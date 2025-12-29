Trump Confirms Land Strike in Venezuela. Maduro Says 'Nothing to See Here'

I reported Sunday that, while the MSM was apparently sleeping off a holiday bender and ignoring the news, Donald Trump appeared on a radio show on the day after Christmas and casually mentioned that we'd "just knocked out" a "big plant or a big facility" in Venezuela "where the ships come from."

No one knew what exactly he was talking about it — there have been some "anonymous sources" rumors that it was an internal CIA operation — but the president gave a little more information on Monday while speaking to the press alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago.

"Well, it doesn't matter, but there was a major explosion in the dock area where they load the boats up with drugs," Trump said when a reporter asked him if it was the military or CIA that did it. "They load the boats up with drugs. So we hit all the boats and now we hit the area. It's the implementation area. That's where they implement. And that is no longer around."

The reporter asked a follow-up question, but the president said he didn't want to comment any further on the matter.

#URGENTE | Trump sobre ataque en Venezuela:



“Hubo una gran explosión desde donde suplen los botes con drogas. Una gran explosión. Golpeamos los botes y ahora golpeamos el área de implementación. Ya no funciona”. pic.twitter.com/kae5CiphyP — Orlando Avendaño (@OrlvndoA) December 29, 2025

The attack supposedly happened on Christmas Eve, so Venezuela's illegitimate narco-president, Nicolás Maduro, has had plenty of time to address it. But the man who basically screams "imperialism" when a commercial Delta flight full of United States tourists heading to Barbados flies by his coastline has been oddly silent. Instead he's been... bragging. But hey, at least he's not dancing.

Maduro spent the weekend throwing some sort of military pep rally in his home country and showing off a shiny new sniper rifle as if he was going to singlehandedly take down the United States military himself.

Maduro received a CS/LR 13 .50 rifle as a gift from the Venezuelan Military academy during a visit in the last few days pic.twitter.com/7LfgEm7UMT — Breaking X (@BreakingXAlerts) December 29, 2025

In reality, Maduro was at the Bolivarian Naval Military Academy for his annual year-end salute to the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB), but he, as he does, used it as an opportunity to spread some of his "everything is just fine" propaganda.

Among his lies and mistruths was a line about how Venezuelans are returning home — remember 8 million have fled the country since he's been in charge — not just to celebrate Christmas, but because they were encouraged by his messages of his country being the land of "peace and harmony." He claims he's welcoming all of these invisible people back with open arms, which is rich coming from a guy who took months of threats and negotiations to convince him to take back his own people on our deportation flights.

He also claimed, "The Venezuelan Army is more prepared than ever to continue securing peace and sovereignty with territorial integrity for all our people." I'll let the video below speak for itself.

🇻🇪🚨| Los militares venezolanos y los mil ancianos haciendo el ridículo a nivel mundial. Chocaron una tanqueta contra un poste de electricidad, generando un apagón y casi dejando electrificado el vehículo 🤣 y así dicen que va a vencer a los marines estadounidenses. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Tpj0tSB3gv — Eduardo Menoni (@eduardomenoni) September 20, 2025

Maduro mentioned that his military has endured "27 weeks of being threatened by Goliath" (shout-out to us) and that for 27 weeks, his military has been deployed, successfully keeping the big bad United States at bay... all while we've been blowing up his narco-boats, seizing his oil tankers, and now, apparently, blowing up his docks.

In the meantime, he stood up and demanded loyalty from the military like some sort of cult leader and said a bunch of other stuff about peace, being peaceful, etc., all while brandishing that rifle and torturing political prisoners. The thing is the FANB isn't really Team Maduro, especially among the lower ranks.

As I said on Friday, the more I see of this guy, the more I wish Trump would just quit with the pressure and sanctions and blow this guy up already. I get secondhand embarrassment just from watching him, never mind the fact that he's a cancer on the world.

