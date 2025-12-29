Mamdani-Backed Socialist Trashes July 4, Says Independence Day ‘Means Nothing’

A New York State Assembly candidate who carries the official stamp of approval from Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani and the Democratic Socialists of America is facing heavy criticism after comments resurfaced in which she trashed the Fourth of July and other American holidays. How much more do the people of New York need to see to understand that the far left hates them and the country, values, and way of life they take for granted on a daily basis?

You would think by now, after everything the state has gone through over the last 25 years, leftism would be on the way out. But New York City and its super-liberal population appear responsible for the continual march toward tyranny that threatens to destroy one of the world’s greatest and most important metropolises. Progressivism behaves like a fast-spreading cancer that eats away at society from within.

In a Labor Day post from 2015, Aber Kawas said that “a day off means nothing, because liberation means everything.” Kawas continued, “Whether it is July 4th, Thanksgiving, Veterans, Columbus or now Labor Day—we enjoy days off that are supposed to be victories for people, when they truly represent the silencing & destruction of our movements.”

“Today I do not celebrate a day off, I only recommit myself to a global movement that fights against the death, displacement, and exploitation of people for capital,” the candidate stated. Is this the kind of person who should participate in the lawmaking process for a free country? How can voters count on Kawas to represent the will of the people she would govern and protect their freedoms when she appears to loathe those very liberties?

Kawas’s campaign for Assembly District 34, located in Queens, focuses its platform on an “affordability crisis,” according to The Daily Wire, while making the ridiculous claim that “immigrants are being attacked while billions are spent to fund Israel’s genocide in Gaza,” as stated in an X post dated earlier this month. Her campaign website notes that Kawas’s parents are Palestinian refugees; however, she was born in New York City.

This is not the first time Kawas has made comments that landed her in hot water. Users posted a clip on X featuring Kawas referring to 9/11 as “a terrorist attack that like a couple of people did.” On the anniversary of this horrific event, during which radical Islamic terrorists murdered nearly 3,000 people, Americans post memes showing the Twin Towers with the slogan “Never Forget” scrawled across them. Yet the very city where these attacks occurred now elects people like Mamdani and potentially Kawas, who espouse that same ideology without batting an eye.

I would say we have forgotten—and then some.

“The system of capitalism and racism and white supremacy et cetera — and Islamophobia — have all been used, you know, to colonize lands, to take resources from other people, and so this is a long trajectory and we are just seeing the manifestations of that continuation, right, with 9/11,” she went on to say.

“The idea we have to apologize for like a terror attack that like a couple of people did and then there is no apology or reparations for genocides and for slavery, et cetera — is something I find reprehensible,” Kawas added in the clip. The candidate previously interned for the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and has earned a reputation for her work with the group in New York.

Jihad does not exist solely as war waged by Muslims against non-Muslim countries on the battlefield. It has adapted. It has evolved. It now includes soft-invasion tactics. Large groups of Muslims have taken advantage of Europe’s open borders to move into communities, take over local government positions, and climb the political ladder from there. They do not assimilate. Instead, they pursue office and pass bills that support their worldview—a strategy that has proven quite successful for them.

