The Media Tried to Corner Tim Scott. He Brought the Cornerstone.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) is a remarkable story of how far the South has come on issues of race. When he was in the House, he represented the district where shots rang out that started the Civil War, and now he represents the entire state as the descendant of the slaves that the Civil War freed.

Advertisement

Scott is the longest-serving black senator in history, and he’s the first black person to serve in both houses of Congress. He’s also a man of deep Christian faith, which is one of the things I admire most about him.

His new book, “One Nation Always Under God,” highlights faithful Christians who helped shape American history, and I’m looking forward to reading it. Scott appeared on CBS Mornings on Tuesday to discuss the book, and he talked about the importance of Christianity to the values that shape our country.

“It is really important for us to recognize that sometimes the best future we could have is found by the foundation that we set on our Christian values,” he said. “The good news is America is a multicultural nation that allows for people to worship the god of their choice, but at the end of the day, it is undeniable that the foundation or the root system has been our Christian values.”

As the interview progressed, anchor Adriana Diaz asked Scott some questions that shouldn’t have surprised me. Yet somehow, she managed to blow my mind with her questions.

Related: The Democrats' Casual Racism

“You say that truth is not subjective, that there is one fundamental truth,” Diaz began one line of questioning. “But in a day like today, people have different truths, right? Like on immigration. Some people's truth is, ‘If you're in this country and even if— and you didn't come here legally, but you're paying taxes, you're contributing, you should stay.’ Other people's truth is, ‘If you came here legally, you shouldn't be here.’ How can there be one truth at a time like today when different people feel they have different truths?”

Advertisement

Scott answered her with a masterful reply that both took on her examples about immigration and pointed to the fundamental nature of truth:

Well, I think there's a big difference between your experiences and your opinion and the truth. The truth is that if you were to immigrate or go to Mexico illegally, they would have real strong sentences against you. I think there are— The second time you're caught in Mexico, I believe it is, your sentence is up between two and 10 years. The fact of the matter is, every nation on the planet has rules that say if you're in the country illegally, that is a crime, that's a problem. The question is, how do we deal with that issue? And frankly, I believe that this notion of objective truth is a necessary component for any functioning society. It's an opinion or it's your desire for people to come into the country any, really, way you want to. I don't share that opinion. I think that our laws of our country are set upon an objective fact that if you're here illegally, then you have broken the law. (emphasis added)

He hit the nail on the head. If truth is interchangeable, it’s worthless. And opinions don’t equate to truth, no matter how deeply someone holds those opinions. Lord knows that opinions about immigration policy abound, but there’s one truth: If someone enters the country without going through the proper channels, he enters illegally.

Diaz wasn’t done. She had another inane question in her arsenal, and I can only imagine that she thought she had Scott in a gotcha moment.

Advertisement

“As a practicing Christian, how do you reconcile your support for President Trump when many people see his actions as lacking Christian values?” she asked.

She clarified: “When you look at cutting foreign aid that supports the poor overseas, when you look at his rhetoric toward migrants, or even calling Chuck Schumer, telling him to go to hell in the last few days.”

Scott dismissed Donald Trump’s comment about Schumer before he launched into several policies that this administration has enacted that allow people to keep more of the resources they’ve worked hard to earn, along with measures that help people in need globally.

“Being able to put ourselves back on solid ground is really important, but specifically, if you think about what President Trump has done, frankly, on reinforcing the PEPFAR funding that provides, uh, over billions of dollars to Africa for AIDS, if you think about President Trump's approach on taxes, when we passed the Trump tax cuts in 2017, we lowered the taxes for a single mother by 70%,” he said. He highlighted tax credits and lower inflation as well.

“I would say without any question, the most compassionate approach to providing the best future for the American people is by giving them as many of their resources to make their own decisions,” he added, also stating that “the importance of individual responsibility and having an optimistic view of that future is because I've seen it happen in our past, I've seen it happen in my life, and I'm hoping that it will happen again in our future.”

Advertisement

Scott could’ve easily mentioned that the alternative to supporting Trump is to support a party that seeks to undermine biblical creation order, end the lives of babies and other vulnerable people, and confiscate the earnings of hardworking Americans. For most people, principles are more important than their opinion of one man.

Side note: We can’t all be Geoff Duncan, the turncoat former lieutenant governor of Georgia, who allowed his Trump Derangement Syndrome to fester so severely that he recently defected to the Democrats. Duncan said that he can love his neighbor more easily as a Democrat in an op-ed in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that demonstrated virtue signaling at its most egregious.

In the end, CBS is going to CBS. These left-wing media types think they’re so clever trying to trap a conservative in a gotcha question, but Scott demonstrated how easy it is to push back with truth.

If you're tired of watching legacy media twist faith, facts, and common sense, you're not alone — and you're not powerless.

Join PJ Media VIP and support fearless commentary that cuts through the noise. You'll get access to exclusive columns, podcasts, and analysis you won’t find anywhere else, and right now, you can get 60% off with the code FIGHT.

Because truth isn’t subjective. And neither is courage.

Join now. Save big. Stay strong.