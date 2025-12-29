Woke UK Activists Melt Down, Demand Nicki Minaj Boycott After TPUSA Appearance

Rap superstar Nicki Minaj has made a whole lot of enemies after she appeared at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest, where she sat down for a conversation with Erika Kirk, the group's CEO, who took over the organization following the assassination of her husband, conservative activist Charlie Kirk. One such enemy is a far-left LGBTQ+ organization in the United Kingdom.

Minaj appeared at the event the week before Christmas, saying that attending the event mattered more to her than any concert she has ever performed anywhere in the world, due to the organization's focus on God and its ability to reach young people. Many in the entertainment world, fans and artists alike, reacted with shock to her cordial and enlightening interview with Kirk on stage.

During the conversation, Minaj praised President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, delivering a message that rang with themes of unity and racial harmony—things we all know liberals despise with a passion, despite all of their claims to the contrary. Nobody hates peace between peoples of all walks of life more than those who claim they are fighting for racial unity.

However, ever since AmericaFest, radical leftists have gone after Minaj, including a group known as PrideUK, which is now demanding that all of its members and followers boycott Minaj. You know, the left often says they are all about individuality, that every person has their own unique perspective to share. Yet when conservatives, Christians, or common-sense folk say things that do not align with pre-approved left-wing dogma, the left works to silence them.

One cannot claim to support freedom of speech while actively working to silence those who hold a different worldview. That is hypocrisy of the highest order, and it deserves to be called out, regardless of whether it comes from the left or the right. Consistency in our values and the application of those values to real life remain essential if we want to win hearts and minds to the truth.

“Dear LGBTQ+ Venues,” the group told followers on the social media platform X. “Please refrain from playing any Nicki Minaj music. She is not our friend #boycottnickiminaj.” So now you have a leftist organization telling people who they can and cannot support, and whose music they can and cannot listen to. Where does it end? Can any of these folks think for themselves, even just a teeny, tiny, little bit?

To avoid hearing any feedback or criticism for their approach to the situation with Minaj, PrideUK promptly turned off its comments and replies. Totalitarianism views public discourse as the enemy. Keep that in mind when assessing how this group handles dissenting voices. However, X users were still able to repost PrideUK’s content with their own thoughts and feelings about the boycott.

"You don't speak for all gay and trans people. Shut the f**k up! #IstandwithNickiMinaj," one commenter said. Another wrote, "I'm gay, I will keep supporting and loving Nicki Minaj." A third wrote, "The music is too good for a boycott. You're on your own especially since yall can't seem to put down 212 and Broke With Expensive Taste by Azealia." Fellow rap artist Lizzo, however, went on the offensive against Minaj for her TPUSA appearance, accusing her of joining forces with Trump for money.

“So I’m getting texts, like, about Nicki, and I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’ I didn’t even know,” Lizzo went on to say, adding, “Then I researched and saw what was going on, and I’m gonna say it like this: celebrities’ opinions of other celebrities do not matter — so my opinion of her does not matter.”

According to Breitbart News

Lizzo went on to say, “We got three more years” of Trump being president, during which time “people are going to surprise you,” suggesting that she believes closet conservatives exist in the entertainment industry who may feel emboldened to let their opinions be known in the coming years.

“It’s going to hurt your feelings,” Lizzo said to her fans. “It’s going to disappoint you.”

“And you have to know that, like, there’s money behind everything,” she explained. “There are privileges behind every move people in these positions make, and I’m not surprised.”

The message the left is sending with its assault on Minaj remains the same one it has sent for many years now: get in line with our dogma or face ostracism and permanent exile from mainstream culture. Hook into the hive mind or endure relentless shaming. That is not freedom. It is fear.

