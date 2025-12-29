Small Business Administration Cuts Off All Minnesota Grants Over Somali Fraud

Catherine Salgado | 10:55 AM on December 29, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The Small Business Administration (SBA) is clawing back all grants to the state of Minnesota over its gargantuan fraud scandal.

SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler confirmed the move on Dec. 28, saying she was “disgusted and sickened” by the Minnesota government covering up for out-of-control fraud. SBA was able to identify half a billion dollars' worth of fraud just in the first few days of the federal entity investigating Minnesota.

Advertisement

Loeffler said in comments to Benny Johnson, which she reposted on X, “The scope of this international scam is still unknown, likely in the billions. Pending further review, SBA is freezing all grant funding to the state in order to stop the rampant waste of taxpayer dollars and uncover the full depth of fraud.” The fraud is particularly tied to Somali “migrants,” hence Democrats’ determination to ignore it. 

Loeffler had previously said she would be suspending $5.5 million in SBA funding for Minnesota, but her comments to Johnson confirmed that the suspension involves all SBA funds to the state. “Today, I informed Governor Tim Walz that SBA is halting $5.5 million in annual funding to Minnesota pending further review,” she posted on Dec. 23.

RecommendedBessent: Americans Should Get ‘Gigantic’ Tax Refunds in 2026

Loeffler added, “This action follows alarming findings: individuals indicted in the $1 billion Somali fraud scheme also received at least $3 million in PPP loans, and SBA has since identified 13,600 additional PPP loans in Minnesota — totaling $430 million — suspected as fraudulent.”

Advertisement

Independent journalist Nick Shirley blew the lid off the Somali fraud apparatus in Minnesota, with an exposé that has gone viral on social media and even been picked up by Fox News.

Because Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.) has facilitated fraud and refused to enforce small business laws, SBA under Loeffler made the decision to yank back funding. Why should American taxpayers reward illegal behavior in Minnesota?

SBA plans to investigate and hold to account “state officials” who built an “industrial-scale crime ring to rip off hardworking Americans,” Loeffler told Johnson.

This is certainly not the first time the Trump administration has taken action over the ever-deepening fraud scandal in Minnesota, which has been a topic of controversy and disgust for weeks. Last month, Donald Trump announced on Truth Social:

Advertisement

Minnesota, under Governor Waltz, [sic] is a hub of fraudulent money laundering activity. I am, as President of the United States, hereby terminating, effective immediately, the Temporary Protected Status (TPS Program) for Somalis in Minnesota. Somali gangs are terrorizing the people of that great State, and BILLIONS of Dollars are missing. Send them back to where they came from. It’s OVER!

Democrats, in their usual fashion, have tried to make the victimizers the victims, moaning about racism, etc. But perhaps that is mainly because so many Democrat officials are complicit in the fraud.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of federal reforms and other key news this holiday season with our special Christmas sale. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Recommended

The J6 Pipebomber Explains His Motive, and the Left Won’t Be Happy Matt Margolis
The Morning Briefing: Bells Are Jingling All the Wrong Way for Tim Walz Stephen Kruiser
Insert Completely Gobsmacked Pacific Palisades Fire Headline Here Stephen Green
The 3 Biggest PR Losers of 2025 (and Poor Tim Walz Only Made the Honorable Mention List!) Scott Pinsker
She’d Never Seen That Much Food Before: A Hard Reality From a Farmers Market Sarah Anderson
Part 4 of 4: The Far-Left's Talking Out of Both Sides of Its Mouth Again Ashley McCully

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

America’s Two-Tier Justice System Is Even Worse Than You Thought
King Charles Says ‘Different Faiths’ Have ‘So Much in Common’ — But Really, Do They?
MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit
Advertisement