CNN’s Sick Reaction to the Boulder Terror Attack

You’d think an elderly woman getting burned alive at a pro-Israel event by a man hurling Molotov cocktails while screaming “This will end when Palestine is free” would be universally condemned as terrorism. But this is 2025, with the media’s moral compass still spinning wildly and antisemitism extremely fashionable on the political left. So, instead of acknowledging the obvious, CNN went into full denial mode the moment the FBI under Director Kash Patel called the Boulder firebombing exactly what it was: a targeted terror attack.

Despite the local police chief declining to confirm whether the Boulder attack was targeted, the FBI has classified it as such. The victims were part of the “Run for Their Lives” global walk—an event calling for Hamas to release hostages—and children were among those present. While the exact number of injuries isn’t clear yet, multiple people were hospitalized following the attack.

The suspect, Mohamad Soliman, didn’t quietly sneak in through the back door. He crashed the pro-Israel gathering in Boulder, Colorado, shouting anti-Israel slogans. He then launched into a violent assault—chucking incendiary devices at innocent people.

This isn’t hard to decipher.

🚨 #BREAKING: SUSPECT IDENTIFIED as Mohamad Soliman in the Boulder terror attack shows



He was shouting pro-Palestine propaganda with a thick accent.



THIS IS WHY WE NEED MASS DEPORTATIONS. These people SHOULD NOT BE HERE.



Multiple victims have been life-flighted from the area,… https://t.co/fM9MfgMkkS pic.twitter.com/WY8332eSyY — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 1, 2025

The FBI’s response under the new Trump-appointed leadership was swift and unflinching. “We are aware of and fully investigating a targeted terror attack in Boulder, Colorado,” Patel said. “Our agents and local law enforcement are on the scene already, and we will share updates as more information becomes available.”

We are aware of and fully investigating a targeted terror attack in Boulder, Colorado. Our agents and local law enforcement are on the scene already, and we will share updates as more information becomes available. @FBI — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) June 1, 2025

So far, pretty straightforward. A man firebombs Jews and allies while shouting pro-Hamas rhetoric? That’s a textbook act of terrorism. But not to CNN, which dragged out none other than disgraced former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe—yes, that Andrew McCabe, the one fired for lying under oath—to cast doubt on the FBI’s assessment.

You really can’t make this stuff up.

CNN’s Juliette Kayyem tried to set the tone: “Local authorities are saying one thing, and the FBI is saying something slightly different.” Enter McCabe, who immediately downplayed the situation: “Yeah, that’s never a great start… I think that the press conference we saw, one thing was abundantly clear, is they—the local authorities—were being very, very careful, and I think that’s the right approach at this point. They don’t have a clear idea…”

Previous: 'Targeted' Terror Attack at Colorado Pro-Israel Event

Of course, the real issue for CNN and their pals like McCabe isn’t that they think the FBI jumped the gun—it’s that the bureau dared to call out terrorism when it didn’t fit the preferred narrative.

“This is the sort of thing that the FBI really can help out a local police department with,” McCabe said, digging further. “We don’t step in and take over and draw conclusions five minutes after the attack.”

Here's disgraced former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, dumping on the agency for having the temerity to assess that a Molotov attack on Jews marching in support of the hostages might be an act of terror. pic.twitter.com/XHjq2fuCAk — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) June 1, 2025

Riiiiight. If the Boulder firebombing had targeted a pride parade instead of a pro-Israel event, the media would’ve immediately blamed conservative Christians—just like they did after the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting. Back then, the press rushed to frame the massacre as an anti-LGBT hate crime driven by Christian bigotry, despite the shooter being a Muslim who pledged allegiance to ISIS. Later, even left-wing outlets admitted the attack wasn’t motivated by anti-LGBT hate at all. Still, the false narrative persists,

As for what happened in Boulder, since the attacker was parroting Hamas talking points, we have to “wait for all the facts” even though the suspects motives are quite clear.

While CNN trots out discredited figures like McCabe to downplay terrorism, we're committed to honest reporting.