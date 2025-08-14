Pink-Shirted Guy Who Threw a Sandwich at a D.C. Fed Has a Day Job, and, Oh Boy

Things just keep getting worse for the pink-shirted, silly sandwich boy who threw his footlong sub at a federal officer watching over Washington streets this week. Now we know what he does for a living. Hold on, make that what he did for a living.

If you missed this D.C. streets melodrama, let's bring you up to speed.

A D.C. street videographer originally captured the incident on Monday night. The videographer, whose handle is "gap4l," watched in amusement with his friends as the man, dressed in a pink shirt and shorts, became unraveled entirely when he became triggered by seeing police and federal officers patrolling the D.C. streets.

The man, who had just spent 13 bucks for a footlong sammy, became unraveled when he saw the officers cross the street. With a footlong in his left hand, the pink-shirted man began screaming profanity at the cops, telling them, "F*** you!"

Thinking better of the profanity, apparently, he began a barrage of "shame! shame! shame!" as the nonplussed officers looked back at the crazy man while they crossed the street to post themselves on the opposite corner.

The sandwich holder walked away from the officers and down the opposite block, but, apparently overcome with rage, he did an about-face and stomped back toward the cops. Before he crossed the street to confront them, he asked the videographer about the vehicles "the fascists" drove to get there and found out that they were in "all those white cars." That's when the pink-shirted sandwich boy crossed the street to pepper the officers with profane name-calling.

Pointing at the officers, he cupped his hand to announce to anyone listening that "the fascists" were present. Clearly, he hoped to gather a crowd to intimidate the officers. Realizing his announcement fell on deaf ears, he confronted officers again and, in a fit of pique, threw his sandwich, hitting an officer in the chest.

Watch the video (potty talk alert) and then read the "find out" part of his story.

U ST NW MAN THROWS SUB SANDWICH AT OFFICER: "The defendant was repeatedly yelling, cursing and berating an officer within inches of his face and ultimately assaulted him. He was arrested and the charge of assault of a police officer will be filed in district court tomorrow… pic.twitter.com/0mmJvdIVba — Allison Papson (@AllisonPapson) August 13, 2025

The cops, weighed down by their vests and gear, lost the guy in the chase, but, behold, the FBI arrested him on Wednesday night. U.S Attorney Jeanine Pirro announced that the sandwich perp had been charged with a federal felony.

She said, "Assault a law enforcement officer and you'll be prosecuted." She continued, "This guy thought it was funny—well, he doesn't think it's funny today, because we charged him with a felony."

Now, if your first thought when you saw this Nancy Boy screeching at officers and throwing his $13 sub at the cop was, "I wonder where he works?" then you're on your game. This is D.C., after all. There are a lot of government employees buying subs, screaming at cops, planning resistance, and moonlighting as underground Antifa activists.

Attorney General Pam Bondi answered the question.

She reported that the reckless, emotional wreck of a human works for her Department of Justice. Well, he did anyway. He's been fired.

If you touch any law enforcement officer, we will come after you. I just learned that this defendant worked at the Department of Justice — NO LONGER. Not only is he FIRED, he has been charged with a felony. This is an example of the Deep State we have been up against for seven months as we work to refocus DOJ. You will NOT work in this administration while disrespecting our government and law enforcement.

The pink-shirted sandwich assaulter is Sean Charles Dunn, who's 37 and old enough to know better. Now for the ultimate Find Out moment — bring on the cuffs.

Book him, Pammo.

That's how you stop the big trouble from occurring. You stop the little stuff before it gets out of control. It's brilliant.

And it's working.

