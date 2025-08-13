There Aren't Enough Shells on the Beach to Hide James Comey's Blackmail Treachery Against Trump

Those of us who aren’t “today years old” have always believed there was a much darker, ulterior motive for James Comey showing President-Elect Donald Trump information from the preposterous Steele dossier. It's true that Comey wanted to give CNN an excuse to break the made-up Russiagate story he leaked to reporters. That was treacherous enough.

Advertisement

CNN dutifully reported in its headline about Comey briefing Trump on the fake dossier, “Intel chiefs presented Trump with claims of Russian efforts to compromise him.” Cipher for the Russiagate poppycock, Michael Isikoff, wrote a piece for Yahoo News, which carried the headline, “Top FBI officials were ‘quite worried’ Comey would appear to be blackmailing Trump.”

Gee, we wonder why that would be. And we wonder what the ultimate aim would be. Getting him to quit, perhaps?

Psshht. No one wondered if this could be blackmail material. They knew that what insiders referred to as the "sensitive matter" would be used for that very purpose. Indeed, if these spooks thought the Russians would use the peeing hookers story to blackmail Trump, surely the wayward sons and daughters of Efrem Zimbalist Jr. could use the "sensitive matter" for the same damned thing.

Comey had known for months that the whole disgusting tale was phony. And, according to the latest document releases, Comey's media leaker and hype man, Columbia University law professor Daniel Richman, had only Comey's reputation and "correct[ing] stories critical of Comey" as his number one job.

Related: Smoking Gun Docs Show Barack Obama Approved Ultimate Cover-Up of Russiagate

Worse—worse only if you're a person with a moral compass that is—they all knew the intel was fake. Indeed, Fusion GPS muckraker Glenn Simpson told senators in a closed-door hearing in 2018 that they were very, very concerned the future president would be compromised by their fake Rooskie kompromat.

Advertisement

[I]n his closed-door session, Mr Simpson told senators: "He [former British spy Christopher Steele] thought from his perspective there was an issue - a security issue about whether a presidential candidate was being blackmailed." The Fusion GPS founder also said: "Chris said he was very concerned about whether this represented a national security threat and said he wanted to - he said he thought we were obligated to tell someone in government, in our government about this information."

Simpson failed to mention that it was his team attempting to blackmail Trump in his scenario.

Simpson, the former Wall Street Journal reporter contracted by Hillary to make up this stuff, hired Christopher Steele, the compromised former MI6 spook, and tasked them to "come up" with dirt on Trump.

And then, as we learn from Senate documents, on "January 6, 2017, 9:44 a.m. FBI Chief of Staff Jim Rybicki sent an email to unspecified recipients stating, “[Comey] is coming into HQ briefly now for an update from the sensitive matter team." The "sensitive matter" team pumped up the boss, and by that afternoon the boss was at Trump Tower peeing in Trump's electoral oatmeal.

Indeed, even his fellow intel chiefs were surprised when FBI Director Jim Comey included the dossier as part of their defensive briefing in Trump Tower. Comey had been cheered on, however, by the treacherous deputy director, Andrew McCabe, who makes his living these days as a Russigate "expert" on MSNBC.

Advertisement

Related: Meet the Leakers! Russiagate Was More Incestuous Than You Could Believe

Here's the way Comey described the January 6, 2017 meeting with Trump:

"I started to tell him about the allegation was that he had been involved with prostitutes in a hotel in Moscow in 2013 during the visit for the Miss Universe pageant and that the Russians had filmed the episode," said Comey. "I did not go into the business about people peeing on each other, I just thought it was a weird enough experience for me to be talking to the incoming president of the United States about prostitutes in a hotel in Moscow." "And he interrupted very defensively and started talking about it, you know, 'Do I look like a guy who needs hookers?'" Comey said he didn't respond and instead explained that the FBI hadn't validated the allegations, but thought it was important for the president-elect to know. Trump, however, was not done discussing it. "He was very defensive and started — for reasons that I don't understand — going into the list of people who had accused him of touching them improperly, sexual assault and how he hadn't done this, he hadn't done that, he hadn't done that," said Comey, who felt he then had to reassure Trump he wasn't being investigated over the allegations and ensure Trump didn't think the FBI was "out to get him." This was the first meeting between the president-elect and Comey, who still describes the meeting as "really weird."

Advertisement

Comey also related in another account that "President Donald Trump asked him to investigate the salacious allegations from the so-called 'dossier' to 'prove that it didn't happen' and said it would be 'terrible' if his wife Melania Trump would believe them to be true."

Translation: This is BS, but can you do something so my wife knows it's BS?

Why, no. No, they couldn't. They weren't willing to bail out Trump. They had made a deal with Hillary to carry her water into the new president's administration. Imagine the fun we could have! By this time, they'd already gotten their first FISA warrant. They bought into the information op, thought they could destroy Trump's presidency, and were all in.

Let the coup begin!

Related: And There It Was — One Sentence in Declassified Docs Proves We All Were Censored to Protect Hillary

Isikoff reported that the FBI brass--including Jim Baker, the former FBI lawyer-turned Twitter 1.0 censor in chief--"worried" that Comey throwing down on Trump with a pot boiler about a honey pot would make the bureau look like J. Edgar Hoover blackmail artists.

Probably because they were.

We were quite worried about the Hoover analogies, and we were determined not to have such a disaster happen on our watch,” said Jim Baker, then the FBI’s top lawyer in an interview with the Yahoo News podcast Skullduggery. But he and Comey determined the bureau had an obligation to tell Trump of the uncorroborated allegations because “the press has it; it’s about to come out. You should be alerted to that fact.

Advertisement

They tried to paper over their treachery, but it turns out they didn't destroy enough of their own documents to hide their tracks.

There aren't enough shells on Comey's beach to hide his leaking and treachery.

Opinion journalism is the reason you read PJ Media. We invite you to come behind the curtain to be a part of our exclusive VIP Membership for even more exclusive stories, podcasts, and unique content in an ad free environment. Because we're friends, we're offering you a 60% discount on our VIP Membership. Please join and use the promo code FIGHT for your 60% off discount. Follow this link and let's go!