Meet the Leakers! Russiagate Was More Incestuous Than You Could Believe

Many years ago, Bill Whittle gave me the sharpest definition you might ever read for the proper role of journalism in a healthy republic: "They're the antibodies of the body politic." But we do not live in a healthy republic — and journalists too often are part of the cancer we're trying to eliminate.

Case in point: So-called journalists who, instead of investigating Russiagate claims, performed as marionettes for the Obama-era intelligence community, determined to rig and then undo a presidential election.

And now we have at least two names.

I'll get to those in just a moment, but first, this important reminder.

At the center of the Obama White House’s fabricated Russia collusion narrative is Sen. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) — currently under investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland for mortgage fraud.

The first name is Ellen Nakashima, whom RealClearInvestigations senior reporter Paul Sperry dryly calls "the Washington Post's handmaiden for the deep state." Her most recent appearance, Sperry reported on Tuesday, isn't under her WaPo byline, but in "FBI 302s as the likely key recipient of classified intelligence leaks from Adam Schiff regarding Russiagate."

Sperry previously reported in July that "Declassified docs show Obama's spooks used Washington Post stenographer Ellen Nakashima to plant 3 major Russiagate stories," so the idea that Nakashima was also on Schiff's speed dial is hardly outrageous.

“It has come to my attention that Washington Post reporter @nakashimae appears to be actively harassing ODNI staff,” administration intel chief Tulsi Gabbard posted on X last month. "Instead of reaching out to my press office, she is calling high-level Intelligence Officers from a burner phone, refusing to identify herself, lying about the fact that she works for the Washington Post, and then demanding they share sensitive information."

Nakashima also helped bury the Hunter Biden Laptop from Hell story.

Another name is New York Times investigative reporter Michael Schmidt.

John Solomon and Jerry Dunleavy reported late on Tuesday that "Columbia University law professor Daniel Richman admitted to [FBI] agents in interviews he routinely communicated on behalf of [then-FBI director James] Comey, his longtime friend, with Times reporter Michael Schmidt, whose work was among the newspaper's 2018 Pulitzer-winning stories on Russian election interference."

Pulitzer-winning fake news — good grief.

"Schmidt unflinchingly reported every angle of the bogus Mueller investigation into nonexistent criminal 'collusion,'" "Declassified" host Julie Kelly posted last week. "Now he’s carrying water for Russiagate perps while expressing shock the tables are now turned."

That was in response to a July 23 NYT hit piece where Schmidt accused Trump of abusing Russiagate in pursuit of "prosecution of his most prominent rivals."

You can bet more names are coming, and you can read the redacted FBI 302 interview reports here, courtesy of JustTheNews.

Kyle Becker noted at zero-dark-thirty this morning that the big three national newspapers — NYT, WaPo, WSJ — are all implicated by the FBI 302s. "All had reporters who appear to have participated in recycling the Democratic Party's talking points based on faulty and misleading intel dumps."

One last thought, courtesy of "Swiftboating America" author Hans Mahncke.

"There are still far too many people, including those with large platforms, who frame this as a story the media simply botched," Mahncke posted last week. "That is completely wrong. Framing it that way does a real disservice. The media was an integral part of the plot against Trump."

When the antibodies become vectors for the disease, it’s no wonder the cancer metastasizes.

