.

You won't see this headline in the mainstream media. I'm surprised CNN even reported it. But it's exactly the type of news we'll cover here at PJ Media.

