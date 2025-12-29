Meet the ‘Worst of the Worst’ ICE Arrested on Christmas

This winter has been full of snow and ICE. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was as busy as ever on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, arresting dangerous foreign criminals and keeping Americans safe.

Advertisement

The best Christmas gift Americans could receive from the Trump administration is the knowledge that many more murderers, rapists, gang members, and other criminals are not on America’s streets any longer.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a press release on Dec. 27 detailing some of the illegal aliens arrested on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. “While families across the country joined together for Christmas celebrations, ICE continued delivering the American people the greatest gift of all: getting criminals out of our neighborhoods and protecting our families,” said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin proudly.

She added, “On Christmas Eve and Christmas, our ICE officers arrested gang members, murderers, drug traffickers, and violent thugs. We are thankful for our law enforcement who sacrifice time with their family and put their lives on the line to remove the worst of the worst.” This is particularly impressive because attacks on ICE officers are up by more than 1,150%, with Democrats fueling the violence, making it increasingly dangerous for immigration officers to carry out their duties.

Related: Illegal Aliens Busted for $14 Million Gift Card Fraud

Advertisement

Among the scumbags arrested over Christmas are Mexican illegal Samuel Juarez-Cruz, convicted in Pennsylvania for criminal homicide, 3rd degree murder, and criminal conspiracy to commit criminal homicide. Similarly, Cuban illegal Miguel Gonzalez-Toledo was previously convicted in Florida for homicide and drug trafficking. It is a total mystery as to why ICE had to arrest these men to keep them off the streets.

This creep has a whole laundry list of crimes:

Mohamed Hassan Jeylani, a criminal illegal alien from Somalia, convicted for possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment, unlawful fleeing from a police officer in a motor vehicle, 1st degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, 1st degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, 4th degree criminal possession of stolen property, and 2nddegree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, in Monroe County, New York.

El Salvadoran illegal Lionel Arevalo-Rubio is a member of the MS-13 gang, which Donald Trump designated as a foreign terrorist organization, and he has a conviction in California for robbery.

Recommended: Small Business Administration Cuts Off All Minnesota Grants Over Somali Fraud

Advertisement

Mexican illegal Juan David Vazquez-Reyes has a previous New Jersey conviction for death by auto or vessel. As for Guatemalan illegal Marcos Archila-Aquino, he was convicted in Utah of aggravated assault with a weapon, as was Mexican illegal Juan Zarzoza-Garza (though his was in Texas).

Yasir Emilio Lohai Ojok, a criminal illegal alien from Sudan, convicted for 2nd degree burglary in Ontario, California. Leonardo Miliano, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, convicted for carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and carrying a firearm without a license in Lynn, Massachusetts. Jose Arena-Ojeda, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela, convicted for conspiracy to transport illegal aliens, and alien smuggling in Brackettville, Texas.

Thank you to all our brave federal law enforcement officers who worked over Christmas.