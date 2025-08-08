[UPDATE] Emory University Lifts Shelter-in-Place Order After Active Shooter Situation

Catherine Salgado | 6:34 PM on August 08, 2025
AP Photo/Brandon Wade

UPDATE, 6:48 p.m. Eastern: Emory has lifted its shelter-in-place order:

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

An active shooter has been reported at Emory University in Georgia. However, details are not available, and it is unclear if anyone was seriously injured or killed, although the shooter was reported dead.

The university’s X account posted just before 6 p.m. EST, “Emory Emergency: Active shooter on Emory Atlanta Campus at Emory Point CVS. RUN, HIDE, FIGHT. Avoid the area. Continue shelter in place. Police on scene.”

The university had previously issued a similar statement online just half an hour before. Fox News reported that a spokesperson for Grady Hospital told the outlet that one police officer was sent to Emory University Hospital, but the reason was not given. The police have not yet confirmed any other injuries or fatalities. DeKalb County Police and the Atlanta Police Department responded to the shooting.

News Channel3 Now announced at a little after 6 p.m. EST that the shooting suspect was dead.

Interestingly, the shooting occurred in the area of campus near the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

RelatedSoldiers Receive Medals for Stopping Ft. Stewart Shooter

This shooting comes the same week as a shooting in another part of Georgia, at Fort Stewart Army installation. The sergeant injured five other soldiers before he was subdued. The six soldiers who subdued the shooter and tended to the wounded received Meritorious Service Medals on Thursday from Army Secretary Dan Driscoll.

