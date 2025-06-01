BREAKING: Potential Terror Attack in Boulder, Colorado

FBI Director Kash Patel posted on X on Sunday afternoon that the FBI is "aware of and fully investigating a targeted terror attack in Boulder, Colorado." He added, "Our agents and local law enforcement are on the scene already, and we will share updates as more information becomes available."

The details of exactly what happened are not entirely clear, but we know the potential terror attack happened near the Pearl Street Mall in Boulder. According to the Boulder police chief, calls came in stating that a man entered a crowd with a weapon and people were being set on fire. He says there are multiple victims with burns and other injuries, and he currently has an unidentified male in custody. The man was taken without incident.

Police Chief Steve Redfearn in Boulder, Co. says suspect in custody after several people “set on fire” in attack. Victims were walking to raise awareness of hostages still in Gaza when an incendiary device was thrown at them, according to Boulder JCC. @livenowfox pic.twitter.com/t3SrqslwQN — Josh Breslow (@JoshBreslowTV) June 1, 2025

This is reportedly the man in question:

BREAKING - A man in Boulder, Colorado threw a Molotov cocktail at a pro-Israel walk on Pearl Street, targeting participants including children and injuring several during the “Run for Their Lives” event. pic.twitter.com/GlhzlAaxGE — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) June 1, 2025

While the police chief said that he can't confirm if this was a targeted attack, even though the FBI believes it was, the crowd gathered was reportedly part of the the "Run for Their Lives" global walk, a program where people gather to walk or run and call for Hamas to release hostages. There were also reportedly children in the mix. We have no word on the number of injuries or if there were any casualties, but many people have been taken to the hospital.

This also comes on the heels of the murders of Israel Embassy staffers Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim and just days after officials like Rep. Greg Landsman (D-Ohio) have spoken out about their fears of more similar violence.

This is a developing story.