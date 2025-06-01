Was Biden Secretly Swapped With a Clone/Robot? (And If So, Why Such a Crappy Clone/Robot?)

Sure, as far as conspiracy theories go, it’s no “Paul Is Dead,” but our 2025 timeline is what it is, and we’ve gotta make the best of it. Thus, as of late last night, a brand-new conspiracy theory has bedazzled the nation: Was Joe Biden secretly swapped with a clone and/or robotic lookalike in 2020?

Because, ‘round midnight Eastern Standard Time, President Donald J. Trump re-Tweeted (Re-Truthed?) the following:

Incidentally, his very next posting was a plug for David Mamet:

But back to the Biden-clone-robot-thingy: Naturally, this has outraged the mainstream media! Newsweek was tricked into revealing its lack of respect for its readership’s grey matter when it felt it was necessary to forewarn them: “Donald Trump Shares Baseless Conspiracy That Biden Was ‘Executed in 2020.’” [emphasis added]

Ah, thanks for letting us all know the conspiracy is ‘baseless.’ Appreciate the heads up, guys! Guess that’s why you’re the experts! (Although, if you stop and think about it, Newsweek’s headline only says the part about Biden being executed in 2020 was baseless. Which sort of implies that the clone-robot-thingy might still be true? Hmm… I demand answers!)

Have no fear, Newsweek is here to set the record straight:

There is no credible evidence to support any part of this [Biden-was-executed and/or clone-robot-thingy] claim. Biden has made numerous live public appearances, participated in unscripted press conferences, and engaged in direct interactions with world leaders, all of which would be impossible to convincingly fake with current technology. Additionally, such an extensive cover-up would require the complicity of thousands of people across the political spectrum, including Republicans, journalists, and foreign officials—an implausible scenario. Trump's repost comes shortly after the news that former President Biden had been diagnosed with prostate cancer, which his office has characterized as aggressive but still allowing for effective treatment. Since the diagnosis, questions have emerged as to why the cancer was not detected earlier, as well as theories that his condition was covered up during his presidency and may have contributed to a perceived cognitive decline and his weak performance in the June presidential debate versus Trump.

Well, there you go.

Here’s a quick thought experiment: The average human brain has 86 billion neurons. Over time — or because of disease — those neurons will die. In the near future, nanotechnology will (likely) let us swap a dead neuron with a cyber-replacement. And that’s a wonderful thing: Cognitive decline is frickin’ horrible. Finding a long-term cure would be a godsend for countless families.

Now, if just one of your 86 billion neurons was swapped with a cyber one, you’re still “you.” I’ll bet you’d feel exactly the same. After all, one out of 86 billion is a very low ratio.

But what happens if, say, a million neurons are swapped? Or a billion? Is there a threshold where “you” fundamentally change?

If René Descartes was right — “I think, therefore I am” — then what happens when over 50% of your brain is no longer “your” brain? At what point does our Ship of Theseus sink into the sea — and “you” are no longer you?

And this brings us back to ex-President Biden and his mental unraveling. While the Newsweeks of the media world are kicking, screaming, and gnashing their teeth over this “baseless” Trump claim, the underlying truth hasn’t changed a whit:

The Joe Biden we saw at the end of 2024 sure as Hell wasn’t the same Joe Biden we saw in the beginning of 2020.

Why is that and how did it happen?

Because the Biden family, the Democratic Party leadership, and the mainstream media were either willfully ignorant of intentionally deceitful, and they conspired to hide Joe Biden’s true condition from the American people.

Sometimes, President Trump toys with the media, treating ‘em like housecats. His social media posts are political catnip; he’s aiming a laser pointer — which the media can’t resist chasing — and giggling to himself as they continually smash their faces against the wall.

It’s a compulsion: They can’t resist the Great Orange Siren.

But most of the time, there’s a method to Trump’s so-called madness. Rush Limbaugh used to call it “illustrating absurdity by being absurd.” It’s a very specific form of social commentary, where you ridicule what’s already ridiculous, forcing your opponents to defend what’s clearly indefensible.

With just a few late-night postings, Trump shined his laser-pointer back on Joe Biden’s condition. And, in their madcap zeal to discredit all-things-Trump, the media took the bait: “Hey, Biden is absolutely NOT a robot clone! He’s just… senile!”

Thanks, guys.

