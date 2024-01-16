Rebel News Reporter Confronts Kerry at Davos

I don't know Rebel News reporter Avi Yemeni, but I owe him a beer. Of course, if all of the people about whom I have said I owe a beer on these pages ever caught up with me, it would be one expensive trip to the bar. But it would be worth it. In an age in which journalism and truth are threatened and endangered species, Yemini is a bright light. He caught up with John Kerry at Davos and asked him why he and his compatriots refuse to put their money where their mouths are when it comes to our climate. Yemini posted the exchange on the Rebel News site:

Bravo, Avi, bravo.

You will note that Kerry cannot provide an answer, and merely called Yemini's queries "stupid." Also worthy of mention, Yemini points out that the elites become distinctly uncomfortable when real reporters with real questions have the temerity to invade their safe spaces. Davos is the place where our self-appointed betters gather to mumble their ritual incantations and affirmations at one another while making full use of the local escort services, all while devising new ways to keep the proletariat ignorant, broke, and hungry. Yemini noted:

They consistently have a belief of "rules for thee, and not for me." This is the same attitude the world saw during the pandemic when politicians told their citizens to lockdown while they went to the beach, had illegal parties, or had secret affairs.

It has been said that the uber-rich devise these schemes involving depopulation, menus full of bugs, worthless energy programs, and the general impoverishment of the rest of the world in order to assuage their guilty consciences over their opulent lifestyles. There may be some truth to that. Of course, that is dependent upon whether or not these people have consciences. Once one reaches that level of wealth and power, one's conscience has probably been mortgaged several times over.

On the other hand, I would submit that these people enjoy their affluence and influence. They savor their positions and believe that because they are doing so much for humanity, they are entitled to a pass when it comes to their carbon footprints or even their humanity. They abandoned the real world years ago. They cannot understand the needs of real people.

I remember years ago, my wife and I went to a music festival in a trendy Colorado ski town for a weekend getaway. We stopped for brunch before making the trip home, and a woman at an adjacent table was quite literally beside herself because she could not decide if she and her family would spend Christmas at Cape Cod. I was equally amused and disgusted that someone would consider this problem a major life crisis. But that is the world in which she lived. It is the world in which the attendees of Davos live, as well. The fact that they do not understand real the world or the problems of the common person is not what should frighten you the most. On the contrary, what should keep you up at night is that despite their claims, they simply do not care. You will eat the bugs, live in a pod, and drive an expensive, ineffective electric vehicle if you can drive at all. They, on the other hand, will be planning Christmas at Cape Cod.