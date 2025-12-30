The Morning Briefing: Mamdanigeddon Is Almost Here — Time to Take Bets on NYC's Survival

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Intwibzych felt that the Boy George origin story could best be told through a slightly boozy claymation retrospective.

Full disclosure: I wanted to write about anything other than Tim Walz or Minnesota today. I think there is probably going to be plenty more on that front in the new year. Life was much simpler when my knowledge of Minnesota consisted just of the names of its professional sports teams.

We are only a couple of days away from New York City beginning its Zohran Mamdani experiment. There was a time not too long in the past when we all thought that things couldn't get worse than Bill de Blasio's reign of commie error in the Big Apple. OK, maybe we all didn't think it, but it wasn't far-fetched. I knew hardcore New York political types who were convinced that de Blasio wouldn't be elected for a second term.

That should have been a sufficient hint that the city had much darker days ahead of it.

Eric Adams was not the answer to de Blasio that New York needed. Rudy Giuliani 2.0 would have worked. Moderate by today's Dem standards, Adams couldn't provide the kind of course change that the city had to have. Instead, he let the worst elements of the left gain a bigger foothold. Now New York City is about to embark on an experiment in radicalism that would be disturbing even if it were playing out in a city of 100,000 people. The nation's most populous city, and the financial capital of the world, isn't the place we need to be playing collectivist reindeer games.

I've expressed my affinity for New York City many times. It's played a huge part in my stand-up career. My daughter got both her undergrad and law degrees there, and still lives in Brooklyn. I would greatly prefer that the leftists not be able to wreak any more havoc there. Unfortunately, they're about to get their best shot yet at doing so.

When de Blasio was in office, he surrounded himself with some radicals, but mostly old guard, entrenched New York Democrats. Mamdani is dancing around the fringes of the fringe to fill out his inner circle and staff. He's also trying to get more radicals like himself in power. Aber Kawas is a candidate for the New York State Assembly and has been endorsed by Mamdani. She's typical of the kind of insanity that Mamdani is trying to infuse New York politics with. This is from something that Michael Cantrell wrote yesterday:

In a Labor Day post from 2015, Aber Kawas said that “a day off means nothing, because liberation means everything.” Kawas continued, “Whether it is July 4th, Thanksgiving, Veterans, Columbus or now Labor Day—we enjoy days off that are supposed to be victories for people, when they truly represent the silencing & destruction of our movements.” “Today I do not celebrate a day off, I only recommit myself to a global movement that fights against the death, displacement, and exploitation of people for capital,” the candidate stated.

Not surprisingly, Kawas is also a pro-terrorist freak who blathers on about Palestine and Gaza.

I bounce between thinking that New York City is big and grand enough to weather the Mamdani storm or that the incremental rot that began after Michael Bloomberg took his left turn has already done irreversible damage. Wall Street will be key in the battle for survival, as it is the beating business heart of New York, and Enemy Number One in the minds of Mamdani and his ilk.

One thing I'm fairly sure of — we'll know which it is very quickly. Mamdani has commie scorched-earth fever and obviously isn't interested in half measures. This ideological fire is going to have plenty of accelerant. And those lefties do like watching things burn.

