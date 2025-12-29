Clooney Says 'Au Revoir' to Hollywood, Goes French With Wife and Twins

Actor and hardcore liberal George Clooney has packed up his wife and their 8-year-old twins and headed off to France, where they have become French citizens. Why? To escape Hollywood culture. The irony is that the very same liberal ideology and policies Clooney has long championed helped create the culture he is now fleeing. And yet he appears to have learned absolutely nothing from the experience, clinging to those same beliefs.

French authorities granted Clooney, his wife Amal Alamuddin, and twins Ella and Alexander official French citizenship through a naturalization decree. The family has lived in France for some time now, according to the Oscar-winning actor, who spoke about the move in October 2025. Clooney, 64, sat down for an interview with Esquire, where he discussed his life in France and explained why he uprooted his family and moved them to the French countryside.

“You know, we live on a farm in France. A good portion of my life growing up was on a farm, and as a kid I hated the whole idea of it. But now, for them, it’s like—they’re not on their iPads, you know? They have dinner with grown-ups and have to take their dishes in. They have a much better life,” the Ides of March actor said. “I worried about raising our kids in L.A., in the culture of Hollywood. I felt like they were never going to get a fair shake at life.”

Clooney also owns property in England, a villa on Lake Como in Italy, and another home near his family in Kentucky. It is safe to say Clooney is not hurting for money, which highlights how out of touch he remains with the struggles of everyday Americans forced to live paycheck to paycheck. Yet he continues to push political candidates and policies he claims are compassionate, while in reality they widen the gap between the rich and the poor. What gives elites the right to decide what is best for the rest of the country? The only correct answer is nothing.

During the interview, Clooney also spoke about living in France, far from the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, saying, “France—they kind of don’t give a s--- about fame. I don’t want them walking around worried about paparazzi. I don’t want them being compared to somebody else’s famous kids.”

In an interview earlier this year, Clooney said that as a young man he always wanted to escape farm life, but now finds himself living that lifestyle once again and praising its simplicity.

It is commendable that Clooney has realized fame, fortune, and accolades from a successful Hollywood career do not equate to happiness. There is something to be said for living a simple, quiet life—one the vast majority of people strive for. Unfortunately, big government makes that dream increasingly difficult to achieve. Sure, it becomes easier when someone has swimming pools of cash to dive into like Scrooge McDuck, but that scenario hardly reflects reality.

We do not want or need equality of success, because such a thing does not exist. However, the policies Clooney has pushed and supported over the years have made equality of opportunity far more difficult to achieve. Hopefully, he wakes up to the reality that leftism produces the opposite of the life he has managed to build for his family—and that it exacts a heavy toll on ordinary people.

