Harry Potter Author Scorches Liberals for Killing Free Speech for 'Approval of Their Tribe'

JK Rowling, creator and author of the "Harry Potter" book series, lit up liberals for sacrificing the principle of free speech, stating that the reason they did so was that they were terrified they wouldn't be accepted by "their tribe." This is a very astute observation from Rowling. Fear was, is, and always will be the engine that drives the liberal/progressive movement.

Advertisement

This is why they shame those among their group who step out of line with the accepted doctrine of the hivemind. Cancel culture was born from this line of thinking. Cut people off from their tribe, where they have social standing, are given an identity, a purpose, and you essentially sever them from the vine that sustains them, provides them with life.

Rowling took to social media platform X where she published a post explaining that for free speech to truly exist, it has no choice but to embrace the freedom to offend people with speech. She then ripped into liberals who could not seem to move beyond "this most basic hurdle."

“Freedom of speech means freedom to cause offence. The number of supposed liberals who’ve fallen at this most basic hurdle, because for the first time in their lives they risked losing the approval of their tribe, has been staggering,” she stated eloquently.

It's important to point out that Rowling identifies as a liberal and an advocate for women's rights. Part of that advocacy for the bestselling author is defending women from transgender activists, consistently pushing the fundamental biological truth that a man cannot become a woman and vice versa. This, of course, has infuriated transgender activists and supporters, who have mercilessly insulted and criticized her for her stance on the issue.

Advertisement

Rowling is a staunch defender of providing women with single-sex spaces that do not allow biological males to have access to them, a place where women can feel safe when doing basic tasks like using the restroom. The creator of "Harry Potter" has also made it clear that she does not support forced speech, especially when it comes to compelling people by law or through public pressure to say that a person can truly change their gender.

In a post published a day before the one mentioned here, Rowling said she didn't buy into the idea that anyone truly believes a man can become a woman. Those who were openly saying otherwise were saying something they knew wasn't true for political purposes.

“Western society is currently divided between people who know this is a man and are prepared to say so and those who know this is a man but lie out of obedience to an ideology. There is no third option. Literally nobody on earth thinks ‘Roxanne Tickle’ is actually a woman,” she wrote on X, including a picture of the man she mentioned.

Rowling, despite having mostly left-wing political views, has been a faithful, stalwart warrior for free speech and common-sense approaches to the issue of gender identity. It's refreshing to see an individual with the kind of influence she has in culture stand up for truth and free expression. Maybe more people working in the entertainment industry will follow in her footsteps in the near future.

Advertisement

Every single day, here at PJ Media, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical LGBTQ agenda and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve. Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.